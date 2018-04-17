Evelo Biosciences Files For U.S. IPO

Just starting Phase 1 trials, EVLO is still very early stage in its development process.

The firm is developing drug candidates using the gut-related technologies of monoclonal microbials.

Evelo Biosciences has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO although the final amount may be less.

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) intends to sell shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is focused on improving the lives of patients globally through the development of monoclonal microbials.

EVLO is still pre-Phase 1 and hasn’t disclosed any collaborations, so the firm is still extremely high risk.

I’ll provide an opinion when we learn further details about the IPO from management.

Cambridge, MA-based Evelo Biosciences was founded in 2015 to develop monoclonal microbials which are ‘orally-delivered pharmaceutical compositions of single microbial strains that act through the gut-body network to potentially impact disease.’

Management is headed by President and CEO Simba Gill. Gill also serves as Sr. Partner at Flagship Ventures and Executive Chair of Blackfynn. Dr. Gill has founded and/or had lead roles in companies in the areas of antibodies, stem cells, directed molecular evolution, immunodiagnostics and the cancer microbiome.

Evelo plans to use the unexplored biology of the gut-body network to develop therapies with the aim to transform the treatment of major diseases such as inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Investors in Evelo Biosciences included Mayo Clinic Ventures, Flagship Pioneering, GV, Celgene, Alexandria Venture Investments.

Created within VentureLabs®, Flagship Pioneering’s institutional innovation foundry, Evelo Biosciences has developed a platform which enables pharmacological intervention at all stages of disease with naturally occurring, safe and effective monoclonal microbials.

Below is a brief overview graphic of how Evelo believes monoclonal microbials work:

(Source: Evelo Biosciences)

Evelo was founded by Flagship Pioneering to ‘commercialize insights, inventions and innovations developed by the VentureLabs founding team across two primary explorations’:

The gut which is connected to all parts of the body Based on these explorations, the company is developing a new class of therapies known as monoclonal microbials.

The company’s strategy to create and develop a new class of therapies that have the potential to transform the treatment of a broad range of diseases by focusing on the gut-body network.

Below is the current status of Evelo’s pipeline:

(Source: Evelo Biosciences)

The company’s main product candidates include EDP1066 and EDP1815. Both are monoclonal microbial candidates which are designed to work by modulating the immune system to treat inflammatory diseases with a current focus on psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Evelo believes that orally-administered EDP1066 acts on the gut-body network to modulate systemic immune responses in multiple mechanistically and anatomically varied in-vivo models in preclinical studies.

EDP1815 has demonstrated immunomodulatory activity on human immune cells and anti-inflammatory activity in many discrete tissues such as skin, joints, gut and the central nervous system after oral delivery in mouse models in preclinical studies.

Clinical trials of EDP1066 and EDP1815 are expected to be initiated in inflammatory diseases in the second quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2018 with initial biomarker and clinical data expected in the first half of 2019 and the second half of 2019, respectively. The company is also developing monoclonal microbial therapies in oncology.

According to a 2018 market research report from Allied Market Research, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is projected to reach $106.1 billion at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2015 - 2020.

The main factors driving market growth are the rising incidences of autoimmune and respiratory conditions, extensive drug development pipeline, and increasing popularity of anti-inflammatory drugs with lesser side effects.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR, 8.5%, during the forecast period. However, North America is projected to lead the market through 2020. In addition, the psoriasis segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Major competitive vendors that are developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics include:

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck & CO. (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

F. Hoffman La Roche AG

Eli Lily and Company (LLY)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Amgen (AMGN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Sanofi (SNY)

Juno Therapeutics (JUNO)

Celgene (CELG)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Management believes that the monoclonal microbial platform and candidates, along with the resources and industry expertise, gives the company a competitive advantage in the field.

Evelo’s recent financial results are typical of development stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development initiatives.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Evelo S-1)

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $38.2 million in cash and $14.8 million in total liabilities.

Evelo Biosciences intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

There has been no disclosed expression of interest for existing shareholders to buy into IPO. Successful IPOs for life science companies usually feature at least one existing investor to ‘support’ the IPO by acquiring additional shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We anticipate that we will use the net proceeds of this offering to fund proof of concept clinical trials in our inflammatory diseases programs, to fund proof of concept clinical trials in our oncology programs, to invest in our platform and to advance additional preclinical development activities, and the remainder, if any, to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Cowen, BMO Capital Markets, and JMP Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

