This Dividend King Just Smashed Analyst Expectations With 10%+ Earnings Growth

J&J's stock valuation is not in deep-value territory, but it is still a world-class dividend growth company.

By Bob Ciura

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is arguably one of the strongest dividend stocks in the entire market. It once again proved that this reputation is justified when it delivered an earnings beat on April 17th. The company generated double-digit revenue and earnings growth, which is no small feat for a global giant with a market capitalization above $350 billion.

J&J has consistently rewarded shareholders with annual dividend hikes, for several decades running. With 55 years of consecutive dividend increases under its belt, J&J is a member of some exclusive groups, namely the Dividend Aristocrats (25+ years) and Dividend Kings (50+ years). You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here, and all 25 Dividend Kings here.

J&J stock is not deeply undervalued today, which explains the market's fairly tepid reaction to the company's quarterly earnings report. Shares were down slightly more than 1% in early trading. But for long-term dividend growth investors, there are few better stocks out there than J&J.

Earnings Overview

For the 2018 first quarter, J&J generated earnings-per-share of $2.06 on revenue of $20.01 billion. Both figures handily beat analyst expectations. Revenue and earnings-per-share were above consensus estimates by $0.05 and $630 million, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, total revenue increased 12.6% (core organic revenue up 4.3%), while adjusted earnings-per-share rose 13%.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 1

The revenue breakdown by product segment is as follows:

Consumer: $3.398 billion (up 5.3%)

Pharmaceutical: $9.844 billion (up 19.4%)

Medical Devices: $6.767 billion (up 7.5%)

The results are once again highly impressive. The pharmaceutical segment led the way again for J&J, which is not a surprise, as this has been its main growth engine for some time. But the company enjoyed broad-based growth across all three business segments. In consumer products, beauty and oral care grew 10.5% and 4.7%, respectively. J&J has multiple industry-leading consumer brands, including Band-Aid, Listerine, Neutrogena, Aveeno, and more.

In the pharmaceutical portfolio, infectious diseases revenue increased 10.8%, while oncology sales soared 45% year over year.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 10

Among specific pharmaceutical products, J&J continues to deal with declines for Remicade, which was down 17% last quarter. However, it more than made up for this decline with high growth among other key products, including Simponi (up 21%), Stelara (up 29%), Xarelto (up 13%) and Zytiga (up 62%).

Growth Prospects

J&J has positive growth potential across the business, led by its strong pharmaceutical segment. J&J has a strong pipeline, with multiple potential blockbusters. J&J is on track to meet its goal of filing 10 new major products by 2019, each with at least $1 billion in annual sales potential. In addition, J&J expects as many as 40 line extensions by 2019, 10 of which have at least $500 million in potential sales.

J&J's pharmaceutical pipeline is a positive growth catalyst. To accelerate its growth, J&J makes frequent acquisitions. Perhaps the most important acquisition in recent years was the $30 billion takeover of Actelion, which will provide significant growth moving forward.

Source: 2017 Pharmaceutical Business Review Day, page 16

Actelion is a standalone R&D company, and will help J&J continue its long history of innovation. Actelion's R&D focuses on rare conditions with significant unmet need, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension. J&J expects the deal to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings. Management forecasts a 1% annual revenue bump from the acquisition, with earnings growth of 2%-3% annually thanks to cost synergies.

For 2018, J&J expects revenue of $81 billion to $81.8 billion, along with adjusted earnings-per-share of $8.00 to $8.20. Importantly, J&J lifted its revenue guidance for 2018. Previous expectations were for full-year 2018 revenue of $80.6 billion to $81.4 billion. Revenue is expected to increase by at least 6% this year, along with 10%+ adjusted earnings growth. As a result, 2018 is likely to be another very good year for J&J.

Valuation and Expected Returns

J&J is not a deep-value type of stock, but world-class companies rarely are. Based on 2018 earnings-per-share forecasts, J&J stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. In the past 10 years, the stock held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7.

Source: Value Line

This means J&J is currently valued at a slight premium to its average valuation in the past decade. J&J's price-to-earnings ratio has spent the better part of the past 10-15 years in the teens. The price-to-earnings ratio got down as low as 12 during the Great Recession, and has expanded since then.

We believe fair value for J&J stock is a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 15-16, which would be closer to its 10-year average valuation. With earnings-per-share of $8.10 expected at the midpoint of 2018 guidance, this results in a fair value estimate of $121.50 to $130. Based on our fair value estimate, J&J is fairly valued.

Investors may not see continued expansion of J&J's price-to-earnings ratio, but the stock will continue to generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. Earnings growth will come from a multitude of sources, including revenue growth, and share repurchases. In addition, the company has an attractive dividend payout. Add it all up, and a potential breakdown of future returns is as follows:

5%-7% revenue growth

2% share repurchases

2.6% dividend yield

Combining 7%-9% annual earnings growth with a 2.6% current dividend yield, would result in total returns of approximately 9%-12% per year. This is a satisfactory rate of return for a high-quality stock like J&J.

Dividend Analysis

J&J stock might not be a compelling value right now, based on its price-to-earnings ratio, but it remains a high-quality dividend growth stock. It has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years, with another dividend increase likely to come soon, as the company typically announces its dividend increases in late-April. The current dividend payout is $0.84 per share quarterly, or $3.36 annualized. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

J&J is not a very high-yield dividend stock, but it does increase the dividend at a strong rate. In the past five years, the company has increased its dividend by approximately 6.7% compounded annually. This level of dividend growth far exceeds inflation, and at 6% per year, an investor's dividend income will double roughly every 12 years. Of course, the rate of compounding is even higher if an investor has reinvested the dividend payouts.

Investors are virtually assured to receive another raise in 2018. Based on earnings-per-share expectations of $8.00 to $8.20 for this year, J&J has a dividend payout ratio of 40% to 42%. Distributing less than half of earnings-per-share is a very modest payout ratio, particularly for a cash cow like J&J. Also helping to secure the dividend is J&J's excellent balance sheet. It is one of only two U.S. companies (the other being Microsoft (MSFT)) with a "AAA" credit rating from Standard & Poor's. As a result, investors can expect at least a 6% dividend increase this year.

Final Thoughts

J&J is a classic sleep-well-at-night dividend stock. It is an industry leader and a global giant. The company has three huge businesses, each of which is growing and generates significant profits. J&J is also a shareholder-friendly company that returns lots of cash to investors each year, through dividends and share buybacks.

The recent quarterly earnings report only reiterated that J&J is a top-notch company, with a great balance sheet and positive growth potential moving forward. It remains a quality holding for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.