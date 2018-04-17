The Simply Good Foods Company: Expensive, But Not Necessarily Overvalued

There's still upside for investors who are willing to sit back and let the growth story play out.

The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL), a health snacks company, reported Q2 results last week that should encourage investors. Performance has been solid over recent months, especially on an organic basis, but shares are down nearly 10% for the year. SMPL is expensive compared to competitors, but a premium is justified due to the company’s superior long-term growth prospects. Unlike peers, SMPL doesn’t pay a dividend, so you’ll have to be patient. But there’s still upside for investors with a long-term focus.

Business Description

SMPL develops and sells nutritional food and snacking products. Its products primarily include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, confectionary products, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands.

Simply Good Foods is the company created by the business combination of Conyers Park Acquisition Corp and Atkins Nutritionals Inc. The company was “founded” in March of last year and began trading on the Nasdaq in July. SMPL’s basic strategy for growth is to acquire new brands in the health snack and broader food categories. The company reported revenues of $109M in the latest quarter.

Latest Results

SMPL’s latest results were positive for the most part. Sales increased 6.9% with organic growth of 5.8% and a 1.1% bump from acquisition of Wellness Foods Simply Protein. This was on top of a strong performance in Q1 that saw revenues increase by a similar amount, and sales are now up 6.8% for the first half of FY18, with most of the growth coming organically (4.9%).

What’s just as encouraging is that SMPL is doing well across multiple channels. US retail POS (which doesn’t include e-commerce) increased 5.1% in the first half, and both retail and e-commerce growth accelerated during the first month of Q3. Management’s initiatives, including a new marketing campaign centered around Rob Lowe, new packaging, simplified product labels that feature more recognizable ingredients, and new product launches have improved velocity (turnover), and are more than making up for planned distribution losses from discontinued products.

On the cost side margins did see some compression due to higher distribution and customer service costs, as well as an increase in customer-specific selling expenses. Adjusted EBITDA increased just 3.9%, and management expects these cost pressures to continue through FY18 such that operating earnings growth will trail revenue growth this year.

But we don’t think investors should be overly concerned about margins right now. Cost minimization isn't a priority at the moment, and as long as SMPL’s marketing and digital advertisements keep bringing in new customers and increase scale, margins should improve over time. SMPL’s cash flow characteristics have materially improved thanks to tax reform, and management’s decision to reinvest a portion of these savings in marketing and brand building doesn’t strike us as a waste of capital.

Valuation

Valuing SMPL is tricky due to its limited public history. You could compare SMPL’s price multiples to those of competitors, but you’d reach different conclusions depending on which ratios you used. SMPL trades at a large premium to peers on certain metrics and a large discount on others, so instead of using all of them we’ll have to select the ones most appropriate to the situation.

Figure 1: Valuation Ratios

Source: Madison Investment Research

Forward P/E: one of the knocks against the forward P/E is that it relies on estimates (which are often too optimistic), and this compromises reliability. But for more stable/defensive companies like SMPL that have better earnings visibility, the forward P/E can be appropriate.

P/B: this ratio isn’t as useful here due to significant differences in capital intensity and leverage between SMPL and peers, which undermines the comparability of their balance sheets. SMPL’s asset-light business model requires relatively little capital (capex is <0.2% of sales compared to 6-7% for peers) and largely finances itself, whereas peers rely more heavily on external financing (SMPL has a D/E of 0.3 compared to an average of 1.6 for the peer group).

P/CF: normally we prefer this ratio to the P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios because cash flow adjusts for differences in capital intensity and non-cash charges (that are often transitory), and is generally much more difficult to “manipulate” than the income statement. SMPL and peers do have similar cash conversion ratios (OCF is 11.3% of sales compared to 9.7% for peers); the problem is that OCF isn’t a very good proxy for SMPL’s free cash flow like it is with peers. Since acquisitions are a crucial part of the growth strategy, these costs should be included with capex when calculating FCF. Unfortunately this means this makes it difficult to predict FCF for SMPL and makes the P/CF-based valuation less relevant.

EV/EBITDA: SMPL’s EBITDA is far more stable than its FCF, and since EV/EBITDA accounts for the differences in capital intensity and capital structure amongst SMPL and peers, it is one of the better metrics to use for valuing SMPL.

P/S: the P/S ratio is a clean metric and it works best when you’re comparing companies with similar levels of profitability, as is the case here. SMPL has an EBITDA margin of 17.2% compared to an average of 17.4%. Thus, any discount/premium can’t be explained away by lower/higher profit margins.

We decided to ignore the P/B and P/CF ratios. Notice that this still yields inconclusive results (SMPL is significantly overvalued according to the P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios, and significantly undervalued based on the P/S ratio), but it does make the analysis simpler and hopefully more relevant to SMPL.

Based on an average of the P/E, P/S, and EV/EBITDA ratios, SMPL is expensive compared to peers. The stock isn’t necessarily overvalued though, and a premium is probably deserved thanks to better growth prospects.

Health snacks and shakes are among the fastest growing categories in the overall food and beverage sector. The demand for health snacks is expected to grow 5.1% annually between 2014 and 2025, compared to roughly 2% for the overall food and beverage industry.

Figure 2: Health Snacks Sales Forecast

Source: Grand View Research

Many of SMPL’s competitors in the peer group sell healthy snacks and shakes, but these sales only make up a small part of their businesses and growth at these companies has been pretty stagnant. SMPL, on the other hand, is a pure-play health snack company and should continue to grow faster than peers. The company is on track for it’s 10th consecutive year of snack and POS growth within the US, and the trends driving this growth (consumer preferences for the convenience of snacks and increased health awareness), aren’t about to change.

Conclusion

SMPL’ s limited public history makes valuation a challenge, but while SMPL does trade at a large premium to peers, we believe a premium is warranted. Whether SMPL deserves a premium of 33% is up for debate, but we do think there’s still upside for investors with a longer-term focus. Consumer preferences for healthy foods and meal replacement options are secular trends, and the business continues to perform across both retail and e-commerce channels.

