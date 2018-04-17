ADP: Well Equipped For The Digital Future

However, shares are trading well above their average valuation. It is best to wait for a pullback before buying.

The transformation to digital transactions is, I believe, a defining generational change as Millennials and the later 'Gen Z' become more important consumers. This transformation isn't only about e-commerce or intrepid technology companies, but rather, it is affecting many sectors and industries, and is doing so in enumerable ways.

Income investors should look for companies that are jumping out ahead of this trend. One such company doing so is Automatic Data Processing (ADP). You might know ADP as the payroll processor of many large companies in the US. On the client side, ADP is also a provider of human resources solutions for companies. ADP has been working hard to adapt to where the world is going. Management noticed that workers were demanding more ease of access, functionality, and flexible payment options, and has begun acting accordingly.

In 2017, ADP acquired WorkMarket (for freelance vetting and solutions) and Global Cash Card (for digital accounts and flexible payments). In addition, ADP is now the first human resource management company to have a proprietary digital payment processing platform. Those moves will pay off greatly in the future as clients reap the productivity benefits of digitalization. Indeed, in 2018, ADP has already accelerated its dividend growth and expects solid growth in both the top line and the bottom line. This article takes a look at ADP's prospects going forward and why I believe that income investors should seriously consider adding this company to their watch list.

Dependable growth

Last quarter, ADP managed revenue growth of 8% with adjusted, diluted EPS growth of 14% year on year. Booking growth from new businesses was 6%; a sign that ADP is expanding its client base. Of that, employer services revenue grew 4% organically, with HR outsourcing services revenue growing 15%. Outlook for 2018 is looking similar. Management expects 7-8% revenue growth over the year, with HR outsourcing growing between 12% and 13%. New Business Bookings are expected to be up 5% to 7%.

Client funds are also increasing, with average client funds growing by between 4% and 5% in 2018, and the 'yield' on client funds increasing by 20 basis points to 1.7% in fiscal 2017. This is a sign that 'clients' are becoming more profitable on average for ADP, and that the underlying businesses themselves are growing and hiring more people.

Although there are many different variables that will affect ADP's business performance beyond 2018, I generally believe that revenue and earnings growth will accelerate in the years to come because of the company's successful and early move to a digitalized platform. All other things being equal, investors should expect ADP to gain share and accelerate earnings growth in the years to come.

Financials

ADP is a cash generation machine. Much of that excess cash is being returned to shareholders in the form of share repurchases. For example, over the last twelve months, ADP generated $2.1 billion in operating cash flow. Of that, $1.65 billion was free cash flow. Of that free cash flow, ADP repurchased $1.2 billion worth of shares and paid another $995 million in dividends.

To put that into ratios, the dividend is 60% of free cash flow, which is quite a nice cushion of safety. ADP only has about $2 billion in total debt, which comes out to a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 0.75 times. ADP has a very strong balance sheet.

Valuation and dividend

ADP is not cheap, and it has run up significantly over the last three years for good reason. ADP is a leader in the field of payroll solutions and HR outsourcing. Its system is implicitly relied upon by many of the biggest American companies; a platform rather difficult for any would-be competitor to replicate.

ADP is also a solid dividend grower, and that growth is accelerating. For the three previous years, ADP only raised its dividend by 4%, 7%, and 8% respectively. Earlier this year ADP increased its dividend 9.5%. Currently, ADP yields a respectable 2.4%.

Valuation wise, ADP is quite expensive no matter how you slice it. Over the last ten years, ADP has averaged 23.2 times earnings, but, today, shares trade at 28.4 times trailing earnings; a big premium of 22.4%. That is pretty expensive, and it is difficult to recommend ADP even with all the things this company has going for it.

Conclusion

Dividend investors must be forward-looking, and ADP fits the bill of a company that is leading the way in the digital transformation. Shares are quite expensive right now, there can be no arguing that, and so it is difficult to recommend. However, I would recommend income investors pick this one up on any weakness, as this is exactly the type of company you'll want to own for years to come.

