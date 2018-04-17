There's Still Upside In Oil

Some market participants are starting to fear that the market may be nearing a tipping point where builds will begin again or where prices are capped.

There are a lot of misconceptions regarding the state of the oil industry right now. With companies like JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) calling for $70 being the likely top for Brent, and on the back of a growth in the rig count, there’s a lot of pessimism I’m seeing that, frankly, does not make sense. Oil prices will have a natural top where they shouldn’t move much beyond (or else it will lead to a glut again), but current data suggests that we are already experiencing a sizable deficit that will serve to push prices higher later on in the year.

Another bullish assessment of the oil space

In two prior articles, here and here, I pointed out bullish data courtesy of the EIA (Energy Information Administration) and OPEC that suggested that, especially in the view of the latter, the oil markets are showing great progress toward ridding the world of excess crude. These aren’t the only parties to report bullish improvements in the space though. The IEA (International Energy Agency) recently came out with a report showing that we are nearing the five-year average. A graphical representation of our progress over time can be seen in the image below.

*Taken from the International Energy Agency

In all, the IEA believes that OECD stocks are just 30 million barrels above the five-year average. This places them today at 2.841 billion barrels as of the end of February, which is down 26 million barrels from just one month earlier. In part, this improvement has come as a result of the five-year average’s base growing as low-inventory years have rolled off in favor of high-inventory years, but even taking that into consideration, we are around 150 million barrels above the pre-glut levels that were seen in 2014.

According to the organization, the oil space has benefited significantly from two main factors: 1) robust compliance between OPEC and non-OPEC nations with their 2016 agreement to cut production and 2) strong global demand. In March of this year, OPEC compliance was estimated at 163%, while non-OPEC compliance with the deal was at 90%. The biggest contributor to OPEC’s over-delivering has undoubtedly been Venezuela. When OPEC member nations agreed to reduce output over a year ago, Venezuela had pledged to cut production to 1.972 million barrels per day. Due to harsh economic conditions facing the country though, production in March of this year had slumped to 1.488 million barrels per day, 0.484 million barrels per day lower than anticipated.

Not only is there no end in sight to Venezuela’s issues, there’s also encouraging demand data out there. Just like in last month’s report, the IEA believes that global oil demand this year will expand by 1.5 million barrels per day. Non-OPEC oil production is expected to grow faster, rising by 1.8 million barrels per day as US output surges 1.3 million barrels per day, but this growth in output doesn’t really matter. According to the IEA’s figures, if OPEC’s production remains flat from where it was in March, the world will see a deficit in the second, third, and fourth quarters, on average, of 0.6 million barrels per day. This would translate to an additional 165 million barrels rolling off the global market.

It’s fair to argue that non-OPEC oil production might rise by more than what the IEA has suggested. OPEC’s own estimates call for the figure to expand by 1.84 million barrels per day, not far from the IEA’s numbers, but the EIA’s forecast is for non-OPEC output to explode higher by 2.68 million barrels per day. If the rest of the IEA’s numbers are accurate, this higher growth would translate into an extra 0.28 million barrels per day this year, but with Venezuela’s production falling around 50 thousand barrels per day every month, even the pessimistic case with high non-OPEC production growth isn’t terribly concerning.

Demand is set to surge

Not only are oil inventories falling at a time when they are prone to increase, they’re doing so at a time when demand is seasonally weak. In the graph below, you can see that global oil demand in the first quarter is essentially always lower than in subsequent quarters. The forecast for this year, for instance, calls for first quarter demand to average 99.62 million barrels per day. That should grow by 0.14 million barrels per day to 99.76 million barrels per day in the second quarter.

*Created by Author

The real push higher, though, comes in the second half of the year. According to the EIA’s estimates, global oil demand in the third quarter of 2018 should average 100.85 million barrels per day (the first time in history where demand will have been that great). If this holds true, consumption will have increased by an impressive 1.09 million barrels per day compared to the current quarter. In the fourth quarter, we should see another increase, but this will be smaller at 0.13 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Demand growth is great, but these figures even might be lower than what will actually transpire. If you look at the graph above, for instance, you’ll see the historical increase in consumption between quarters of a single year for the five years ending in 2017, as well as what’s projected for this year. In the chart below, you can see the average increase from quarter to quarter for the five years ending in 2017. With average demand growing by 0.46 million barrels per day in the second quarter compared to the first and with it expanding by 1.24 million barrels per day in the third quarter compared to the second, the EIA’s demand estimates may be a low-ball considering that strong growth in developed nations, as well as in India, could help to fuel oil consumption for the year.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

It’s common, as you’re recovering from a crisis, to have some market participants fear that the picture has become too good to be true and to think that disaster is right around the corner. That said, the picture is not, right now, too good to be true. Oil is in a state of deficit right now most likely and global oil demand is on the verge of expanding more. Sure, non-OPEC production will continue to rise as well, but if the past several months have been any indication of the state of the market, then it’s likely we’ll need higher oil prices to spur enough production to handle demand.

