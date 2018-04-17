Jaguar Mining - The Turnaround Continues

Despite these positives, Jaguar is still out of investors' fashion and trading at a totally depressed forward EV / EBITDA multiple.

Additionally, Jaguar's results should be additionally supported by the exchange rate between the Brazilian real and the US dollar.

This year the company should increase its production; what is more, it should produce gold at a substantially lower cost than in 2017.

After the catastrophic first half of 2017 Jaguar seems to be recovering.

In my article on Jaguar Mining (OTC:JAGGD) published in October 2017 I made the following conclusion:

“In my opinion, the latest announcement should be considered as the beginning of the remarkable turnaround in the company. After the catastrophic first half of 2017, now Jaguar is in a much better shape”

Since this publication the company has delivered a set of data confirming my thesis. What is more, since the beginning of September 2017 Jaguar shares have been slightly outperforming GDXJ (an ETF replicating the price action of a basket of junior precious metals mining companies) – look at the blue arrows on the chart below:

Source: Stockcharts.com

In my opinion, this year we should see a continuation of a turnaround in the company. In this article I discuss the recent developments and present my estimates for 2018.

Introduction

Jaguar is a small gold producer operating two mines in Brazil: Turmalina and Pilar. For many years the Turmalina mine was a flagship operation but last year, after encountering some serious technical problems, it became a laggard. Fortunately, the second operation, Pilar, reemerged as a successful gold producer and filled out part of the production gap caused by Turmalina.

Interestingly, it looks like Turmalina is slowly improving. If that is the case (and I think it is), the company, for the first time in its modern history, could have two very decent, cash flow positive operations.

Latest developments

The Caete mining complex

As I mentioned before, last year the Turmalina mine, due to technical problems, produced fewer gold than in 2016. This underperformance had a big negative impact on total production, which went down from 96.6 thousand ounces of gold in 2016 to 84.2 thousand in 2017:

Source: Simple Digressions

Fortunately, lower production at Turmalina (45 thousand ounces in 2017 vs. 63 thousand in 2016) was partially supplemented with higher production at the Caete complex (39 thousand ounces in 2017 vs. 33 thousand in 2016).

This year the Caete complex is expected to deliver 40 – 48 thousand ounces of gold; what is more, over the next three years the Pilar mine is going to increase its production to 55 – 60 thousand ounces.

Note: in March 2018 the Roca Grande mine, the second operation constituting the Caete complex, was put on care and maintenance. Hence, in my later discussion I am writing about the Pilar mine (instead of the Caete complex).

Additionally, an increase in production at Pilar was accompanied by a substantial cut in costs of production. For example, an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of production went down from $1,286 per ounce of gold in 2016 to $1,226 in 2017. This year we should see another improvement (according to the company, the AISC should stand at $900 - $1,050 per ounce). Simply put, within one year the company’s management was able to convert this operation from a laggard into a low-cost, cash flow positive gold producer.

Turmalina

As I mentioned above, due to technical problems, last year a long–term upward trend in Turmalina production was broken down (the mine delivered only 45.5 thousand ounces of gold):

Source: Simple Digressions

However, this year we should some improvement there and production is expected to rise to 50 – 57 thousand ounces. If that is the case, in a few years the crash of 2017 may be perceived as a bad dream…

Note: according to the company, after a relatively poor 1H 2018 we should see much higher production in the second half of 2018

On the other hand, technical problems encountered in 2017 had a relatively low impact on costs of production. After poor 1Q and 2Q 2017 (when the AISC was between $903 and $956 per ounce), in 4Q 2017 Turmalina was producing its gold at the AISC of $784 per ounce. According to the company, this year Turmalina is going to produce gold at the AISC of $900 - $1,000 per ounce but, in my opinion, this estimate seems to be quite conservative.

Summarizing – this year both operations, Turmalina and Pilar, are expected to deliver higher amounts of gold than in 2017. What is more, costs of production should go substantially down; for example a consolidated all-in sustaining cost of production is expected to go down from $1,212 per ounce of gold in 2017 to $920 - $1,100.

My estimates for 2018

Below I present my estimates of 2018 Jaguar’s results.

Note: Similarly to my approach presented in the last article on Roxgold, for better comparison, my 2018 estimates were prepared using the gold price reported in 2017 ($1,256 per ounce). Simply put, I want my readers to fully understand what is going on at Jaguar.

Source: Simple Digressions

Main assumptions:

Gold production: 93.8 thousand ounces (84.2 thousand in 2017)

Cash operating cost: $732 per ounce ( according to the company, the cash operating cost should stand between $660 and $800 per ounce)

AISC: $960 per ounce (according to the company, the AISC should stand between $920 and $1,100 per ounce)

Non-sustaining capital expenditures: at the same level as in 2017 ($4.2M)

As the table shows, even applying very conservative assumptions (no change in a gold price realized) Jaguar is expected to deliver much better results than in 2017. What is more, assuming a current price of gold ($1,340 per ounce), an operating result is supposed to jump to $20.0M (instead of $12.1M) and the EBITDA should stand at $43.9M (instead of $36.0M).

Now, the company’s enterprise value is $89.9M (using the current share price of $0.28). It means that Jaguar shares are trading at a very low forward EV / EBITDA multiple of 2.0. In my opinion, it is hardly impossible to find another gold producer trading at such a low multiple so this valuation gap should be filled sooner or later.

Weakening Brazilian real has a positive impact on Jaguar’s results

Jaguar operates in Brazil and most of its costs are incurred in Brazilian reals; on the other hand, the company’s functional currency is the US dollar. It means that the exchange rate between these two currencies has a substantial impact on the company’s results. For example, a weakening Brazilian real (against the US dollar) has a positive impact – the costs incurred in Brazilian reals are lower when presented in US dollars. Hence, any investment in Jaguar may be considered as a quasi bet on the exchange rate between both currencies.

Since the beginning of 2016 the Brazilian real was strengthening against the US dollar (the red arrow on the chart below). However, it looks like in the middle of last year this trend has reversed and now the Brazilian currency is weakening against the greenback (the green arrow and the blue circle on the chart below):

Source: stooq.com

If I am correct and this fresh trend continues, Jaguar is going to get the additional support and my 2018 estimates may turn out to be too conservative.

Summary

In my opinion, Jaguar is encountering a remarkable turnaround. After putting the Roca Grande mine on care and maintenance, the company operates two low-cost, cash flow positive gold mines. As a result, this year we should see much better results than those delivered last year. Additionally, I am optimistic about the company in the medium term (up to three years). The Pilar mine is supposed to increase its gold production from 39.2 – 47.0 thousand ounces this year to 55 – 60 thousand over the next three years. What is more, I would not rule out steady progress at the second operation, Turmalina.

Last but not least – in the first half of 2017 Jaguar had bad luck and nearly everything was against the company. This year the situation is totally different and even the exchange rate between the Brazilian real and the US dollar seems to be very much in the company’s favor…

Note: today Jaguar released its 1Q 2017 production figures. In my opinion, they were in line with expectations. As usually, I will discuss them in detail in my Marketplace section of Seeking Alpha.

