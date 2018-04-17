Permian Update: Midland Basin Q4 Growth And Values

Having previously written about Midland Basin focused Permian oil and gas E&P companies, and upon review of Q4 production results, here are some highlights and insights.

First, the numbers:

Permian Midland Basin Producers Q4 2017 Market Cap Net Debt EV Q4 Production % oil Est Production Value ($MM) Permian Acres EV - Production Val $/acre net of prod q4/q2 growth q4/q2 oil growth EV Growth PNRG PNRG 179 60 239.2 7,444 62% $ 272 12700 $ (33) $ (2,605) 66% 83% 37% SM Energy SM 2330 3000 5330 115,556 38% $ 3,250 88000 $ 2,080 $ 23,636 -7% 35% 12% Callon CPE 2720 650 3370 26,500 79% $ 1,130 60000 $ 2,240 $ 37,330 18% 18% 38% Earthstone Energy ESTE 660 0 660 9,100 63% $ 337 26,700 $ 323 $ 12,092 -14% -18% 13% Parsley Energy PE 9380 1514 10894 80,300 63% $ 2,974 216000 $ 7,920 $ 36,666 24% 17% 25% Pioneer Natural Resources PXD 33000 600 33600 304,989 59% $ 10,866 750000 $ 22,734 $ 30,312 18% 22% 43% Diamondback Energy FANG 11900 1400 13300 92,900 74% $ 3,800 250000 $ 9,500 $ 38,002 21% 19% 39% RSP Energy RSPP 7660 1500 9160 62,400 71% $ 2,487 95000 $ 6,673 $ 70,246 15% 13% 48%

As in prior articles, this represents a set of small to larger companies with a focus on the Midland basin. Smallest is Prime Energy (PNRG) and largest are Pioneer (PXD), Diamondback (FANG), Parsley (PE) and RSP (RSPP). To some extent, size has been correlated with valuation, as the large companies are trading for $30,000 - $70,000 per acre, net of production value (at $50,000 per bopd of oil and $15,000 per boepd of gas).

However, excluding size as a factor, it had been noted that RSP had held a premium valuation due to impressive growth, well beyond that of peers. From Q1 2017 to Q2 2017, RSP grew production by 20%, slightly faster than Parsley and well above Diamondback and Pioneer. Parsley's valuation was held back by an increased portion of natural gas in its production profile, putting RSP well in the lead as the "oily growth" mid-large E&P in the Midland basin.

This growth and size attracted Concho (CXO), and subsequently RSP was bought out for $70,000 per acre net of production, as reflected in the above chart. Incidentally, subsequently other large producers have eclipsed RSP in production growth, with Parsley showing a 24% overall growth from Q2-Q4 and Diamondback and Pioneer showing 19% and 22% oil production growth in that time frame.

Standing out again for both valuation and oil and overall production growth is Prime Energy. It certainly helps Prime that it started out from a small production base, but 83% oil production growth and 66% overall production growth far exceeds the growth of any of the peers, including smaller caps like Earthstone (ESTE) and SM Energy (SM).

This analysis doesn't factor in transactions subsequent to year end, like SM's sale of its Powder River basin assets, Pioneer's sale of Eagle Ford assets, and others. These producers will likely redeploy capital into the Permian and show Impressive production growth. However, on a similar to similar basis, RSP has slowed down, Diamondback and Pioneer are speeding up, and Prime has rocketed into the spotlight as the fastest grower with still the lowest $/acre and $/boepd valuation.

SM data by YCharts

As seen above and not surprisingly, share price movements over the last year are correlated to growth rates and buyouts, with Prime's high growth rate and RSP's buyout reflected in 1 year share price outperformance, and with SM and Earthstone's limited growth reflected in 1 year share price underperformance. As seen in the chart at the top, while share prices are starting to reflect this, valuations have not yet converged to reflect growth. This is promising for Prime on the small side and Pioneer on the large side in particular.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.