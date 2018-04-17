Natural Gas - Deficits Keep Increasing

By the end of April, natural gas storage will be nearly ~900 Bcf below last year's.

A storage report of -25 Bcf would compare with +54 Bcf last year and +38 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a -25 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended April 13. A storage report of -25 Bcf would compare with +54 Bcf last year and +38 Bcf for the five-year average.

We kept our estimates from last Friday unchanged.

In our latest NGF to subscribers, storage revisions continue to move lower due to a bullish weather outlook. By the end of April, our latest forecast shows natural gas storage to come in almost 900 Bcf below last year! That's a staggering difference.

We have also started to include the chart above in our exclusive NG dailies as to illustrate how much the market is currently undersupplied on a storage basis. The calculation is done by comparing our forecasted storage changes to the 5-year average, and the resulting daily balance differences are shown above.

As you can see, 2018 market balance from now to the second week of May is showing that it's a deficit of 3.62 Bcf/d compared to -0.48 Bcf/d in 2017 and -1.71 Bcf/d in 2016.

The reason 2018 injection season is showing a deficit greater than the previous two-years is the result of bullish weather. By our estimate, the bullish weather difference contributed to ~4.5 Bcf/d of demand differences, and as a result, 2018 is showing a higher deficit.

But if you were to take the weather-induced demand variable out of the equation, we calculate the market is slightly oversupplied by ~0.9 Bcf/d today due to higher y-o-y production.

Another factor that has recently lent a supporting hand for natural gas bulls have been stalling production.

April usually sees pipeline maintenances take place, so production has recently been impacted by that. Couple this with the fact that natural gas demand has been higher than normal, we can see how June contracts traded to $2.80/MMBtu yesterday.

However, given that natural gas prices are currently trading at the upper bound of the trading price range we are forecasting, the trade continues to be bearish to the downside. Natural gas prices have held up thanks to bullish demand, but once this dwindles, we think the supportive floor from the physical markets could lead to more downside. We are not initiating new trades, but subscribers will be the first to be notified.

For now, storage continues to trend bullish with mother nature lending a supporting hand.

