EMCOR Group: This Construction Stock Is An Excellent Value Pick

EMCOR Group (NYSE: EME) is the perfect example of an outlier in the engineering and construction industry. It is a rare company that has been relatively less affected by economic cycles and has managed to have stable revenues and good cash flows over the years despite the poor performance of the sector as a whole. This has been a result of the management's focus on the services segment. As a result, EME's stock has consistently outperformed the market and its peers in the engineering and construction space.

The company has solid fundamentals and the management is expecting to expand on its margins during the course of 2018. It appears to be an interesting opportunity for equity investors as there is a reasonable upside on the stock assuming that the management is able to meet their forecasts.

Company Overview

Founded in 1987, EME is one of the largest players in the electrical and mechanical construction and services space in the US. The company's business can be divided broadly into two segments - construction and services. The construction segment includes mechanical and electrical construction activity whereas the services segment includes various construction related service contracts such as fire safety, plumbing, security, heating, ventilation, refrigeration, industrial services, and so on. While the core market of the company's business is the US, it also provides construction services in the UK. The company is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Since EME does not involve itself in actual construction activity and focuses more on services and construction-related activities, it has a greater stability of revenues and a decent amount of work backlog. The following extract from the Q4-2017 investor presentation of EME depicts a backlog of $3.79 billion, implying a good amount of foreseeability of future revenues.

Source: EME Earnings Call Slides

EME: Outperforming The Index And Its Peer Group

It would be interesting to analyze the performance of EME's share versus two different benchmarks - the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the industry peer group. In the chart below, we see the evolution of EME and the returns provided by the stock as against the DJIA for the last five years. Interestingly, the last two years have been fantastic for the company and it has consistently outperformed the index. The dividend payouts have also been regular implying that the company has provided excellent value to its shareholders.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In the table below, we see the annualized performance of EME versus that of the Engineering and Construction sector as a whole, as defined by Morningstar. The first observation in the table is the fact that the sector has not performed too well in the past decade. There are a number of reasons for this - limited growth, too many players, nominal entry barriers, price wars, the impact of trade cycles, and so on. However, EME has demonstrated good returns and has been consistently outperforming its peer group. The entire credit for this goes to the management of the company. They have been working very hard on building the Services arm of the business and creating stable revenue through long-term agreements. This has helped the company in generating a stable amount of cash flows even during economic downturns and the company's fundamentals have always remained solid.

Source: EME/ Morningstar

Projected Income Statement & Cash Flows

Annual P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 6719 7552 7687 7710 7826 7951 % Growth - 12.4% 1.8% 0.3% 1.5% 1.6% EBITDA 362 392 478 486 501 509 % of Revenues 5.4% 5.2% 6.2% 6.3% 6.4% 6.4% EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 287 308 331 391 401 403 % of Revenues 4.3% 4.1% 4.3% 5.1% 5.1% 5.1% Net Income (Adj) 172 185 228 278 293 292 % of Revenues 2.6% 2.5% 3.0% 3.6% 3.7% 3.7%

Source: Historical Data from EME; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) 172 185 228 278 293 292 + Depreciation & Amortization 74 80 89 93 98 103 +/- Change in Working Capital 20 -4 32 15 39 48 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others 1 4 18 7 3 0 Cash Flow from Operations 267 265 367 393 433 443 Net Capex -60 -271 -138 -154 -172 -151 Net Financial Investments 0 0 -1 0 0 0 Cash Flow after Investments -60 -271 -139 -154 -172 -151 Free Cash Flow 207 -6 228 239 261 292

Source: Historical Data from EME; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Dividend and Earnings Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Dividend Per Share ($) 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 Dividend Yield 0.6% 0.5% 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Dividend Growth - -3.2% -2.5% 17.0% 5.6% -0.4% Dividend Payout 11.7% 10.5% 8.3% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% Earnings Per Share ($) 2.7 3.0 3.8 4.7 5.0 5.0 EPS Growth - 11.1% 26.5% 22.0% 6.3% 0.0%

Source: Based on calculations by Baptista Research

The management of the company has forecasted negligible growth in the revenues of the company for 2018. Although that could be a conservative approach, we have gone ahead with the management guidance for 2018 and assume 0.3% growth in the revenues. Also, EME is expected to grow on their margins largely due to tax benefits during the year along with the management efforts for margin expansion. As a result of this, the Net Income margin is expected to grow to 3.6% in order to concur with the management's EPS estimate of 4.7.

If we analyze the historical cash flows, we see that the company has been performing reasonably well in terms of operating cash flows. The working capital management has been good and the management has not been over-spending on capex. As a result, the free cash flows of the company have been strong.

The management has followed a very consistent dividend policy since many years with, maintaining a payout of around $0.3 per share and providing a yield of about 0.5%. This is expected to continue for the coming years as the management has created a nice balance between dividend payments and re-investment of free cash.

The Valuation Upside For 2018 Is Fantastic

EV and Market Cap 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 50.5 68.4 78.8 98.4 106.1 106.6 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 63.3 61.2 59.6 59.5 59.1 58.9 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 3.2 4.2 4.7 5.9 6.3 6.3 Net Debt ($ Million) -176.0 -43.3 -159.2 -153.8 -174.3 -181.8 Enterprise Value (EV adj - $ billion) 3.0 4.1 4.5 5.7 6.1 6.1

Source: Historical Data from EME/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Despite the revenues of the company remaining flat, the expansion of Net Income as projected by the management will result in a significant boost in the share price. The company is already trading above a price to earnings of 20 which is higher than the industry average within the engineering and construction space. However, as we have seen above, EME has outperformed its peers consistently over the past decade and that too by a huge margin. The margin expansion is expected to push EME's share price as high as $98.4 by the end of Q4-2018. Our assumptions with respect to revenues and profitability for the years 2019 and 2020 are extremely conservative which is why the projected price is around $106.1 for 2019 and $106.6 for 2020.

Since the engineering and construction sector has been underperforming for many years, the typical revenue multiple of such firms has been below 1 for a while. EME has not been an exception to this rule despite being a cash cow with decent margins and good stability in revenues. It is expected that the steadily growing margins of the company will result in the expansion of the revenue multiple to about 0.8 and the EBITDA multiple to about 12.

Valuation Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.8 EV/ EBITDA 8.0 10.8 10.7 11.7 12.2 12.0 EV/ EBIT 10.1 13.5 13.3 14.6 15.2 15.1 Price/Earnings 18.6 22.6 20.6 21.1 21.4 21.5

Source: Historical Data from EME/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Risks

The valuation of EME in this article is specific to the date of the analysis - i.e., 17th April 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of EME are dependent on the realization of the revenue growth, free cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances - e.g., change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding EME and the construction services sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and we did not carry out any kind of due diligence processes to comment on the achievability and the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on the belief in the management's ability to continue its revenue growth and sustain its current level of margins.

Conclusion

EME's management has been doing all the right things - ensuring stable revenues, managing working capital, controlling the capex and improving the margins. They are bound to get the reward this year when the share price reaches $98.4 by the end of this financial year assuming that they meet their projections.

From the point of view of equity investors, this is an excellent opportunity as it would imply an appreciation of nearly 25% over the current market price which is around $79. Also, the company has been consistently paying dividends so the total returns are expected to be well above the DJIA. Overall, it can be considered a safe bet for earning alpha returns this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.