Goldman Sachs' First Quarter Performance: Whoa

There were other good bits of news as well, but now Goldman has to go into the future and continue to produce steady, sustainable results.

Volatility returned to the financial markets and Goldman took advantage of it.

Goldman Sachs posted a 15.4 percent return on equity in the first quarter of 2018.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) did pretty well in the first quarter of 2018 - it produced a return on equity of 15.4 percent.

This was the best performance of the company in the past six years.

Goldman Sachs had earned just over 10.0 percent returns on equity for the three years 2013-2015, but in 2016 and 2017, the returns had fallen back into the lower 8.0 percent range.

A lot of criticism had been leveled against the company and its Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein because it seemed as if Goldman Sachs had retained most of its previous business model, dependent to a large extent on trading results.

This model was not consistent with the times in which passive investing seemed to be more in line with how financial markets were behaving. Trading depended upon more volatility, which was not forthcoming over the past several years.

Mr. Blankfein received especial criticism because his background was in the trading area and critics felt that he had not moved on with the changes in the market.

In this respect, the company was compared, unfavorably, with its competitor Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), whose management had redirected its business model to rely more upon asset management than market swings.

Well, volatility is back - and Goldman took advantage of it.

Trading revenues were up and up big.

Trading revenue from stocks rose 38 percent, year over year, and fixed-income, currency and commodities trading was 23 percent higher than one year ago.

It should be noted that Goldman saw big jumps in both categories, whereas the other large banks reporting so far only saw major jumps in stock trading: see posts about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC).

Furthermore, analysts caution that in the year-ago quarter, Goldman had a very soft performance in these areas as its traders made bad bets on the dollar, interest rates, and energy.

Ian McDonald, an equity analyst at the fund manager Janus Henderson, is quoted as saying, “We called it (the Goldman Sachs strategy) the ‘last man standing’ strategy: a commitment to be there when volatility returns.”

Well, Goldman Sachs did it - and produced the results!

And, Goldman Sachs, as did other big banks in the United States, benefitted from tax cuts. The tax rate for Goldman dropped to 17.2 percent compared with an average over the past few years of about 30 percent.

Goldman is making some changes to its business model in that it is moving more into areas associated with commercial banking, rather than investment banking.

For example, net interest income hit a new high for the company, $918 million. This is primarily coming from Marcus, Goldman’s consumer bank. This is a good start to what Goldman is projecting to produce nearly half of its $5 billion annual revenues by 2020.

Net interest income was only $516 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Furthermore, Goldman Sachs is “Trying to Catch Up” in other areas, specifically in the commercial banking area.

Building up these two areas Goldman hopes will make company results more stable and predictable, something that shareholders should appreciate.

Still, doubt remains about the transition that Mr. Blankfein is making.

As Aaron Back writes in the Wall Street Journal website, Tuesday around noon:

“The bank’s shares fell on Tuesday morning and have been stuck in a range since December, a sign investors are still not convinced of the improvements. If the economy stays good and Goldman keeps broadening its business, the shares could break out of that rut.”

I am still not completely comfortable with the direction Goldman Sachs seems to be heading. But, then, I am not enamored by organizations that rely so heavily on the profits it earns from trading activities.

Furthermore, Goldman is making the move into commercial lending and consumer banking at a time when digital finance is becoming the future of banking.

Therefore, it should be noted that Goldman has just hired a senior engineer from JPMorgan Chase, “a person with an engineering and mathematics background to build its commercial banking platform.” So, it seems as if management knows that technological problems may be as big an issue in building up its commercial and consumer banking practices as are the banking activities.

Still, it is difficult to build a banking business at the same time that one builds a “cutting edge” technology platform to support it. Execution is obviously crucial, as is innovative design.

Goldman must prove itself capable of achieving such a success.

