Is IBM Running In Quicksand?

Signings and the services backlog for its Systems segment appear to have cracked. This could be a point of contention for full-year 2018.

IBM (IBM) reports quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $18.82 billion and EPS of $2.41. The revenue estimate implies 3% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Has Revenue Declines Subsided?

There used to be three certainties in life - death, taxes, and IBM's quarterly revenue decline. IBM had been in a continuous restructuring mode, making the transition from a focus on hardware to software and services. The narrative may have changed last quarter when the company reported 4% revenue growth Y/Y.

Four of the company's five operating segments demonstrated growth, with Systems leading the way up 32%. Cognitive Solutions (24% of total revenue) experienced low single-digit revenue growth. This reflects growth in Watson solutions and security and weakness in IBM's traditional analytics products. Technology Services & Cloud Platform (43% of total revenue) was down 1% as SaaS growth was muted by a decline in transactional revenue. As more demand moves to the cloud, revenue from this segment may continue to stagnate.

The stalwart was the Systems segment (15% of total revenue). IBM Z revenue was up 70% Y/Y, driven by the company's family of servers offering secure cloud infrastructure. As more work is done remotely, the need for cloud services will continue to grow. Can IBM compete with Amazon (AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and Oracle (ORCL) in cloud services long term without having to sacrifice on price? We shall soon find out.

Of note is that 46% of the company's revenue is now derived from "strategic imperatives" that include analytics, cloud services, and mobility. In the past, I thought the initiatives were exciting, yet not meaningful enough to right the ship. That has changed. It's time for IBM to deliver consistent top-line growth now that its digital strategy has gained critical mass.

Declining Margins

While revenue grew 4% Y/Y, gross profit was actually flat. Gross margins in each business segment fell. Margin for Cognitive Systems fell 3.5%, while margin for Technology Services & Cloud Platform was off 2%. Total gross margin declined from 50% in Q4 2016 to 48.2% this quarter. In effect, IBM appears to be running in quicksand. The margin erosion muted the company's top line growth.

Pretax income fell 10% Y/Y as costs for SG&A and R&D increased. The margin erosion appears intractable - even for some of IBM's digital offerings. It could stymie the company over the long term.

Will Systems Crack?

Systems hardware revenue was $2.9 billion during the quarter and helped drive total Systems revenue up over 30%. However, signings were down 10% Y/Y and the services backlog was off 3%. That could portend slower growth for the stalwart going forward. These could be items to watch in the first half of 2018.

Conclusion

IBM is down 6% Y/Y. Another quarter of low single-digit top line growth and eroding margins does not sound too exciting. I rate IBM a hold for now.

