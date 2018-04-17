Why Glu Mobile Needs To Use The Real-Money Tournaments Of Skillz, Inc.

Improving skills usually require players to spend dollars to extend their limited daily playing time on Glu titles like MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018, Racing Rivals, and Deer Hunter.

Instead of Glu Mobile paying for its own Live Ops teams, it should just let Skillz manage regular multiplayer tournaments to keep players happily engaged.

The unimpressive monetization from Glu Mobile’s (GLUU) latest game MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018 can be improved by integrating Skillz’s players-driven real-money e-sports platform. As per the latest estimates of ThinkGaming, the iPhone version MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018 is only making average daily sales of $73,659. That’s gross sales, the 30% cut of Apple (AAPL) was not yet deducted.

The U.S. is the birthplace of baseball and yet Glu Mobile’s latest baseball mobile game is struggling to attract more paying iPhone players in America. Glu’s stock has little upside potential if it keeps publishing mobile games (licensed from third-party IP owners) that can’t do $200k in average daily gross sales in America.

Sad but true, Glu Mobile is likely to post another net annual loss for 2018. Unless it can publish a new hit mobile game, Glu is glued to remain the gaming industry’s money-losing dog. Glu never had another hit game that achieved the same early success of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Looking at the chart below, Glu’s turnaround story is only an enticing mirage. Yes, Glu has indeed improved its operating revenue since 2013. However, its bottom line continues to languish in the red.

The under-beta-testing latest game of Glu Mobile, Titan World, is its first-ever strategy mobile game. Titan World is a skills-based, turn-based multiplayer combat game. It is a perfect fit for Skillz's real-money e-sports platform. Glu Mobile can make Titan World a decent revenue generator if it is launched with integrated Skillz e-sports.

GLUU can become an attractive long-term investment if it can integrate real-money tournaments inside its struggling mobile games. I like the incentivized video ads that Glu sometimes offer (via third-party ad servers) to its non-paying players. However, I still see Skillz’s e-sports platform as a huge (but free) channel, which Glu needs to exploit and gain more paying players.

Why Skillz Is Important To Glu’s Long-term Strategy

It is high time that Glu Mobile exploits the rising popularity of player-driven e-sports platform providers like Skillz. Skillz earned $200 million in revenue in less than nine months. This came from providing competitive gamers a way to compare their skills through Skillz’s real-money tournaments.

Skillz already touts over 12 million active gamers who spend real money competing in 3,000 mobile games. It is a ready market where Glu can attract long-term paying customers. Competitive players of MLB Tap Sports Baseball, Racing Rivals, and Cooking Dash will be compelled to do more in-app purchases to hone their skills. The seductive promise of becoming a top-earning e-sports professional via Skillz is very compelling to many people. The top 10 competitors at Skillz earned more than $2.7 million in combined winnings.

Unlike social casino games, which recently suffered a legal setback, U.S.-based Skillz Inc. is allowed to operate because it focuses on real money tournaments over games that rely on players skills, not on luck/chance. Just like in online real-money poker games, Skillz ask players to do buy-ins ($0.25 to $5) to participate in tournaments. The collected buy-in entry fees comprise the prize pool, which is then distributed to the top-ranked players/participants.

Skillz let players have fun and make real money from mobile games. Cash incentive in a multiplayer competition is a compelling reason for players to spend money to get good in their chosen mobile games. Glu Mobile, therefore, can use the free-to-use Skillz platform to improve monetization of its mobile games.

Many freemium mobile games rely on energy/stamina-based gameplay design. This is to limit the daily playing time of non-paying players. Providing daily limited energy/stamina points is how developers try to convert players to become paying customers. Competitive/impatient players are inspired to use their credit cards to buy more energy/stamina points.

A person cannot improve his/her skills on Bubble Shooter Arena without serious daily practice (and lots of betting and competing against other players).

I am a gamer and I understand how seductive it is to bet $2 and compete for the $200 first prize. It appeals directly to the ego (machismo) of people. It is a social way of touting that you have a higher IQ level/better skills than those losing players. More often than not, a losing streak on Skillz-enabled Racing Rivals will only encourage players to keep doing more in-app purchases to improve their racing skills.

Conclusion

Glu Mobile can attract more paying players for its freemium games if they are Skillz-enabled. Using Skillz means Glu Mobile doesn’t have to waste resources putting up/managing its own Live Ops team. Skillz will do the legwork in recruiting paying players who enjoy cash-based game tournaments.

The real-money tournaments of Skillz are player-funded so Glu Mobile doesn’t have to allocate a budget for tournament prizes. Lastly, the savings from letting Skillz be its Live Ops manager, can instead go toward developing more in-house Skillz-compatible games.

