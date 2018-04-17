9 Reasons Why Nasdaq Should Delist LongFin Immediately

The only way Nasdaq can serve the public interest is to delist it and let it trade on the pink sheets.

In addition, the halt is harming short sellers and put buyers who worked to expose LongFin, to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

I argue no amount of information could be enough, because the company has consistently misled investors. Nothing it says can be trusted.

On Friday April 6th, LongFin (LFIN) was halted with code T12, “more information requested by NASDAQ”. The following Monday, the company seemingly disclosed the reason why:

Longfin Corp. ("Longfin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LFIN) announced today that on April 6, 2018 it received a NASDAQ Delinquency Compliance Plan Alert Letter (the "Letter") from Nasdaq ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), because it has not yet filed its Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the period ended September 30, 2017.

Nasdaq rule 5810(c)(1) allows Nasdaq to immediately send a Staff Delisting Determination when it “... has determined, under its discretionary authority in the Rule 5100 Series, that the Company's continued listing raises a public interest concern.”

I will argue LongFin is not a trustworthy company, so it filing a 10-Q (or any other document not checked by a trusted third party) is meaningless. The only way for Nasdaq to protect the public interest is to delist, and let the company trade on the pink sheets where no one will mistake it for a legitimate business.

1. The company and CEO are accused of selling unregistered securities by the SEC

Information can be found here. The official complaint is here. The former link even made the front page of sec.gov:

2. The Ziddu.com acquisition occurred before the IPO but was not disclosed to investors

On December 11th, LongFin purchased an asset from one of the CEO’s other companies, using 2.5 million LFIN shares as payment. The next day LongFin IPOed. The acquisition wasn’t filed with the SEC and disclosed to investors until the 14th, two days after the IPO.

There was nothing in LongFin’s offering documents to suggest it was going to acquire anything like Ziddu.com.

3. LongFin is probably not based out of the U.S. like it claimed

Regulation A is available only to companies organized in and with their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. In correspondence with the SEC, LongFin states:

We understand that the staff was unclear about Longfin's operation jurisdiction due to us including the predecessor company's (Stampede) directors/officers in our filing. Since inception the Director & Chief Executive Officer Mr. Venkata S Meenavalli, and Mr. Yogesh Patel, which he is a U.S. Citizen ... are primarily in direct control and coordinate Longfin's activities from its office situated in the state in New Jersey.

However, I’m not able to find any evidence the company has business operations in the U.S.

A recent Wall Street Journal article stated (emphasis mine):

Mr. Meenavalli, who says he controls 90% of Longfin shares, told The Wall Street Journal he is “based out of Dubai” but intends to spend 15 days a month in the U.S. He said its sole U.S. office space—a small room with three desks and no computers in a shared-office building in downtown Manhattan that was deserted at 9:30 on a recent weekday morning—is temporary.

15 days a month is 180 days a year, which implies Meenavalli intends to spend less than half his time in the country where he principally operates his business. Additionally, Reg-A requires the company to already principally operate in the U.S. or Canada; intending to is not enough.

Now and before their IPO, LongFin’s listed address is 16-017, 85 Broad Street, New York, NY 10004. Twitter user @erbisme4 provides a photo:

As mentioned above in LongFin’s statement to the SEC, Yogesh Patel appears to be the company’s sole U.S. resident. However, he did not sign the firm’s recent 10-K filing. Neither his Facebook nor LinkedIn profiles mention LongFin or its subsidiaries. His LinkedIn page does list him as founder and CEO of three other companies.

4. LongFin lacked the audited financial statements required for a Reg-A IPO

In its public offering statement (POS), LongFin states (emphasis mine):

We qualify as an “emerging growth company” as defined in the JOBS Act. As an emerging growth company, we may take advantage of specified reduced disclosure and other requirements that are otherwise applicable generally to public companies. These provisions include: only two years of audited financial statements ...

However, it also states:

Year of Incorporation: 2017

LongFin cannot provide two years of audited financial statements, because it did not exist two years ago. Stampede Tradex Pte. Ltd. has audited financial statements going back more than two years, but is described as a subsidiary in the POS.

5. LongFin did not meet Nasdaq rule 5505 at the time of its IPO

Materials published by Nasdaq say listed companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market must meet all of the criteria under at least one of these standards (emphasis mine):

Requirements Equity Standard Market Value of Listed Securities Standard Net Income Standard Listing Rules 5505(a) and 5505(b)(1) 5505(a) and 5505(b)(2) 5505(a) and 5505(b)(3) Stockholders’ Equity $5 million $4 million $5 million Market Value of Publicly Held Shares $15 million $15 million Operating History 2 years Market Value of Listed Securities $50 million Net Income (latest fiscal year or in ⅔ of the last fiscal years) $750,000 Publicly Held Shares 1 million 1 million 1 million Shareholders (round lot holders) 300 300 300 Market Makers 3 3 3 Bid Price or Closing Price $4 or $3 $4 or $2 $4 or $3

It did not meet the Equity Standard because it did (and does) not have two years of operating history. It did not meet the Market Value of Listed Securities standard because the IPO raised only $5,704,945. It did not meet the Net Income Standard because it only reported $453,685 of net income during the period from February 1st to June 30th, 2017, the closest thing it has to a fiscal year.

