Mellanox Technologies' (MLNX) CEO Eyal Waldman on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 18, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Eyal Waldman - President and CEO

Jacob Shulman - CFO

Jeffrey Schreiner - IR

Analysts

John Donnelly - Stifel

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Mark Kelleher - D.A. Davidson

Joseph Wolf - Barclays

James Kisner - Loop Capital

Gary Mobley - Benchmark

John Pitzer - Credit Suisse

Harlan Sur - J.P. Morgan

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Mellanox Technologies’ First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

And now, I would like to turn the conference over to Mellanox. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Schreiner

Thank you and good morning, and welcome to Mellanox Technologies’ first quarter 2018 conference call. Leading the call today will be Eyal Waldman, President and CEO of Mellanox Technologies; and Jacob Shulman, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, you’ve seen our press release and associated financial information that we furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K this morning. If not, you may access them on our website at ir.mellanox.com.

As a reminder, today’s discussion includes predictions, expectations, estimates, and other information, all of which we consider to be forward-looking statements. Throughout today’s discussion, we present important factors relating to our business that may potentially affect these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to review our most recent SEC reports, including our 10-K and 10-Q, for a complete discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our ordinary shares.

Finally, we are not obligating ourselves to revise our results or publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Now, I will turn the call over to Eyal for his opening remarks. Eyal?

Eyal Waldman

Thank you, Jeff. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I’m excited to report our first quarter financial performance. Our strategy of investing in innovation and superior technology continues to yield positive and significant results. The customer transition to 25 gigabit per second and above Ethernet technologies is accelerating. Because of our prior investment in R&D and we’re extremely well-positioned to capitalize on this shift, resulting in record revenue, greater than our initially improved outlook for the first quarter.

We anticipated our strong revenue growth will continue and operating margins will increase outperforming our previous stated expectations for the full year of 2018. The team remains disciplined in our investment and we continue to optimize efficiencies and manage expenses without slowing down revenue growth. Thanks for the work the entire team and the Board of Directors, we’re executing our strategy and will continue to take action to position Mellanox for even greater success.

With that, I would like to walk through the result in more detail. Mellanox achieved record quarterly revenues during the first quarter of 2018. First quarter revenue of $251 million exceeded our updated first quarter outlook of $240 million to $250 million, an increase of 33% over the prior year. Non-GAAP operating margin of 20.8% exceeded Mellanox’s prior full year 2018 forecast of 18% to 19%, demonstrating our commitment to deliver higher operating leverage.

Our quarterly cash flow from operations was [$54.4] million. First quarter diluted non-GAAP

EPS was $0.98 or 238% increase compared to prior year results. Ethernet revenues were up 12% sequentially and 70% year-over-year, driven by increased adoption of our 25 gigabit per second and above solutions. The growth in Ethernet revenues was driven primarily by expansion of our market-leading ConnectX Adapters and LinkX Cables and Transceivers.

Our 25, 50 and 100 gigabit per second Ethernet revenues, grew 28% sequentially in the first quarter, benefiting from an acceleration of deployment at global hyperscale customers and OEMs as the industry transitions to higher networking speeds.

In the first quarter, our 25, 50 and 100 gigabit per second revenues benefited from several key end to end deployments globally. In China, Mellanox is powering leading artificial intelligence and machine learning networks with our 100 gigabit per second Ethernet Solutions. In addition, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange selected Mellanox’s end to end Ethernet Solutions for all of its communications infrastructure due to our superior speed, latency, scalability, and maturity of our solutions, maximizing the performance of its information and storage system.

Mellanox is benefiting from strategic investments made in prior years, as we have now become the primary global supplier of 25 gigabit per second Ethernet adapters. During the first quarter, Mellanox and Ethernet adapters outpaced our initial outlook, as global tier 1 and tier 2 customers’ ramp deployment of these solutions. Customers recognizing the superior performance, efficiency, scalability and software offered by our ConnectX adapters versus the competition, which has allowed us to capture more than 65% of the 25 gigabit per second and above market according to third-party research. We expect the growth of our 25 gigabit per second and above Ethernet adapters will remain a key driver in 2018 and beyond, as deployments of higher speed networks accelerate across global OEMs, hyperscale, storage, financial services and artificial intelligence customers.

