Penn Virginia: Stellar Production Growth To Trigger Stock Upside

2018 EV/EBITDA valuation of 3.5 implies a deep valuation gap on a relative basis; a target price of $63 is likely in the next 12-18 months.

Fully funded capital expenditure program for FY18 with prospects of declining leverage, which will support improvement in valuations.

Stock is mispriced as Penn exited bankruptcy in September 2016 and markets wait for robust guidance to translate into actual results in FY18.

Projected production growth of 127% for FY18 as compared to FY17 likely to take the stock higher. Higher realized oil prices likely to boost EBITDAX margin and cash flows.

Initiating Coverage

I am initiating coverage on Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) with a “Strong Buy” rating and an investment horizon of 12-18 months. This initiation will discuss the factors to be bullish on the stock with special focus on the company’s stellar production growth guidance and its potential impact on financials.

Penn Virginia is an independent oil and gas company engaged in development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company’s primary focus asset is the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

For FY17, Penn Virginia reported production of 10,353boepd with 74% of the production being crude oil. The company’s Eagle Ford acreage position consists of 83,100 net acres with potential inventory upside from Upper Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk.

The Big Production Bump-Up

Penn Virginia has been on a gradual path to financial and business operations recovery after emerging from bankruptcy on September 12, 2016. While I will discuss the balance sheet in details, the company’s operational progress has been significant and is likely to trigger stock upside in the next 12-18 months.

Just to put things into perspective, Penn Virginia closed FY17 with average production of 10,353boepd. For FY18, the company expects production in the range of 22,000 to 25,000boepd.

At mid-range of the guidance, the company is expected to clock production of 23,500boepd and this would imply a year-on-year growth of 127%.

I see these projections as achievable considering the following points:

The company has substantial Eagle Ford inventory of approximately 500 net locations and accelerated development is likely as oil sustains above $60 per barrel. While the company reported average production of 10,353boepd in FY17, the company’s average production for 4Q17 was higher by 19% at 12,340boepd. Further, 4Q17 exit rate (last five days of December) was 42% higher than FY17 production at 14,650boepd. Therefore, there is clear acceleration in production and that sets stage for the ambitious target. For FY18, Penn Virginia has a planned capital expenditure in the range of $320 to $360 million. This will involve drilling 45 to 50 net wells with 95% of the capital directed towards Eagle Ford. With a fully funded investment program, the new wells are likely to ensure that production target is achieved.

Fully Funded For 2018

With Penn Virginia having emerged from bankruptcy on September 12, 2016, one of the key focus areas is the company’s balance sheet and cash flow health.

Importantly, if the company’s capital expenditure plan for 2018 is fully funded, it is likely that the production target will be achieved.

The following points ensure that Penn Virginia completed its target investments for FY18:

As of March 2018, the company had $176 million in cash and undrawn facility and this is 51% of the planned capital expenditure (mid-range of guidance).

For FY18, Penn Virginia has guided for EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalent at $36.15.

Considering average production of 23,500boepd, the EBITDAX estimate comes to $310 million. This is a good proxy for cash flows and even if I assume operating cash flow in the range of $250 to $260 million, the company is fully financed for 2018 investments (largely through internal cash flows).

Considering these two critical factors, I see clear focus on production growth than any potential financing concerns for FY18.

I want to add here that the company has a deep drilling inventory with approximately 500 net wells and the production momentum is likely to sustain beyond FY18.

The key takeaway is that Penn Virginia is unlikely to face any stress related to the balance sheet in the next 12-18 months. I will further elaborate on this point when I discuss the risk factors.

Valuation Analysis



Penn Virginia is interesting from an investment perspective considering the stellar growth visibility for FY18. The factor that has kept the stock subdued is that the markets will take time to regain confidence in a company that’s emerged from bankruptcy less than 24 months earlier.

With oil trending higher and with the company’s FY18 adjusted EBITDAX per BOE target being meaningfully higher as compared to 4Q17 (chart above), the stock is likely to respond positively in the coming quarters as results are delivered in sync with guidance.

Coming to the EV/EBITDAX valuation, the table below gives the estimates for FY18 and Penn Virginia is trading at an attractive EV/EBITDAX valuation of 3.5.

The key assumptions in calculating 2018E valuation are as follows:

At mid-range of 2018 guidance, the company’s capital expenditure is likely to be $340 million. As discussed earlier, a base case operating cash flow scenario is $250 million and this would imply debt addition of $90 million in FY18 to cover for the capital expenditure. The company has guided for adjusted EBITDAX per BOE at $36.15. Considering mid-range of 2018 production guidance, the adjusted EBITDAX is likely to be $310 million.

I had recently written an article on Wildhorse Resource (NYSE:WRD) where I opined that the company is an attractive investment. Based on my calculations in that article, Wildhorse Resources is trading at 2018 EV/EBITDAX of 5.8.

Therefore, the EV/EBITDA valuation analysis provides the following insight:

As compared to its peer, Penn Virginia is still trading at a deep discount of 68% based on 2018E EV/EBITDA valuation. A relatively conservative upside of 50% would imply a price target of $63 as compared to current trading price of $41.8.

I must add here that Wildhorse Resource is a good comparable company considering the following factors:

Wildhorse Resource has positioned itself as a Eagle Ford pure play and the same holds true for Penn Virginia Wildhorse Resource expects production growth of 55% for FY18 as compared to FY17. Penn Virginia is likely to be on a higher growth trajectory with guidance of 127% potential production growth. However, it makes sense to compare two Eagle Ford pure plays that are set for stellar growth in FY18.

