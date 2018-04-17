Don't Look Now But Venezuela's Oil Production Is About To Go A Lot Lower

By 2019, call on OPEC will rise to 33.5 million b/d, and we don't think OPEC members will be able to meet that target.

When (not if) Venezuela's oil production declines to 1.1 million b/d, that would push OPEC production to 31.4 million b/d making the "call on OPEC" increasingly difficult to meet.

It's ironic that the investment community sees Venezuela's production decline as 1) one-time in nature and 2) a tail-risk.

Welcome to the lot lower edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We find the market consensus highly entertaining on two fronts. 1) Venezuela's recent oil production decline was a shocker to many sell-side analysts' global oil supply and demand balance. 2) Apparently, Venezuela's production decline may be temporary and should be treated as a tail-risk.

Going back a year, we wrote an article titled, "Where Is Consensus At On Oil And Where We Think It’s Going." Our number 1 variant perception we saw in Morgan Stanley's 2018 oil balance forecast was the assumption that "Venezuela's production averages 2 million b/d."

Don't believe us? See this for yourself:

Source: IEA, Morgan Stanley Estimates

You can see on the Venezuela line - 2 million b/d average in 2018.

We wrote at the time (May 27, 2017) that:

This is the first real big red flag. Secondary sources already pin Venezuela's production averaging below 1.9 million b/d, and there are no legacy projects that will come online in the future making Venezuela's production highly susceptible to a move to 1.4 million b/d by the end of 2018. Delta - 400k b/d to 600k b/d

So now with reports of Venezuela's oil production falling to multi-decade lows, should we even be surprised by this news?

Source: IEA OMR

But if you think Venezuela's situation will improve anytime soon, you are gravely mistaken. And it's still comical to us that the investment community is treating Venezuela's oil production decline as some kind of "one-time phenomenon."

No sir, it's structural.

And Reuters today published a piece that further validated the structural decline in Venezuela's oil production. In an exclusive piece published by Reuters titled, "Under military rule, Venezuela oil workers quit in a stampede." Journalist Deisy Buitrago and Alexandra Ulmer went on to interview dozens of PDVSA workers.

We quote as follows:

What’s going on is that thousands of oil workers are fleeing the state-run oil firm under the watch of its new military commander, who has quickly alienated the firm’s embattled upper echelon and its rank-and-file, according to union leaders, a half-dozen current PDVSA workers, a dozen former PDVSA workers and a half-dozen executives at foreign companies operating in Venezuela. Some PDVSA offices now have lines outside with dozens of workers waiting to quit. In at least one administrative office in Zulia state, human resources staff quit processing out the quitters, hanging a sign, “we do not accept resignations,” an oil worker there told Reuters.

According to Reuters, around 25,000 workers have resigned between the start of 2017 to the end of January 2018. The last official workforce data for PDVSA was 146,000 in 2016.

To compound the issue, the resignations have sharply increased this year likely explaining why Venezuela's oil production is now ready to fall at a pace of ~100k b/d per month going forward making our downside scenario of 1.1 million b/d questionable.

Given the recent turmoil, by the end of 2018, we will be surprised if Venezuela somehow magically keeps its oil production steady at 1.5 million b/d. All signs point to this being highly unlikely.

What will that do to global oil markets?

In IEA's latest OMR, OPEC production as a whole fell to the lowest level in a year. With Libya and Nigeria already maxed out and potential Iranian sanctions on the way, OPEC's propensity to produce more may very well be capped as well as we have written many times before.

But it's the implications for the global oil markets that should send market participants fearing for a price spike down the road. For example, OPEC production averaged ~31.8 million b/d in March, and if Venezuela's oil production falls an additional 400k b/d from here, it puts the total at ~31.4 million b/d.

Call on OPEC (the barrels needed to push the market to balance) is slated to be ~32.65 million b/d average for the next 3 quarters in 2018. By our estimate, we show the real "call on OPEC" to be ~33 million b/d for 2018, and ~33.5 million b/d for 2019.

Just take a step back and think about this for a second. If the call on OPEC rises to ~33.5 million b/d, do you think OPEC members have the ability to meet the ~2.1 million b/d supply increase needed by 2019?

Or here's another way to look at it, our balance for OPEC as a whole in 2019 is ~32.8 million b/d, or some 1 million b/d higher than March production level. And even with that forecast, the global oil markets will remain in deficit by ~700k b/d. Not to mention, this is with US shale growing 1.6 million b/d y-o-y in 2018, and 1.4 million b/d y-o-y in 2019.

What happens if OPEC disappoints and cannot meet the "call on OPEC"? Will market participants realize then just how dire the situation really is?

The only scenario we can envision at the moment that would push the market to balance (not even oversupply) is if global oil demand growth stalls monstrously over the next 1 1/2 years. That is the only scenario we see that will prevent oil prices from moving sharply higher. If the status quo remains, however, US shale grows, global oil demand grows, and conventional production declines, then global oil storages will be in steep deficit by the end of 2018, and market participants will be begging for US shale growth.

So, don't look now, but if you think Venezuela's oil production decline was a sudden tail-risk that appeared out of nowhere, you just didn't bother to look, and it's only going to get worse from here.

HFI Research Premium

Thank you for reading this article. If you found this article insightful, please leave a "like" below.

For readers who have enjoyed our public articles, our weekly flagship reports cover these topics in much more detail. Subscriber benefits include:

Weekly flagship reports with topics ranging from macro themes, oil market analysis, and exclusive individual ideas.

Direct Q&A with the HFI Research team.

A chat room full of intelligent and engaging subscribers.

If you would like to see what we have to offer, see here for more info. We have become the No. 1 most read author in commodities for almost two years and the leading service in energy research on Seeking Alpha. We hope you join the community!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.