In the first quarter, we more than doubled our Ethernet Switch revenues year-over-year and see strong backlog and demand from OEMs, global tier 1 and tier 2 hyperscale, financial services and artificial intelligence customers. In March, at the OCP conference, we demonstrated Microsoft SONiC running over Mellanox’s Spectrum Ethernet Switches. The combination of our switch and SONiC network operating system provides an easy, cost-effective connection between enterprise to Azure Cloud.

Global hyperscale cloud storage, financial services and artificial intelligence customers continue to recognize the benefit of scalability, latency and low power offered by our Spectrum switches versus alternatives. Mellanox’s engagement with U.S.-based hyperscale customers regarding deployment of our Spectrum Ethernet switch remains positive. We’re pleased with the momentum we’re seeing for Spectrum globally and expect our Ethernet switching revenues to more than double in 2018.

First quarter LinkX Ethernet revenue grew significantly as leading global tier 1 hyperscale customers deployed our 25 gigabit per second and above cables and transceivers. Mellanox’s LinkX customer base has expended in recent quarters as end users recognize the performance, low power, configurability, robustness and resiliency and maturity offered by our solutions. We remain confident our LinkX business can deliver year-over-year growth of greater than 50% for the full-year of 2018.

InfiniBand revenues were up 1% sequentially and up 6% year-over-year, outperforming seasonal trends due to strong HPC business along with increased artificial intelligence deployment. As we’ve noted previously, some customers who originally chose OmniPath for their HPC networks are now moving back to InfiniBand due to its overall systems performance advantages, maturity and scalability.

For example, we recently highlighted that the Chinese weather system chose to replace OmniPath with InfiniBand in its existing infrastructure despite the fact that customers typically do not make changes to existing infrastructure.

Leading artificial intelligence and machine learning systems continue to choose InfiniBand for their mission critical deployments. During the first quarter, NVIDIA announced its new DGX-2 artificial intelligence system, which doubles performance by utilizing eight Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters.

Looking ahead, we continue to take the necessary steps to execute our plan for 200 gigabit per second HDR InfiniBand. We anticipate, systems incorporating HDR solutions will ship in 2018, further expanding the performance gap between InfiniBand and alternatives. Based on customer and industry discussions, we anticipate HDR InfiniBand will capture a first to market advantage.

In addition to our focusing on innovation, we remain committed to delivering increasing levels of operating leverage. The Company’s product portfolio and investment were focused on businesses with the greatest potential for growth and higher return on investment capital. In addition, we’ve engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers to assist in identifying additional efficiencies and cost reduction to maximize our returns.

This quarter’s results were truly a team effort. The Board and management team drove the strategies to make the right investment in the right technology at the right time, so that as customers’ demand shifted, we were positioned to capture market share.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Jacob, for our review of our first quarter 2018 results and to discuss our updated expectations for 2018.

Jacob Shulman

Thank you, Eyal. Good morning, everyone. Let me now review some financial details relative to our first quarter of 2018 results.

Our total revenues were $251 million, up 5.6% sequentially from $237.6 million in the fourth of 2017 and up approximately 33% from $188.7 in the first quarter of 2017. To remind you, effective this quarter, a new revenue recognition standard became effective. The change resulted in additional $6.8 million of revenue recognized this quarter as compared to the previous standard.

The following are a few selected Q1 2018 revenue metrics for you. Revenues from our ICs represented 11% of first quarter revenues. Revenues from boards were 47% and switch system revenues accounted for 22%. First quarter InfiniBand revenues were $103.1 million. Our InfiniBand revenues increased by 1.1% sequentially. Revenues from our InfiniBand base products represented 21% of revenues in Q1 2018, down from 43% of revenues in Q4 2017. Our EDR 100 gigabit per second InfiniBand products were up 11.6% sequentially and up 41.2% from the first quarter of 2017 and represented a 54% of first quarter InfiniBand revenues.

Quarterly Ethernet revenues were $136.9 million, up 11.5% sequentially, and up 70.2% from the first quarter 2017. Ethernet revenues represented 55% of first quarter revenues. We had two more than 10% customers in the first quarter. They were HPE with 17% and Dell with 10% of revenues.