On page 26 of the POS, LongFin states it intends to be listed under the Net Income standard, and lists all of its requirements except the Net Income requirement:

We anticipate the shares of our common stock will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (under Net Income Standard) under the symbol “LFIN”. In order to list, the Nasdaq Capital Market requires that, among other criteria, at least 1,000,000 publicly-held shares of our common stock be outstanding, the shares be held in the aggregate by at least 300 round lot holders, the market value of the publicly-held shares of our common stock be at least $5 million, our stockholders’ equity after giving effect to the sale of our shares in this offering be at least $4 million, the bid price per share of our common stock be $4.00 or more, and there be at least three registered and active market makers for our common stock.

I do not know what information LongFin sent Nasdaq. Perhaps the latter accepted Stampede’s audited financial statements in place of the former’s. If so this would conflict with the POS calling Stampede a subsidiary of LongFin. In any case, the company’s omission of the Net Income requirement is yet another sign its disclosures cannot be relied on.

7. Its own directors seem to have abandoned it

SEC rules require a majority of the board of directors to sign a 10-K filing. However, only two people signed LongFin’s recent 10-K: the CEO and CFO. In fact, none of the company’s independent directors have ever signed a single filing aside from Form 3s.

8. One of LongFin's board says he is an advisor of Nasdaq

In the POS, Ghanshyam Dass is listed as LongFin's chairman of the audit, compensation, and nomination committees. He appears to be the most senior and qualified independent director. It also says he "joined NASDAQ OMX Group in 2000 and up until February 2009, he was Managing Director – Asia Pacific & Middle East." He is currently listed as being a "special advisor to NASDAQ OMX Group."

However, Nasdaq's code of ethics appear to prohibit this relationship. Page 3 describes who they apply to (everyone working on behalf of Nasdaq). Page 8 says:

You may not serve as an officer or director of a publicly traded company or a company that does business with, or is regulated by, Nasdaq.

I emailed Nasdaq asking for contact information for Dass, and they informed me they did not have any because he left the company about ten years ago (which concurs with the POS). However, he may have been kept on as an adviser or consultant. If so, this relationship would be in violation of Nasdaq's code of ethics. If not, this is evidence of more dishonesty from LongFin.

9. The halt is causing great harm to almost everyone

Nasdaq’s mission to “maintain the quality of and public confidence in its market” should lead to people on the right side of a trade getting rewarded. However, that is the opposite of what is happening here.

Short sellers were correct, but are getting hit the hardest. Their hard to borrow rate is currently 163% on Interactive Brokers. Combined with LFIN’s inexplicable 3x gain in share price over its last three trading days, anyone who shorted at $10 is paying 460% annually on their proceeds! I know people who could be bankrupted by their short positions if this halt is allowed to continue too long.

Put buyers are facing a similar situation, though at least their downside is capped. If we assume a generous PPS of $2 on April 20th, April put holds stand to lose $41 million in proceeds if the stock remains halted. If it remains halted through May, June and September, put holders could lose $9, $16 and $13 million, respectively. Here's a chart of total (call and put) option intrinsic values given at different share prices:

Normally, put holders could execute while a stock is locked up, and take delivery of a short position when it un-halts. However, the open interest in puts is currently 50,783 contracts, which represents more than twice as many shares as existing in the public float. Perhaps for this reason, some brokers are reportedly not allowing put options to be exercised without ownership of underlying shares. Additionally, exercising puts under lockup to create a short position usually incurs hard-to-borrow costs while the stock remains halted. Since the length of the halt is indefinite, exercising is extremely risky.

The fate of shorts is especially unjust here, because shorts have repeatedly warned investors to stay away from LongFin. They were also instrumental in getting the company removed from the Russell 2000 and Dow Jones indices, saving ETF holders at least $10 million.

Longs also stand to be completely wiped out. With it facing legal costs from a myriad of lawsuits, and LongFin defaulting on its financing agreement with Hudson Bay, bankruptcy seems inevitable. If the company declares a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, longs will lose everything.

The only parties who stand to gain from the halt are put writers and whomever collects hard-to-borrow fees. My guess is neither of these parties are retail investors.

If shorts are severely punished for exposing frauds, they’ll stop doing it. Frauds will proliferate, and confidence in U.S. markets will deteriorate. Ultimately, the U.S. economy will suffer. Nasdaq should delist LongFin as quickly as they can.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LFIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short via April, June and mostly September puts.