Bank Of America: Tread Carefully

Bank of America (BAC) reported very good first quarter results that saw strong loan and deposit growth as well as an increase in net interest income. Bank of America also beat earnings consensus estimates. That being said, I think higher net interest income on the back of higher interest rates is already priced into Bank of America's shares at this point. Shares now sell for a sizable premium to accounting book value. Time to tread carefully.

Bank of America released a decent deck of financials on Monday when the Wall Street bank reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The bank saw its revenues grow 4 percent year-over-year to $23.1 billion which compares favorably to a consensus revenue forecast of $23.06 billion.

Bank of America's profits per-share climbed to $0.62 in the first quarter compared to just $0.45 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 38 percent. Bank of America also beat profit estimates: The consensus called for $0.59/share in profits for the bank's first quarter.

Bank Of America's Loan And Deposit Business Firing Out Of All Cylinders

The bank's profit growth was underpinned by robust loan and deposit growth in the first quarter of 2018. Average loans and leases gained 5 percent compared to last year with Bank of America's Consumer Banking and Global Wealth & Investment Management businesses reporting the highest growth rates. All segments reported positive year-over-year loan growth.

Source: Bank of America Investor Presentation

Total deposits gained 3 percent compared to last year with strong growth in Consumer Banking and Global Banking more than offsetting a drop in deposits in the Global Wealth & Investment Management business.

Source: Bank of America

Cyclically-Charged Net Interest Income Growth

Bank of America's net interest income - a key source of profit growth for the Wall Street bank in recent quarters - continued to grow in the first quarter, too.

Q1-2017 net interest income was reported at $11.6 billion, reflecting an increase of ~$0.6 billion compared to the first quarter of 2017. The bank benefited from an increase in interest rates and the aforementioned loan and deposit growth.

Source: Bank of America

Bank of America's net interest income is expected to grow by $3.0 billion in the next twelve months, assuming a 100 basis point parallel shift in the interest rate curve.

Strong Consumer Banking Business

It's a good time to be in Consumer Banking. With the U.S. economy roaring ahead in 2018, Bank of America's Consumer Banking business is in a sweet spot: Revenues, deposits, loans, and client brokerage assets are all up significantly compared to the first quarter of last year.

Source: Bank of America

Premium Valuation

The bank's shares were priced for a discount to accounting book value for a very long time. Today, however, Bank of America's shares are priced at a ~25 percent premium to the last reported accounting book value, partly because shareholders expect higher net interest income in a rising rate environment.

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Bank of America is a pro-cyclical investment that does well as long as the U.S. economy does well, and the valuation reflects this. Bank of America is no longer a bargain. The bank's shares today sell for a sizable premium to book value, which is something the bank hasn't achieved in a very long time.

BAC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Bank of America reported solid first quarter results based on strong loan and deposit growth as well as rising net interest income. The bank's Consumer Banking business is also in great shape and can be expected to remain so as long as the U.S. expands. On the other hand, Bank of America's shares are far from being a bargain at today's price point, exposing investors to downside risks in case the economy cools off. I think the reward-to-risk ratio is no longer as attractive as it was a year ago. Time to tread carefully.

