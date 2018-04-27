Marketplace Success Tips: Just Because You Build It, Doesn't Mean They'll Come

(By Priit Kallas - Own work, Public Domain, source link)

By Robyn Conti

I was listening to a gentleman on a podcast a few weeks ago who brilliantly explained what I like to call the "splash factor." His name is Ryan Bowles, and he's a creative freelancer and entrepreneur who's built businesses from scratch, and now coaches others to do the same. He said he had a "lightbulb moment" while standing in an open-air mall in Australia. He noticed that the way the mall was set up, the big-name retailer shops lined the mall's outside walls, and in the center, there were dozens of little kiosks set up where independent merchants were selling their wares. Ryan also noted that while no one stood in front of the big retail shops trying to entice customers to enter, the independent merchants came out from behind their kiosks to interact with mall-goers, speaking to them, sharing their products and cultivating relationships.

And that's when the lightbulb went off: Ryan realized that, as a business owner, you can't just sit back and wait for people to come through your doors. You need to mingle with your customers; grab their attention; let them see, touch, feel what you have to offer; and gain their trust. In short, growing a customer base is about creating an experience that will prompt them to remember you later when they have a need for what you're selling.

This applies to building a Marketplace service and creating a following on Seeking Alpha, too. Authors tend to think "okay, I've launched a service, now my followers will be scrambling to sign up" or "I've published an article, now scores of readers will hit that follow button, and I'll be an investing sensation overnight!" Granted, that does happen in some cases, and it's awesome when it does, but that isn't the norm. Building a subscriber base and a following requires creativity, the aptitude to capture attention and build a buzz, and a customer-first mindset. The bottom line: Seeking Alpha isn't the Field of Dreams. Just because you build it here, doesn't mean they'll come.

So what does it mean to create an experience, let alone a memorable one? If you're publishing consistent, value-added content on the public site that draws readers in prompts them to follow you and keep coming back for more, that's the first step. Once they discover they like what you're doing, and you keep serving up "the good stuff," then they find out you offer more, and in theory, even better stuff on your Marketplace service, they may be more willing to give you a vote of confidence with their wallet and actually pay for your investment insights. But first, you have to create that desire, and then, keep them coming back, and finally, sell them on the idea that what you do is just what they need at exactly the right time.

Okay, so how do you do that? Well, it's not easy, but here are some tips that we have seen work well:

Tip #1: It bears repeating - publish quality, valued-added content on the public site that's useful to readers and helps them understand your investing approach. Put another way: Give away your best ideas for free, and your sales funnel will never be empty. Why on earth would you do that? Because giving away your best content for free accomplishes a number of goals: it gives your audience a taste of what they can expect when they sign up for your service, it's free marketing, it helps you build a loyal following, and it ultimately, helps you make more sales. All of these are vital to building a Marketplace business on Seeking Alpha, and it starts with your public site content. Again, be consistent in how often you publish (at minimum 1-2 times per week) and make sure what you're putting out there is of value to your audience.

Tip #2: Which leads to this: Every time you publish an article, ask yourself: Am I providing something useful for my readers? Does this add value? Is there a clear connection between what I am publishing on the public site and what I offer on my Marketplace service? Am I letting readers know there's more good stuff where this came from if they want it?

Tip #3: Use in-article marketing, and use it consistently: Readers can't join your Marketplace service if they don't know you offer one. A great way to garner visibility for your service is to use in-article marketing, which is a ~100-word paragraph that appears at the end of your public site articles that's designed to promote your service. Basically, it should highlight 1-2 benefits of your service, convey how it can help investors, and provide a link to your landing page so interested readers can sign up easily.

Tip #4: Engage respectfully with readers and followers: Being active in the comments threads on your public site articles is another great way to "get out from behind your kiosk" - or keyboard, as it were - and mingle with your readers. That said, it can only help you to be respectful and open to letting them have their opinions. It's the "win friends and influence people approach," or as my mom always says "you catch more flies with honey than vinegar." Same with direct messages, and in the chat room on your service - or wherever you're interacting with others on Seeking Alpha. In short, being nice and having an accepting attitude goes a long way when it comes to being likable and attracting subscribers and followers.

Tip #5: Use SA Blogs to create additional visibility for your service and provide more great content: This post gets into the nitty-gritty of why and how Blogs can be a useful tool, but suffice to say, they're another valuable way to stand out and get in front potential subscribers.

Again, the bottom line is that you can't just build a Marketplace service or post a single article and expect to cultivate a $100,000 business or thousands of followers overnight. It takes work, dedication, and a willingness to put yourself out there and interact with your readers. Just because you build, it doesn't mean they'll come. Create something memorable, make sure it's visible to the right audience, and sufficiently convey its value to them, and then, and only then, will they come.

