Patrick Industries: Underfollowed Gem With Hefty Upside Potential

Patrick Industries, a leading manufacturer and distributor of various products to the RV, MH and Marine industries, looks very attractive from a valuation standpoint.

Investment thesis

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is a $1.5 billion Nasdaq-listed company which has been, up until recently, considerably underfollowed. The company's shares have been on a roll and at least two proven valuation techniques suggest that its growth potential has not yet been fully materialized.

Corporate profile & industry outlook

Patrick Industries is a manufacturer and distributor of component products and materials to Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine Industries. It has more than five decades of successful operating history, during which it managed to significantly expand its business and grow its employee base to the current count of approximately 7000 people. One thing that I find particularly interesting about Patrick Industries is its operating philosophy which is based on so-called F.I.R.S.T. culture where the customer is at the centre of the company's attention.

Source: Investor's presentation

The industry outlooks for all four business categories the company operates in are particularly bright, at least from the perspective of the latest investor's presentation. Recreational Vehicles market is in a strong uptrend since the 2009 low as well as U.S. Marine market which continues its steady recovery. The Manufactured Housing market growth is expected to range from 10 to 15 percent annually up until 2020 and the industrial housing market exhibits a healthy growth of about 5 percent.

Top-line composition

Looking at the comparison of revenue growth rates of the company's business segments and relevant industries, Patrick Industries' compound annual growth rates have been two to twenty times greater – 3x in the RV, 20x in the Marine, 2x in the MH and 3x in Industrial. Revenue breakdown has changed substantially over years – from 90 percent of total revenue coming from MH and 10 percent from RV in 1968 to 69 percent of total revenue coming from RV, 13 from MH, 11 percent from Industrial and 7 percent from Marine.

Source: Investor's presentation

Solid track record of beating analysts' expectations

Apart from Patrick Industries' strong revenue growth capability, the company has also developed an extraordinary track record of exceeding analysts' expectations, both on the top line and the bottom line. As illustrated in the snapshot from Patrick Industries' Fidelity earnings site below, the company managed to beat the analytical consensus eight times in the eight previous quarters. This is a positive sign of the company's growing earnings momentum which will continue translating into the company's shares' value.

Source: Fidelity.com

Improving operating efficiency

Taking a closer look at the operating performance in terms of profit margins, both gross and operating profit margins continue their steady expansion. In the fourth quarter, operating and gross margins stood at 17 and 7.2 percent respectively, which represent 60 and 40 percent improvements compared to the prior year, driven primarily by internal synergies and investments made over prior years. As indicated in the most recent earnings call, the management expects the company's income statement to further gain traction in 2018, which can be expected to show up in the already in the next quarterly results later this month.

Source: Investor's presentation

New buyback programme

Another positive sign from shareholders' perspective is a recently announced $50M stock buyback program which the company plans to hold over the next 24 months. Currently, the company has 25.5 million shares outstanding, which is almost the same level of issued shares it had five years ago.

DCF analysis

According to my simple DCF blended model, Patrick Industries' shares are currently trading with more than 200 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock is $199.4, assuming 25 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years, steadily rising annual EBIT margin by 0.2 percent (conservative estimate below the management's 30 to 50 basis points annual op margin expected improvement) and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at roughly $190.5 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 10x.

Price-earnings correlated

Based on Peter Lynch earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized rate of return of 29 percent, the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, Patrick Industries' shares seem to be currently considerably undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with 20 percent operating earnings growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of FY2023 is forecasted to reach almost $176.77 USD, which implies over 20 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

Key risks

Looking through the latest 10-K report, I attempted to capture the company's key risks in the bullets below:

Sales concentration – the company has two major customers in the RV market, accounting for more than a half of total net sales

– the company has two major customers in the RV market, accounting for more than a half of total net sales Financial condition of customers and suppliers – a deterioration of economic conditions of the company's customers and suppliers could result in a loss of sales or an inability to meet existing commitments

– a deterioration of economic conditions of the company's customers and suppliers could result in a loss of sales or an inability to meet existing commitments Cyclicality and seasonality in the industries it sells products – historically, RV, Marine and MH industries have been highly seasonal and have peaked when the weather is moderate; hence, the company's profits and sales have generally been highest in the second quarter and lowest in the fourth quarter

– historically, RV, Marine and MH industries have been highly seasonal and have peaked when the weather is moderate; hence, the company's profits and sales have generally been highest in the second quarter and lowest in the fourth quarter Competitive position – should competitors manage to increase their resources, lower their levels of debt, or introduce innovative products, the company's competitive position would be adversely affected.

– should competitors manage to increase their resources, lower their levels of debt, or introduce innovative products, the company's competitive position would be adversely affected. Cost and availability of certain raw materials – the company's business is sensitive to prices and availability of several input materials such as gypsum, lauan, particleboard, MDF, aluminum and other commodity products supplied from countries like Indonesia, China, Malaysia and Canada

– the company's business is sensitive to prices and availability of several input materials such as gypsum, lauan, particleboard, MDF, aluminum and other commodity products supplied from countries like Indonesia, China, Malaysia and Canada Limited access to sources of capital – should conditions in the credit market deteriorate, the company may be unable to maintain or expand its business

The bottom line

To sum up, I believe Patrick Industries currently presents and outstanding investment opportunity as it is still relatively underfollowed and offers a significant margin of safety from a valuation perspective. In 2017, the company earned the 40th place on the Fortune's 100 fastest growing companies list primarily on the return growth rank, which is a positive signal for all company's current and prospective shareholders. Apart from the recent surge of aluminium prices, materialization of any major risks in the near term seems improbable and therefore I see Patrick Industries as a healthy and steady business going forward.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PATK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.