Our non-GAAP gross margins in the first quarter were 69%, up 20 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2017. Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit are share-based compensation expenses of $411,000 and amortization of acquired intangibles of $10.9 million.

First quarter non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by $4.3 million sequentially to $121.2 million and represented 48.3% of revenues compared with $125.5 million or 52.8% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017. Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses are share-based compensation of $14.6 million, amortization of acquired intangibles of $2.4 million, acquisitions and other charges of $4.3 million, and restructuring charges of $7.6 million. The decrease in our non-GAAP quarterly operating expenses is primarily attributable to discontinuation of our 1550 nanometers silicon photonics activities and the additional operating efficiencies realized during the quarter.

Our non-GAAP research and development expenses in the first quarter were $77.8 million compared to $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing a sequential decrease of 6.6%.

Non-GAAP sales and operating expenses were $33.5 million in the first quarter compared to $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing a sequential increase of 3%.

In the first quarter, our non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $9.9 million compared to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter, representing a sequential increase of 2%. The first quarter 2018 non-GAAP operating income was $52.1 million and represented 20.8% of revenues compared with operating income of $38 million or 16% of revenues in the previous quarter.

Interest expenses associated with the current debt during the first quarter were $1.1 million. During the quarter, we paid down, an additional $39 million on the debt. The outstanding debt principal amount was $35 million at quarter-end. The first quarter non-GAAP tax income was $200,000.

During the quarter, we recognized an income of $26.7 million due to release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and excluded this amount from non-GAAP tax expense. First quarter, non-GAAP net income was $51.4 million or $0.98 per diluted share; this compares to our fourth quarter 2017 non-GAAP net income of $42.9 million or $0.82 per diluted share.

Cash provided by operating activities during the first quarter 2018 was $55.4 million compared to $67 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our cash and investments at the end of the quarter were $286.3 million compared to $273.8 million at December 31, 2017.

We currently expect our second quarter 2018 non-GAAP results to be as follows: Quarterly revenues of $255 million to $265 million; non-GAAP gross margin range of 68.5% to 69.5%. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses of $119 million to $121 million. We estimate our second quarter share compensation expense to be between $15.5 million to $16 million; non-GAAP diluted share count in the second quarter of 52.8 million shares to 53.3 million shares. For the full fiscal 2018, we currently project revenues of 1,030 million to 1,050 million; non-GAAP gross margins of 68% to 69%; non GAAP operating margin of 21% to 22%.

I will turn back to Eyal now for a few closing comments. Eyal?

Eyal Waldman

Thank you, Jacob. As you all know, this is Jacob’s last earnings call with Mellanox. We thank you Jacob for your years of service and many contributions to our Company and wish you the best in your next chapter. With the assistance of a leading executive search firm, we’re making progress on identifying a CFO to succeed Jacob and we will announce when the process is complete.

We believe our exceptional first quarter performance and increased full-year 2018 guidance are the results of prior strategic investments we have made in businesses to support future growth opportunities. We will continue to be disciplined in our future investments to continue to support of our growth while also allowing for improvement to our overall profitability.

Turning to the second quarter, we’re seeing better visibility into our pipeline and customer demand. We expect to win an additional public cloud deployment with our Ethernet Solutions with revenue contributions starting this year.

Our improved 2018 outlook suggests a revenue range of $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion, gross margin range of 68% to 69%, non-GAAP operating margins range of 21% to 22%. Our first quarter results, second quarter guidance and increased full-year outlook demonstrate we’re successfully executing on delivering profitable growth.

We anticipate growth will continue beyond 2018 as Ethernet Solutions transition to 50 and 100 gigabit networks and as our key products such as BlueField and our 200 gigabit per second InfiniBand solutions offer new opportunities.

We’re regularly reviewing operating expenses and investments on a project by project basis, focusing on those investments which offer the best recurrence. Continued focus on operating expenses and investments suggest that we are able to further expand operating leverages on a year-over-year basis.

We anticipate Mellanox’s long-term revenue growth is sustainable over the years to come, driven by the continued customer adoption of our market-leading 25, 50 and 100-gigabit per second and above Ethernet adapters and switches, new product offerings such as BlueField and our 200 and 400 gigabit per second InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions.

