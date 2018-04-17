Does HomePod Reveal A Problem At Apple?

Overview

In it’s typical fashion, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) did what it does best with HomePod. It took Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) exciting in-home personal assistants, went to the drawing board, and cooked up its own version. Jobs always referenced Picasso: “Good artists copy, great artists steal”, but with Bloomberg’s report of Apple lowering Home Pod’s sales projection, Apple didn’t "steal" anything.

While investor focus with Apple should be on iPhones, iPads, and its other major products, taking a chance to stop and look at something like HomePod can tell you a lot. And in this case, it tells you what Apple may not be able to do anymore: "steal".

HomePod

Personal assistants are great while giving us a glimpse into the future. For fifty bucks, you can see just how cool it is with an Echo Dot. However, if you want to experience HomePod, you’ll need to shell $350 but keep in mind there’s a fairly comprehensive list of things that it can’t do compared to Echo as mentioned in MKBHD's video: "Dumbest Smart Speaker?" Here's a list of some of those things:

It can’t be used as a Bluetooth speaker It can’t order dinner for you It can’t order groceries or other products It can’t call an Uber or Lyft for you It can’t make phone calls via voice command It can’t set multiple timers at once It can’t set or even read calendar events It can’t single out one person’s voice from another’s It can’t play your Spotify music via voice command

If HomePod could do nearly everything it’s competitors can do, customers would pay more for it and Apple would take market share because it’s a great product; I have one. HomePod delivers phenomenal sound quality, encrypts and anonymizes voice requests to Apple servers for privacy, senses the environment for optimal sound, and uses six microphones for very accurate listening. These are very unique advantages, but for most people the most important factor is the smart capability, where the product fails. HomePod is a reminder of Siri’s shortcomings and as a result, sales are down and inventory piling up.

Is Apple Losing Its Pricing Power?

In the case of HomePod, Apple demonstrated that even its impressive brand loyalty can’t make up for a lack of competitiveness. When competitive, its brand loyalty can allow Apple to do crazy things like sell $1200 smartphones in volume; but some reports are suggesting that Apple may not even be able to do that.

In late 2015, after a few years of margin recovery, I wrote an article titled “Apple’s High Margins Are Out of Sync with Reality” and the quarter following that article, the company’s margins have continued to drop a few basis points YOY. Unfortunately, without any cool products of unique features, I expect this trend to continue. The good news is that Apple’s margins are so far and high above the next closest competitor that it can afford to lose a bit of margin without being hurt. Investors might spike a selloff if it comes suddenly and rapidly, but in the long run it’s far from a problem. Apple’s vertical integration of it’s phone is matched by no one.

AAPL Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

For nearly every product, Apple has taken something the competition brought to the table and either matched or improved upon it. By simply increasing screen size, iPhone 6 blew sales through the roof, setting the perfect example. Apple "stole" with pride. Thanks to it’s brand loyalty, Apple could charge a premium, and thanks to impressive vertical integration, Apple could create unparalleled margins. HomePod is just a small product in the Apple ecosystem, but as one of Apple’s newest products it sets the table and may be showing investors that it can’t do what it used to: "steal" the market.

Is this a reason to sell Apple? I don't believe so. Apple is my biggest position and thanks to it's strong margins, revenue, and cash, it's simply too early to bet against it. Investors should always remain cautious about extremely long-term investments in Apple because the technology market is always changing. Let's remember that ten years ago, Apple wasn't anything near what it is today and Blackberry didn't see it coming. However, Blackberry didn't have close to $200B in cash so when it comes to Apple, stay updated.

