Ocean Rig: Potential Opportunity Under $24

ORIG may offer an opportunity at under $24, assuming we effectively experience a floaters' recovery at the end of 2018 which is not yet sure?

Based on ORIG price of $25.97 the company will purchase up to 5.776 million shares or 6.3% of the total shares outstanding diluted.

On April 16, 2018, Ocean Rig UDW's BoD announced it had authorized a stock repurchase plan, under which the Company may repurchase up to $150 million of its outstanding shares.

Image: Ocean Rig Poseidon from OET.

Investment Thesis

Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) emerged from a devastating bankruptcy on September 21, 2017, which left common shareholders with only an infinitesimal fraction of what they have invested initially in the company. That day, Ocean emerged with a fresh balance sheet whereas shares outstanding were reduced to 8,975 shares, after implementing a 1-for-9,200 reverse stock split of the then-existing shares of the Company's issued common stock. Furthermore, the Company issued an aggregate of 90,651,603 common shares of the Company under the scheme for a total outstanding of 90,660,578 shares.

The new company is now in a better financial shape with a balance sheet more suitable to survive until the floaters' recovery that many expect will take effect late this year or early 2019. The company backlog is still significant at approximately $801 million as of today. However, the backlog is based on one single long-term contract with Total (NYSE: TOT) until September 2021, which is renegotiated at the moment and could be either extended or worse terminated with compensation.

In case of early termination, the company said that the deal is protected by a proper termination clause that will secure over $600 million in payment, which is still a potential net loss of $140-160 million in backlog.

Pankaj Khanna, the CEO, said in the last conference call:

If the rig is not fixed then there are termination payments, which basically is a waterfall, starting with 100% for 180 days and then it's 90%, 75% and drops down to 50%. But in essence, it's a $600 million decision that the customer has to make.

ORIG data by YCharts

Mr. Khanna said:

We have clearly passed the bottom in the rig demand cycle, with a substantial increase in tender activity as reflected in the graph on the right. However, the length of programs awarded is quite short

This positive opinion has been echoed by some other offshore drillers recently such as Transocean (NYSE: RIG), which is the poster child of the industry. However, it is still too early to bet on such bullish forecast and its effects on Ocean Rig's bottom line, and I recommend to invest only a small amount at this level. The deepwater and ultra-deepwater has not shown any definitive signs of a nascent recovery despite a bullish momentum in oil prices which are now trading above $70 per barrel.

A better approach, in my opinion, is to wait patiently one to two more quarters before triggering the buy button. The risk is perhaps too high for the reward potential, and a trading strategy may be more suitable for the stock?

Pankaj Khanna, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Practically, we have no debt maturity until 2024. In addition, our cash balance of $738 million and contracted cash flows of $969 million, provide us with a substantial runway and flexibility to weather the downturn and leverage the market upturn.

News today

On April 16, 2018, Ocean Rig UDW's Board of Directors announced it had authorized a stock repurchase plan, under which the Company may repurchase up to $150 million of its outstanding common shares for 12 months from a date to be determined by the Board.

Ocean Rig may repurchase shares in privately negotiated or open-market purchases by applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Commencement of the Plan will be at the discretion of and subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors.

According to Morningstar, the weighted average shares diluted for ORIG was 91,567,982 as of December 31, 2017. Based on ORIG price of $25.97 the company will purchase 5.776 million shares or 6.3% of the total shares outstanding diluted.

Ocean Rig Balance sheet - The Raw Numbers

ORIG 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 508.01 452.56 335.04 358.06 200.85 219.35 Net Income in $ Million 287.19 155.60 38.81 −3,723.35 −233.83 79.42 EBITDA 463.64 320.52 209.32 −3,467.89 −129.01 131.31 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 56.5% 34.4% 11.6% 0 0 36.2% EPS diluted in $/share 18,991 17,339 4,312 −350,092 −16,634 0.87 Cash from operations in $ Million 229.91 84.39 - 367.53 99.62 76.22 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 217.65 18.22 - 24.59 11.90 0.51 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 12.25 66.17 - 342.94 87.72 75.71 Total Cash in $ million 754.7 718.7 - 941.6 695.8 736.1 Total Debt in $ Billion 3,919.4 3,887.8 - 3,800.5 567.1 531.6 Shares outstanding (diluted) in million 0..151 0.092 0.090 0.090 90.661 91.568

Source: Company filing and Morningstar.

Commentary and technical analysis.

It is quite challenging to see the real benefits of such a share buyback here, and I am a little puzzled by the move, I must admit.

ORIG had no net debt as of December 31, 2017, and I believe total cash should be around $750 million at the end of 1Q'18, with total long-term debt around $531.6 million. This estimate would explain the use of $150 million for a shares buyback.

However, it could have been better to pay a special dividend to shareholders, keep the cash until signs of a recovery or eventually reduce the debt.

At the end of the first quarter, the drillship Mykonos rolls off its contract in Brazil with Petrobras and is "en route" to Spain where it will be stacked. The drillship Corcovado will follow her at the end of the second-quarter 2018. Contract backlog is now down to $801 million and soon the company will have only one drillship working in West Africa, the drillship Skyros for Total.

Technical analysis

ORIG is forming a rising wedge pattern in my opinion. A rising wedge is generally considered bearish and is usually found in downtrends. I expect ORIG to eventually to re-test its 50-day moving average at $25.30, and eventually find a support at this price. However, longer term I expect that ORIG will re-test $23 (double bottom).