We continue to reap the benefits of strategic investments made in prior years. We’re driving top-line growth while still delivering significant operating leverage. We remain confident that Mellanox is well-positioned to deliver the right product in the right place at the right time.

With that, we will open the call up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Kevin Cassidy from Stifel. Please go ahead.

John Donnelly

Good morning. This is John Donnelly on for Kevin. Thanks for taking my question. For 2018, what portion of the R&D spending is expected to be focused on Ethernet compared to InfiniBand?

Eyal Waldman

I’m not sure we have that detail here. But with time, we invest more and more in the Ethernet deployment or development because it gets higher priorities with the company. Some of the developments being made are actually used for both, InfiniBand and Ethernet. So, they share multiple building blocks. But we shift more and more priority to our Ethernet products.

John Donnelly

Okay, great. And then, the InfiniBand growth was a bit above the previous full-year expectation of flat to low single digit. Is there any change in that outlook or is that impacted by the timing of the large projects that you had last year?

Eyal Waldman

We don’t see any significant large projects this year. We do have some medium-sized projects coming up for 2018. So, we still stay conservative with flat to single digit growth. But again, we think InfiniBand is very well-positioned, people realize and use that for multiple applications, feel comfortable to scale with it in HPC, artificial intelligence, big data and some cloud environment. So, we feel comfortable with our InfiniBand technology.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from Christopher Rolland with Susquehanna. Please go ahead.

Christopher Rolland

Hey, guys. Great quarter. If I look at second half kind of implied versus your first half kind of given here, it looks like revenue might decelerate a little bit less than seasonal patterns, gross margin drops a little bit here, and then OpEx up. I guess, first of all, did I get all that right? And then secondly, maybe you can explain some of those moving parts. Thanks.

Eyal Waldman

Yes. I think, we still don’t have -- we have better visibility for the first half obviously than the second half. That’s one. Second, we think it’s better to be more on the service side. We do expect to grow in the second half of this year, but we think with the current visibility, this is what we can guide to.

Christopher Rolland

Okay, great. Thank you. And then, I know you guys aren’t a U.S. company but you have mentioned in the past that you may be subject to or could be influenced by some U.S. regulatory policy out there. I know there is kind of a growing belief that the administration -- the U.S. administration might be looking at militarily sensitive or data center sensitive products and potentially banning those products from China for example. Do you think that that’s a potential risk for your business here? And has there been any precedent in which the U.S. has prevented you guys from shipping to any other countries?

Eyal Waldman

Yes. In the past, we did have such cases where the U.S. government asked us not to ship to certain entities. We will be impacted as everybody else, if this happens in case it happens. For now, we don’t expect material impact to Mellanox revenues by those actions by the U.S. government.

Operator

Thank you. And we will move next to the line of Mark Kelleher with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Mark Kelleher

Thanks for taking the questions, good quarter. I want to talk about the Ethernet NICs market. Can you just give us a rundown on the competitive environment there? It seems like you’re doing very well there. And maybe talk about pricing and how that affects gross margin. As you’re ramping Ethernet, kind of expected a little more impact on gross margin, and that’s holding up really nice. Can you just talk about the competitive environment down the mix side?

Eyal Waldman

For now, we’re seeing our ConnectX family leading the market for 25, 50 and 100 gigabit per second Ethernet interconnect. We see both Broadcom and Intel try to get their products more into the market. I think, the big advantage that Mellanox NICs have is the offload engines that are more required as they have faster speed you’re deploying. So, the faster speeds you connect to, the offload engines are significantly more important because they offload the CPU and the softer does not need to catch up the speed. And this is why our NICs are getting superior performance compared to other NICs that have less efficient offload engines. So with that, we expect to continue taking the larger share of the market. We actually see a large cloud vendor that decided in the past to use someone else, now transitioned to use Mellanox because of the scalability, maturity, and the performance they are seeing with the Mellanox solution. So, we’re pretty excited with the market share that we have today and we hope to expand it in the future.

Mark Kelleher

And then, just for a clarification, because you just -- we’re talking of public cloud wins. You said you may have another one this year and that’s different from the one that switched.

Eyal Waldman

Yes. We may have a new cloud opportunity we’re working with. And when we’ll be able to announce it, we will do that.

