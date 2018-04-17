Closed-End Fund MIE - A Fund To Play An Oil Recovery

MLPs pay out ROC which translates to this fund paying out ROC that has tax deferred benefits without the extra Schedule K-1 Form to fill out during tax season.

The fund has 90% of assets in MLPs and with oil prices seemingly on the rise now might be the time to be adding this fund to a portfolio.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) is a small $357 million fund as of 3/31/2018. The investment objective is to provide attractive total return, comprised of high current income and price appreciation by utilizing investments in mid-stream MLPs and energy investments. These MLPs and energy investments are engaged in the exploration, production, gathering, transportation, processing, storage, refining, distribution, or marketing of gas, oil, and coal related energy sources. The fund utilizes leverage of 29.42% to potentially enhance returns on its holdings. MIE has an inception date of 3/26/2013 so it is a fairly newer fund that had the unfortunate timing of coming out about a year and a half before oil prices cratered. The fund even managed to hold on to its price per share after the oil price fell for almost a year afterward.

Daniel Jones recently made an article "The Oil Bear Argument Is Dead" where he goes more in-depth on why he believes oil prices will continue to rise. I would encourage anyone interested to go and read his article if you need a more thorough explanation of why oil prices could continue to rise.

Performance

I generally like to reflect on past performance of a fund, knowing that it is no indication of future results, however, to get a sense of what the fund has been capable of. The performance of MIE is... abysmal, horrid, and ugly, as one would expect with the price of crude oil and MIE owning these MLPs that focus on crude oil.

It's very clear when looking at the annualized total return performance that it was spared none of the oil prices wrath.

When breaking it down to yearly returns, you can see there is some promise that this fund can actually make positive returns, as the large majority of the loses came from the 2015 period. Now, the YTD NAV being down 6.53% while oil prices have modestly rose this year, in my opinion, is the fact that the broader market has been volatile for 2018 and oil investments have unique risks that tend to make them more volatile than the broader market as a whole.

Distribution

The distribution is currently yielding 9.8% and paid out monthly at a rate of $0.07 and has been stable since March 2016 when looking at the amount paid out. They did switch from quarterly pay to monthly pay starting in October 2016, as this is an added benefit that most CEF holders have come to expect from their funds.

The distribution rate on the NAV is at a 9.48% which is getting close to red flag territory but, if the global economy can continue to grow to keep soaking up the supply of oil and increasing the oil price I believe this is not a worry.

Source - MIE Annual Report

The image above was taken directly from their most recent annual report. It is important because it states that MLP distributions are almost entirely return of capital, thus, MIE pays out ROC for its distribution leading to a lowered cost basis for the shareholders and deferring taxes until the fund is sold. It is also important because it could be another factor of why it is under performing this year with tax worries adding to the downward pressure.

Another bonus to holding MLPs through MIE or other MLP Funds is the fact that you do not receive a Schedule K-1 form to file with your taxes at the end of the year and you will receive a 1099 just like the rest of your investments. Everyone's tax situation is different so please consult with a tax professional before drawing any conclusions on tax related items.

Holdings

This is a list with about 50% of the funds top holdings as of 3/31/2018. The top 6 holdings of MIE make up ~50% of all assets in the fund. This is quite concentrated, however, the top holding Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is considered one of the best MLPs. EPD has a long history of 54 quarters straight for increasing its distribution. The current distribution is sitting at 6.64% as of 4/16/2018 and has closed today up 4.15% or $1.07 to $26.83 a share. I do confess, years ago I did hold this fund in my portfolio. I feel like this may be a better way to hold some EPD with the upside of being diversified among other MLPs as well.

Lower down the holdings list you will see that MIE also holds preferred securities, but these are a relatively small ~8% portion of the assets.

You will notice that the second holding is listed as Sunoco Logistics Partners LP, but they just recently merged with Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and are now operating under the ETP name. This holding currently yields a whopping 13.24%. Of course, with a yield that high there are real and definitive risks but some people are suggesting a turnaround can happen for ETP.

Other Interesting CEFs With MLP Exposure

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) is a very small fund at $122 million in assets, utilizing 31.75% leverage. The top holdings of SRV are similar to MIE's holdings. SRV's market price trades at $10.89 vs its NAV price of $11.65, giving this fund a 6.54% discount. SRV yields slightly more than MIE at a 9.95% market price distribution and a 9.3% NAV yield.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) is a larger fund at $811 million in assets and utilizing 25.14% in leverage. This fund comes in at a whopping yield of 11.61% paid out monthly at $.1183, NAV yield is at 11.36%. This fund has actually increased its payout over the last few years compared to cut like MIE has had to do, that may explain its incredible yield at the moment and likewise its YTD performance of -11.55% NAV return. This fund is most definitely truly paying out ROC that is destructive to the NAV. This funds only hope is a sharp and fast recovery in crude oil and energy prices as this fund holds many of the same holdings as MIE. The market price currently sits at $12.23 with a NAV of $12.50 giving this fund a 2.16% discount.

Conclusion

MIE has had a very rough looking past but I believe if an oil recovery is truly underway, then now is the time to be buying. This fund shows some promise but I would not proceed if you are not willing to take the significant risk that MIE can pose. If you want to dial up the risk even further I would consider FEI as it yields even more than MIE. When holding these CEFs you can avoid the Schedule K-1 Forms that are needed for filing taxes and comes with MLPs. The ROC these funds use to pay the distributions are from the simple fact that MLPs pay out ROC, so they pass that through to the shareholders.

