Technology Shares Out Of Fashion?

Of the valuation issues and risks they mention, only the one about a possible fallout of the recent trade tensions seems a valid concern.

We think this is way too general an approach, investors are much better off on a case-by-case analysis.

Until recently, technology shares were the driving force of the bull market with stellar performance of a host of tech names, take for instance the FANGs:

AMZN data by YCharts

But after January, the riding has gotten a little tougher for most of these names:

AMZN data by YCharts

And there are other high-flyers that have come down quite substantially:

ANET data by YCharts

We are not particularly perturbed by this, there is often some company specific development going on throwing some sand in what used to be smooth progress. The overall Nasdaq is consolidating, but still managed to set a new high after the little correction in February:

Yet we hear a lot of angst from investment banks, do they have a point? Bank of America even sees 10 reasons for investors to lighten up on technology stocks (Business Insider):

Excess returns and high valuations "Bubbly" prices "Fat" market caps Earnings hubris Politics Wage disruption Tech is cash-rich, tax-light Tech is the most lightly regulated sector Tech is particularly exposed to trade developments "Occupy Silicon Valley"

Some of these arguments are fairly silly, for instance point 3 where it is argued that Facebook (FB) with 25K employees is valued more than the MSCI India with 1.3B people, or US tech market cap ($6.4T) exceeding the Eurozone GDP ($5T). So what?

Some parts look a bit overheated, like US internet commerce stocks, which have soared 624% in 7 years at their peak, making it the 3rd largest bubble of the past 40 years (point 2):

Indeed, while we readily admit that this indeed does look a little excessive, but it is telling us exactly nothing. The internet allows companies to scale at amazing speed and create business models (platforms) that are extremely sticky and offer a host of ways to make them even stickier and more worthwhile (we've described that in multiple steps here for instance).

Before calling stuff a bubble, we want to see these stocks analyzed on a case-by-case basis, set out against company fundamentals, not drawing conclusions from some spectacularly rising graph and call it a bubble without further ado.

Point 4 argues that technology and ecommerce companies account for almost a quarter of US EPS, "a level that is rarely exceeded, and often associated with bubble peaks."

Again, this doesn't necessarily say much. Technology in general and the internet and ecommerce in particular play an ever increasing role in the economy, which is on a steady digitalization path.

There are some other risks that the BoA mentions, like possible wage disruption (point 6), regulation in general (point 8), and the cash-rich and low tax nature of many technology companies (point 7).

Well, yes but these are all a bit theoretical threats and the underlying reasoning seems to be that these peculiarities of the technology sector (versus other sectors) will wane and some return to the medium will ensue.

But why that would be we fail to see. Take the cash rich nature. This stems from a couple of companies like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) that have amassed enormous stacks of cash because they have business models that generate large amounts of cash which they have been accumulating.

Take these few big companies out and the picture will change considerably. These same big companies are also clever, and have multiple ways to avoid paying taxes, skewing the tax picture as well.

On point 6, the wage disruption, the explanation given is:

IMF says 50% of the decline in labor's share of income is attributable to technology (25% due to globalization); number of global industrial robots by 2020 will be 3.1 million (was 1 million in 2010).

We're not even quite sure what is meant here, we have to admit. Robotization will generally be good for technology stocks:

It provides lots of opportunities for many technology companies.

It tends to shift income to owners of capital, so it's good for stocks in general.

Tech might be less regulated compared to the industrial sector, but again we would like to see why that is (we assume this has a lot to do with stuff like health hazards for employees and pollution).

Some of the difference no doubt stem from the fact that industrials have been around for much longer, hence accumulating regulations for a much more prolonged period of time.

But does that necessarily imply a catch-up by the technology sector? Regulation is usually the response to specific problems, like privacy issues (covered below).

We don't see the necessity of a catch-up, especially in a time when regulation is looked upon rather negatively. More generally, regulation isn't necessarily bad for an industry.

Where BoA has a point

Point 5 and 10 where BoA sees privacy concerns as a regulatory threat is a sound point, but again before getting generally alarmed we would need to analyse this on a case by case basis.

In point 10 BoA goes overboard a bit warning for a hostile wave similar to those against tobacco and the financial sector, leading to a wave of crippling regulations.

We don't see that danger as anything close to acute or imminent. In fact, it could also very well be that regulation is necessary and while it could very well impose some cost on the companies, it could restore confidence or prevent it from eroding further.

In that case, the benefits could considerably outweigh the cost, even for the companies in question.

Another threat which we do believe is real is the possibility of a trade war. This is particularly the case because the US Administration seems to have great concerns about China's industrial policy, aimed at moving up the value chain and creating an economy based on innovation and high tech.

We have discussed these efforts already:

But since these are behind paywalls, here is the basic argument. Most countries, including the US itself have used industrial policies in one form or another, there isn't anything special in China's high-tech efforts, these are policies and ambitions that many countries share.

Instead of starting trade problems with their likely lose-lose outcome, the US would do better to revive some of its fundamental research efforts, which in the last 50 years has been responsible for much of the technological advancements in a host of industries.

But since it doesn't look like the US will heed that advice anytime soon, a trade war is a real risk, more especially to technology companies. For instance, this morning the US Administration prohibited US tech companies to sell to Chinese company ZTE. As a result, the shares of a host of US optical networking companies are down quite a bit this morning.

Conclusion

We aren't convinced by most of the BoA reasoning, which seems very general, sometimes even spurious. Yes, the performance of technology shares has been stellar, but so has the underlying performance of many of the companies.

In the end, technology stocks, just like any other stock is driven by earnings prospects and there are sound reason to think these remain good for many technology companies.

In any case, these companies have to be analysed on a case-by-case basis, not lumped together under "technology." This might be curious for macro-trained investor, but we suggest a bottom-up approach is much more useful. There is a wide diversity in the technology company world.

The one risk which we do see is that of a trade war, especially as much of it seems to be driven by the US Administration's animus against Chinese high-tech policies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.