Mark Kelleher

Is that assumption in the revenue guidance for this year that you would win that?

Eyal Waldman

Again, we haven’t won it yet. So, it’s not there yet.

Operator

Thank you. We will go next to the line of Joseph Wolf with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Joseph Wolf

Thank you. First, Jacob, we’ll miss you. So, good luck in your next endeavors. And I guess, just a quick question there. Before you announce a successor, is there an interim CFO, or it’s just being handled internally?

Eyal Waldman

Right now, it will be handled internally.

Joseph Wolf

Okay, just by the regular finance department. I wanted to walk through, you talked about a couple of wins, you talked about the TASE and other end to end solution sets. And I’m wondering, obviously these customers were doing something else before, I guess was some of the 100G networks that may be new. But can you describe that process? When you go end-to-end, are there certain Mellanox components that are there and you’re replacing or is it a brand new build where you won the entire thing end-to-end? I am just curious how the -- what the selling points are there?

Eyal Waldman

So, the majority of the growth -- Mellanox is being used for the endpoints for the Network Interface Cards. And that when people transition from 10 gigabit to 25, they need to choose Network Interface Card to go 25 gigabit per second, and that’s where most of the people choose Mellanox to deploy for the Ethernet. There are some cases that people use us both for the Ethernet NIC and the Switch. For example the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. And we have multiple tier 2 web guys use us for this in China, Japan, obviously Europe and some in the U.S. for the full end-to-end they need but also the switch and sometimes also the cables. So, it’s when people transition from 10 gigabits to 25, 50 or 100, that’s where our opportunity is to increase that and get the design win. The majority of the design wins are mostly over the Network Interface Cards and then growing part that now also include the switches and the cables when we have full end-to-end solution design wins in those locations.

Joseph Wolf

Were you the provider of the 10 gig solution or you won from scratch?

Eyal Waldman

No, the majority of the 10 gig solutions were not Mellanox.

Joseph Wolf

Were not Mellanox?

Eyal Waldman

Intel and Broadcom, yes. So, we are replacing the 10 gigabit, which was not Mellanox with the 25, 50 and 100 which the majority is Mellanox.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. And then, finally, as you talked about the 200G and InfiniBand, do you believe that there will be any pause in the market towards the end of the year or do you expect continuity of orders as customers anticipate the move to 200G?

Eyal Waldman

We don’t anticipate a pause. We expect people to continue to deploy their solutions and adopt new technologies as they become available.

Joseph Wolf

All right, perfect. And if my vote counts, I like this premarket call. Thank you.

Eyal Waldman

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We will go next to James Kisner from Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

James Kisner

Thanks very much. So, just to dig back more on the Ethernet NIC business if you can. I was wondering if you could give us a little more granularity on just application, maybe you tell us how much of it is hyperscale driven, this NIC business, versus say storage OEM versus general enterprise, kind of could you help us a little bit from a bucket perspective by application on where you are shipping that NIC business?

Eyal Waldman

So, the majority is the hyperscale customers, both on the Web 2 application, then cloud applications, then it’s tier 2 Web 2 customers that are adopting us across the world where they build their data centers and not necessarily using the public cloud; it’s financial services that are using us; it’s artificial intelligence; it’s big data; it’s enterprises that are building their own private clouds that are using us. So, in data centers where they want to increase the efficiency and the data rates of which they analyze data and manipulate data, they transfer their transition to 25 and above gigabit per second, and then usually they use Mellanox.

James Kisner

Okay. That helps too. Can you talk about lead times in NICs, have they been stretching out and do you have any issues meeting orders, like, do you have any visibility into inventory levels? I guess, I’m just wondering how tight has this gotten on Ethernet NIC business or are you having to stretch out lead times for your orders?

Eyal Waldman

We have in some cases stretched out slightly our lead times but in April we are back -- we plan to be back to our regular lead times. So, the volume is definitely increasing but I think we’ve been able to meet with the slightly stretched lead times most of the demand.