Investors might question why Penn Virginia trades at a steep discount to Wildhorse Resource when the former has significantly higher growth visibility for FY18. I believe that the factors are as follows:

1) Penn Virginia emerged from bankruptcy in September 2016 and the market are likely to take time before confidence is restored in the new management and their execution abilities. This far, the results have been positive in terms of operational progress and as FY18 quarterly numbers fall in sync with the guidance, the stock will start moving. As a matter of fact, the stock has been subdued in the last 12-months, but has moved higher by 18% in April 2018 (as 1Q18 results announcement date nears).

2) The EBITDAX trend for FY17 indicates that it is possibly the best time to invest in Penn Virginia. To elaborate on my point, the chart below gives the company's adjusted EBITDAX for FY17 quarters.

The big bump-up in EBITDAX was witnessed in 4Q17 and this is likely to sustain (and further improve) in all quarters of FY18. As numbers flow, the stock is likely to outperform peers.

3) As of FY17, Penn Virginia still had a leverage of 2.6. I am of the view that the markets would like to see lower leverage in the coming quarters. As EBITDAX expands, the company’s leverage is likely to decline. The company expects leverage to decline from FY17 levels of 2.6 to 1.5 in FY18 (Source: Corporate Presentation April 2018). This will help boost the company's valuation as credit metrics look healthier.

From a valuation perspective, it is also worth mentioning here that Penn Virginia currently trades at market capitalization of $617 million and the company's PV-10 (total proved reserves at strip pricing) is $823 million.

An important point to note is that the company's proved reserves (excluding acquisition) swelled from 49.5mmboe in FY16 to 72.6mmboe in FY17. As exploration and development of the company's key asset continues, I expect further increase in PV-10 for FY18. An increase in PV-10 is also likely to be supported by higher oil prices.

In other words, Penn Virginia is attractive on a standalone basis considering the future cash flow potential.

The EBITDAX Surge To Sustain

As mentioned earlier, Penn Virginia expects FY18 EBITDAX at $36.15 per BOE as compared to 4Q17 EBITDAX of $32.97 per BOE and FY17 EBITDAX of $27.05 per BOE. The reasons why this estimate seems realistic and a good base case scenario are as follows:

For FY17, the company's realized oil price (including hedges) was $49.69 per barrel and for 4Q17, realized oil price (including hedges) was $55.2 per barrel. With oil trading above $65 per barrel, it is entirely likely that the company exceeds EBITDAX per BOE estimates. With higher production, Penn Virginia expects to reduce cash G&A cost by 22% in FY18 as compared to FY17. This is likely to positively impact cash margin per BOE. Again, as per the company's guidance, the cash lease operating expense is likely to decline by 13% in FY18 as compared to FY17.

A combination of these factors are likely to ensure that FY18 EBITDAX remains healthy and I am of the view that the annual guidance of $36.15 per BOE can be potentially revised upwards when the company reports 1Q18 numbers.

Another key point that supports my view on consistently higher EBITDAX per BOE for FY18 is the company's hedges.

As the chart below shows, Penn Virginia has 37% of 2018 production hedged (production guidance of 23,500boepd). While hedging provides downside protection, a significant un-hedged volume is likely to deliver higher realized oil price.

View On Deleveraging

As mentioned earlier, Penn Virginia has emerged from bankruptcy in September 2016 and the company's credit metrics will be watched closely by investors.

For FY18, the company is likely to witness decline in debt to EBITDAX from 2.6 to 1.5. This is the company's guidance and is largely based on EBITDAX bump-up than decline in balance sheet debt.

However, I don't see FY17 or FY18 debt level as a concern considering the debt servicing potential. For FY17, Penn Virginia reported net interest expense of $6.3 million. While it's unlikely that FY18 interest expense will swell significantly, even if it's assumed that net interest expense is $20 million, the company's EBITDAX interest coverage will come to 15.5 and this implies comfortable credit health coupled with clear buffer to increase debt for growth.

The next important point is that Penn Virginia has a deep drilling inventory and production growth is not limited to FY18. While the company has not provided any guidance for FY19, I am assuming production growth of 20% on the same (as FY18) capital expenditure of $340 million.

A 20% production growth over FY18 would imply FY19 production at 28,200boepd. Further, FY18 EBITDAX per BOE is estimated at $36.15 and I am assuming marginally a 10% higher EBITDAX per BOE of $40 for FY19.

This would roughly imply EBITDAX of $410 million. In other words, Penn Virginia will be positioned to cover for capital expenditure and reduce debt in FY19 through internal cash flows. The key assumption is that oil sustains around $60 per barrel and I see that as very likely.

Risk Factors

Low Financial Risk: Penn Virginia is fully funded for the next 12 months and potentially for the next 24 months based on the discussion earlier. With geo-political tensions likely to ensure that oil remains firm, I don’t see any financial related worries.

Medium Commodity Price Risk: The biggest factor to note here is that Penn Virginia reported cash cost per barrel of oil equivalent of $12.08 in FY17. For the coming year, the company expects cash cost of $10.38 per barrel of oil equivalent. While I expect oil to remain firm, even if oil declined by 10% to 15%, the company’s financial health is likely to remain robust.

Conclusion

Penn Virginia has exciting times ahead in terms of production, revenue and cash flow growth.

As oil remains firm and as the company’s 1Q18 reporting is likely in the coming weeks, I expect the stock to trend higher.

Importantly, the positive developments in terms of production growth and improving financials through 2018 will keep the stock sentiment bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.