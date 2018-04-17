A Quantitative System For Trading Netflix Stock

Even for investors who don't replicate the system, the information it provides can be remarkably valuable when it comes to managing positions in the stock.

This can make it notoriously difficult for investor to hold on to such a volatile stock in the long term.

Netflix (NFLX) is one of the most spectacular growth stories in the market over the past several years, and the stock has delivered massive gains in the long term. Since January of 2001 Netflix stock has produced a cumulative return of over 27,000%, far surpassing the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) in the same period.

NFLX data by YCharts

However, looking at the long-term picture doesn't really tell the whole story. The drawdowns in Netflix stock have also been brutal, and it would have been tremendously hard for an investor to hold on to Netflix stocks through the ups and downs over the years.

Knowing that the stock did so well over time, you may feel inclined to believe that maybe holding Netflix stock was not such a big challenge. Nevertheless, the stock lost more than 70% of its value in three different years: 2002, 2004, and 2011. In addition to that, Netflix had two more years with drawdowns of more than 50% in 2008 and 2012.

Source: ETFreplay.

This kind of performance, meaning big returns in combination with huge drawdowns, is not unusual at all when it comes to explosive growth stocks such as Netflix.

Stock prices reflect market expectations, this is valid for all kinds of stocks. However, in some particular cases, expectations are much more dynamic and uncertain.

Think about a business like Coca-Cola (KO) for example. The company is a market leader in a mature industry, and it has produced recurrent cash flows and dividends over decades. This means that market expectations for Coca-Cola are relatively stable, and so is the stock price.

On the other hand, Netflix is the pioneer in online video streaming, the company is spending massive amounts of money in content - between $7.5 billion and $8 billion in 2018 - and it's aggressively expanding its international operations. When looking at a company such as Netflix, the value of the business is far more uncertain that of Coca-Cola, and this is reflected in explosive volatility for the stock, both when moving up and down.

Trading Netflix Based On Relative Strength

The following quantitative system relies on the concept of relative strength to time positions in Netflix stock. The main idea is optimizing the risk vs. reward equation in comparison to a buy and hold position.

To begin with, we create a relative strength ratio for Netflix vs. the Nasdaq 100 Index. This ratio basically measures the performance of Netflix stock in comparison to the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100. When the ratio is rising, this means that Netflix is outperforming the index and vice versa.

Then we measure the trend in such ratio. When the 50-day moving average in the ratio is above the 200-day moving average, the trend is up. Conversely, when the 50-day moving average is below the 200-day moving average in the relative strength ratio, the trend is considered down.

The system basically buys Netflix stock when the trend in the relative strength ratio is up and it buys the PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF when the trend is down.

The chart shows the relative strength ratio in yellow, the 50-day moving average in red and the 200-day moving average in black. Below we can see in green the equity curve produced by the system.

Source: ETFreplay.

The performance numbers are quite compelling, the system even outperformed a long position in Netflix, gaining more than 46,900% over the backtesting period. Importantly, the system also had lower downside volatility than a buy and hold strategy.

Source: ETFreplay.

Providing more detail, the table below shows how the different trades in Netflix and PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF performed over time. Most of the trades produced positive results, and the winning trades have a much larger magnitude than the losers.

Source: ETFreplay

Leaving the mathematical details aside, the main rationale behind the system is actually quite simple. We want to buy Netflix stock when it's outperforming the index and we want to buy the index when Netflix is underperforming.

Prices move in trends, and winning investments tend to keep on winning over the middle term, that's why these kinds of systems can be powerful tools to increase returns and reduce downside risk by relying on quantitative indicators.

Importantly, investors don't need to necessarily replicate the quantitative system to benefit from it. The main idea is that measuring relative performance and incorporating such factor into your investing decisions can significantly improve your returns over time.

Capitalize on the power of data and technology to take the guesswork out of your investment decisions. Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold-hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.