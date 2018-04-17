2 IoT Stocks For Your Roth IRA

The Internet of Things will bring the "smart everything world" to us all.

I used to hate the phrase "The Internet of Things" because I just thought it sounded techie aloof. Once I realized I could just say "IoT" I felt much better.

The internet of things is the web of connected computers, mechanical devices and digital machines that allow an idea to become an action regardless of distance. The IoT combines massive computing power with increasingly faster communications to allow all sorts of activities in virtually any field, from entertainment to medicine to transportation to industry to military and beyond.

As I have told members at Margin of Safety Investing, the future is a "Smart Everything" world. These two companies will have a role in that world.

Buy Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (SWIR) is a company that I first investigated a couple years ago, liked, but didn't buy shares in as the share price took off on me. The stock subsequently doubled but has since round-tripped back to me. We have been accumulating shares for about two months. Here's why.

The short answer is that IoT is projected to have massive growth in coming years, and Sierra Wireless is a leader in this early inning opportunity.

First off, Sierra is in the business of connecting things and helping other companies connect things. It is a leader in device-to-cloud solutions across three business segments: OEM, Enterprise, and IoT Services.

OEM is Sierra's largest segment but also slowest growing at a few percent per year. Winning contracts to design original equipment for manufacturers is a difficult market but is poised to surge in growth as more and more companies integrate IoT as 5G connectivity and faster computing emerge in coming years.

Sierra generated $139.8 million in Q4 2017 in this division with gross margin of a shade over 29%. They recently had a design win with Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY).

In the second half of 2018 and into 2019, we should expect more design wins and contracts. Roth Capital Partners, in a recent research report, pointed out that Sierra likely has more opportunity in auto as manufacturers continue to add driver-assist features on the road to self-driving cars.

The Enterprise Solutions division is experiencing strong growth and margins as it grows from 31.8 million in Q4 revenue, which was up 52% YoY. They are seeing strong growth in telematics (the intersections of telecommunications, vehicular technologies, road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering, and computer science), public safety, and industry.

Sierra is benefiting from being a supplier for the new nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network FirstNet, which is being built by AT&T (T).

The company's IoT services provide third-party devices connection to the cloud. This unit is small but growing rapidly and benefits from its vertical offerings. Its acquisition of Numerex gave it a huge leg up in the M2M - machine to machine - market. Think of M2M as the plumbing of the internet. It connects data to the brains to the users. There is massive growth potential here.

This division only managed $11.9 million in Q4 2017. However, it is relatively new and growing from small numbers. Its YoY growth was 73% and had a GAAP gross margin of 44.1%. Being a leader in this space, it could become massively profitable quickly.

Roth Capital estimates that each $1 million in revenue increases EPS by about 1¢. I roughly agree, though I think they could have a slightly better experience than that.

The company had $692 million in revenue the past 12 months with 12¢ in EPS. At the current growth rates, the company would add about 28 million in revenue. I think it will beat that handily.

Sierra stock sold off largely due to delays from manufacturers in implementing IoT initiatives. Those delays are dissipating into H2 2018 and 2019 as OEMs ramp up to deliver, 5G gets built, and companies connect to the IoT.

I believe this is a unique opportunity to invest ahead of a surge in revenue. Investors can use the revenue delays as a spot to buy low.

Buy Sierra Wireless shares.

Buy CenturyLink

CenturyLink (CTL) has gotten plenty of bad press in recent years and a share beatdown, but its day is coming as the IoT revs up revenues.

CenturyLink carries a big dividend that many have questioned the sustainability of. The coverage ratio of 97% is clearly too high. There are two ways to reduce this to the 30-50% range. The first is a dividend cut. The second is growth. I believe Avenue B will be the way that the dividend is handled.

I do not have a high conviction the dividend will survive uncut. There is a possibility they cut it in half to pay debt and free money for reinvestment in their business. Even in that case, at current price levels, the dividend would still be on par with AT&T and Verizon (VZ).

The negative anticipation of a dividend cut has driven the share price so far down that there's little downside left. So, the surprise impact will be positive if the company executes on its business plan and keeps the dividend intact. In short, it's too late to sell in anticipation of a dividend cut, that's already mostly factored in.

In support of my thesis that the dividend stays intact is that the company expects to have free cash flow excluding integration expenses of the Level 3 merger in 2018. By 2019, I expect revenue to start to improve again as 5G starts to come online.

In recent years, consumer revenue has been falling as landlines slowly disappear. However, Enterprise and Global services are showing growth. I believe Enterprise will take off soon.

The merger with Level 3 is what makes CenturyLink a buy, in my opinion. It should yield nearly a billion dollars in synergies over the next several years, as well as, significant tax advantages from a loss carry forward from Level 3.

Level 3 brought tremendous cloud and software solutions to pair with CenturyLink's vast infrastructure. This is vital in the Enterprise space. As the IoT ramps up with businesses of all sorts, CenturyLink is poised to capture a significant share of that business.

Smart Cities are coming in a hurry, and CenturyLink is right there as well. With its global footprint, CenturyLink should be able to overcome its legacy issues within the next 2-4 years, which is my normal time frame for wanting to recognize catalysts for positive share price movement. In the meantime, I'll collect the dividend, whether it's 10% or 5% going forward.

We have been accumulating shares in CenturyLink in recent months. Buy CenturyLink shares.

Why For Your Roth IRA?

Both of these companies are putting themselves directly in the path of a tsunami of growth over the next decade. Each is coming off of a significant downturn but has no real risk of disappearing. Both are also takeover targets, in my opinion, which offers the potential for gains.

From a business standpoint and potential for gains, both companies could go into almost any account. However, I pair these two for Roth IRAs for a couple reasons.

First, because a Roth IRA is a tax-free investment, the dividends from CenturyLink will accrue nicely. That money from dividends over time can be added to your annual contributions to buy growth stocks when they are attractive to buy.

Having a cash flow to invest is very similar to what Warren Buffett has done over the years with the float from Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) insurance operations, profits from operating businesses, occasional loans, and dividends from stocks.

Sierra is one of those potential high growth stocks that could rise 4x, 5x, 6x or more in the next decade. However, it's not a sure thing. It could fail to execute and languish in a range for years. While I don't think that is the case, I like to have a margin of safety and diversifying between a dividend paying stock that could double or triple in CenturyLink, and a high-growth potential stock gives me and you multiple ways to win.