James Kisner

Just lastly on Ethernet switching, I believe you said you were expecting to deploy with hyperscale customers in North America in the first half, wondering did that happen. Maybe you could also just give us some granularity on how big switching -- Ethernet switching is right now. And I noted -- you said it more than doubled year-over-year; I’m getting somewhere between 15 million and 20 million this quarter. Maybe you could tell me if that’s too higher, too low and just generally, are you making more progress, maybe an update on how you are dealing with new customers for -- big customers like say the big four in North America for hyperscale with that Ethernet Switch? Thank you.

Eyal Waldman

So we have started shipping, although still low volume, some of the tier 1 hyperscale companies in the U.S. We expect this to go to higher volumes in the coming quarters. And I think we reiterated our guidance that we expect to more than double our Ethernet Switch business year-over-year.

Operator

Thank you. And we will go to the line of Gary Mobley from Benchmark. Please go ahead.

Gary Mobley

Let me extend my congratulations to the strong start to the year. It’s a nice problem to have, but it appears as though you might be approaching roughly $300 million in net cash by the midpoint of the year. And I know that given your tax situation in Israel and R&D grants and whatnot, you’re restricted on some of the capital allocation options. And so, with those confines --restrictions in mind, can you give us an update on where you stand and your plans to allocate some of that growing cash?

Jacob Shulman

So, first of all, we will continue to pay down the debt, we still have $35 million of outstanding debt principal amount. And then we will continue to accumulate cash to fill the growth of the company.

Gary Mobley

So, the $6.8 million benefit from switching to the ASC 606 from ASC 605, I’m assuming that’s all relating to revenue recognition, based on distribution channel. Can you remind us what percentage of revenue comes from distribution, what products are affected and in what way this made us create revenue volatility on quarter to quarter basis?

Jacob Shulman

And so, you’re absolutely right. The revenue recognition standard for us changed from sell through to sell in, and that’s why we recognized the initial $6.8 million. Distribution presents roughly 20% of the business and variety of different products being sold for distribution InfiniBand end to end and Ethernet end to end product bandwidths.

Operator

Thank you. And we will go next to the line of John Pitzer from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

John Pitzer

Good morning. Thanks for letting me ask the questions. Congratulations on the strong result. I guess, my first question, the $6.8 million benefit on the accounting change in the March quarter, curious if that was embedded in the original $240 million to $250 million guidance you gave? And I guess, similarly, as we look at the June quarter guidance, is there anything embedded in that guidance around potential accounting change benefits or should that all be sort of localized to the March quarter?

Jacob Shulman

So, approximately similar number was embedded in the updated outlook for the first quarter. Going forward, we don’t expect any additional benefits. So, it’s going to be based on frequency into our customers.

John Pitzer

That’s helpful. The leverage in the March quarter was very good. I am kind of curious, is there OpEx associated with that incremental revenue? And I guess, importantly, given how strong operating margins were this quarter, Eyal, I am kind of curious not for your ‘18 guidance but you had made some preliminary guidance about profitability going out to calendar ‘19 kind of being in the high 20s and you are off to really good start. Is kind of high 20s to 30% still the right long-term target you are thinking about or do you now feel as though perhaps 30% to 35% is a better long-term target or is that too high relative to your growth aspirations and your need to invest?

Eyal Waldman

For now, we’d say with mid to high 20s for ‘19, probably high 20s is a better estimation, and that’s where we stay with our current visibility for operating margin in ‘19. Whether we will be able to reach higher numbers, we’ll probably guide more as we get close to this timeframe.

John Pitzer

Maybe I can take one last quick one in. Hearing from a lot of chip companies that the R&D and design cost around 7-nanometer is particularly expensive. I am wondering if you can just share with us kind of your Moore’s Law roadmap and when you think kind of you might see an uptick for 7-nanometer design costs, if at all.

Eyal Waldman

So. when we go to new geometries, in every generation, it’s higher costs for development, design and tape-out. We expect the same to happen when we transition to 7-nanometer. We expect our 100 gigabit per second per LAN per differential pair to be in the 7-nanometer technology. So, for now, our tape-outs are still at 16. When we transition to 7, we do expect higher expenses in the R&D for tape-outs in the 7 nanometer launch so on.

John Pitzer

Any general timeframe for that Eyal, or is it too early to tell?

Eyal Waldman

It’s not in 2018.

John Pitzer

Perfect. Thanks, guys. Congratulations.

Eyal Waldman

2018, we are staying at the 16 nanometer, maybe beyond that we’ll go to 7.

Operator

Thank you. And we will go next to the line of Harlan Sur from J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Harlan Sur

Good morning, guys. Great job on the quarterly execution. And Jacob, thanks for all your support, and best of luck. Based on your full year estimates, if I assume some InfiniBand growth, it looks like your Ethernet business is on track to grow at least 50% or better this year obviously on the strength of 25 gig and grater. If I look at some of the third-party estimates, switch port shipments of 25 gig and greater is looking to about double this year. And I’m wondering if this is how we should think about your NIC card shipment, 25, 50, 100 gigs; should we anticipate that business to at least double this year? I know last year, it grew by more than 2.5times.

Eyal Waldman

No. I think, we guided that we expect to grow about 50% this year-over-year. I think, we may exceed that in 2018. We actually feel very comfortable with our growth on the Ethernet revenues. And this quarter we grew 70% year-over-year. And overall, our revenue grew 33% year-over-year. So, anywhere between those numbers could be a good growth for the rest of 2018.

Harlan Sur

I was just talking within the Ethernet business because 25, 50 and 100 obviously is growing a lot faster than that. But, I get what you’re saying. With the emergence of some of these new com compute, [ph] workloads, right, AI, machine learning, seen a strong uptake of both InfiniBand and Ethernet products and in some cases like with NVIDIA’s DGX-2 cluster, it supports both 100 gig InfiniBand and 100 gig Ethernet. You also noted, I think in your prepared remarks, deep learning wins with some of your China customer base. Do you guys have a sense on how big AI and deep learning as an end market is as a percent of your overall revenues, is it 10%, is it 20%? Any color there would be great.

Eyal Waldman

We don’t really have a good estimate for that because in some of the cloud environment that people use our technology, the applications change and from time to time they switch to AI. So, we don’t have good enough visibility into what percentage of revenues come from AI. The majority of the significant AI deployment utilize InfiniBand and looking forward to get the 200 gigabit per second InfiniBand to increase their performance and their capabilities crunch more data after a period of time. But for now, we don’t have a good visibility to what percentage goes into AI.

Harlan Sur

And just my last follow-up question here. When you were at OCP conference back in March, we were pleasantly surprised by the fact that, it looks like that more than 60% of your LinkX 100 gig shipments have been Ethernet-based. And I think at that time you had also announced that you had shipped cumulatively 1 million of these 100 gigs on transceiver and cable ports in total. Can you guys just give us a sense of LinkX attach rate to your NIC cards and/or to your Spectrum port shipment? It seems like the attach rate is quite high, which is obviously a good thing for the team but I don’t know if you can quantify that.

Eyal Waldman

So, we also are shipping a large portion of LinkX products that are not attached to Mellanox endpoints. So, with InfiniBand, we think we have a very high attach rate close to -- they have probably 90% attach rate with InfiniBand shipments. On the Ethernet, it really depends. But, again, a large -- there are large customers that are just buying LinkX products from us without buying Mellanox NIC or Switch. So, it’s not one to one correlation; it has its own businesses.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will go to Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt. Please go ahead.

Hans Mosesmann

Yes. Thank you. Can you clarify from John Pitzer’s question, when -- during January when you gave the original guidance for Q1, does that incorporate the recognition change in terms of accounting side?

Jacob Shulman

Yes, it did incorporate recognition change from the accounting side.

Hans Mosesmann

Okay, great. In terms of timing for InfiniBand 200, I know it’s later this year, what quarter would that be where you would see this ramp and how would it be relative to the ramp of 100 back in the day? Thank you. That’s it.

Eyal Waldman

It’s going to be in the second half of this year and we still don’t know the pace of this deployment in the market. Moving from generation to generation in different generations, we have seen different behavior, different patterns. We know that customers are waiting and expecting the 200 gigabit per second. We will start shipping this year and we hope to accelerate shipments of 200 gigabit InfiniBand in 2019.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, there are no further questions. So, I would like to turn it back over to Mr. Waldman for any additional or closing remarks.

Eyal Waldman

So, thank you very much. We appreciate you joining our call today. Thank you for your interest in Mellanox. And we will see you soon. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s conference call. Please disconnect your line and have a good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.