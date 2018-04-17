Walk On The Wild Side?

This is a hot-button issue in the wake of the February VIX explosion and in light of recent trade tensions and geopolitical turmoil.

With the VIX back down to a 14 handle, let's look at the likelihood that we've truly transitioned into a higher volatility regime.

On Tuesday, amid a rally catalyzed by I'm not entirely sure what other than Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and perhaps a lack of negative catalysts (which, amusingly, is saying something in 2018), the VIX hit a 14 handle.

That's a pretty long way from 50, where things stood the morning after the short volatility ETPs imploded on February 5.

But it's important to remember that relative to recent history and relative to other asset classes, U.S. equity volatility remains elevated, even if the VIX looks like it really wants to prove it can still "mean revert" with some measure of the zeal it showed when collapsing after fleeting spikes in 2016 and 2017.

I've talked a ton about this over the past week, especially in the context of subdued FX volatility. Currencies should be on the front lines if markets are truly concerned about the future of global growth and trade, but outside of the ruble and the lira (which are being driven by idiosyncratic factors), FX has remained generally calm. Here's a snapshot - the VIX (in blue) plotted with CVIX (in white) and JPMorgan G7 volatility index (in orange):

And here's a look across assets in terms of three- and 10-year percentiles (note that both EM and G9 FX are shown):

Again, equity volatility stands out and another thing worth noting is that this is to a large extent a U.S. phenomenon. Have a look at two-month realized volatility on a bevy of European ETFs versus SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY):

As Goldman writes in the note those two visuals are from, "SPX volatility is an island."

That makes sense for a number of reasons, both technical and psychological. Clearly, the blowup of the short VIX ETPs in early February played a role in making the U.S. experience unique and the forced de-risking by systematic strategies (think: CTAs and risk parity) that unfolded in early February made things worse. While the wipeout of the ETPs essentially cleared the deck in terms of those products' ability to turbocharge a volatility spike, it's not clear that some of the strategies that were caught up in the subsequent deleveraging have rebuilt their positions.

Additionally, it looks like passive investors are contributing to elevated volatility stateside, an unsurprising development considering how manic the flows into and out of some of the more popular index funds have been this year. That same propensity for investors to pile into and out of the big ETFs seems to have contributed to the recent spike in stock correlations, documented here on Monday.

On the psychological front, there's no question that the incessant headlines from the Trump administration are making U.S. investors nervous. Even ostensibly positive news seems to come not of its own accord, but rather in response to some previous headline that the administration thinks might have been misinterpreted or otherwise unnerved folks. And then there's the psychological overhang from the Mueller probe. Not having any idea what the next shoe to drop will be in the special counsel investigation is a constant thorn in the side of traders, as there's no way to hedge it.

Ok, so what's more likely from here: a welcome relapse into the low volatility regime we've all become accustomed to over the past several years, or a continued walk on the wild side, as it were?

Well, there's no way to answer that ahead of time, but if you're looking for what correlates highly with S&P 500 volatility, here's a guide out on Tuesday from another Goldman note (i.e., from a separate note than the one mentioned above):

There's nothing particularly surprising there, and as you can see, one quickly runs into some reverse causality given that volatility in other asset classes is highly correlated with U.S. equity volatility.

Goldman goes into all manner of detail with this discussion in an effort to quantify the probabilities associated with low volatility and high volatility regimes over time, but one thing I would note is that it's easier to see cross-asset volatility rising from here than it is to see it falling.

Although recent risk-off episodes have tended to be accompanied by a bid for safe haven bonds (e.g., a bid for the long end in USTs), one can't help but think it's just a matter of time before another inflation "surprise" comes along (more on that from Salient's Ben Hunt here), and brings rates volatility back into the equation. You'll also note from Exhibit 29 above that CPI dispersion and CPI volatility are positively correlated with S&P volatility.

As far as credit goes, high yield spreads have seemingly been artificially suppressed by years of QE. That's common sense, but on the off chance it's not, BofAML has talked a ton about it lately. The question is: What happens to high yield as QE continues to rolloff (read: when CSPP is wound down in Europe)?

In high grade, the issue is that IG has come to be identified with macro-systemic risk (to quote a recent Deutsche Bank piece on the "hierarchy of vulnerability"). And indeed, if you looked at IG in February when outflows from, for instance, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) were accelerating, it was readily apparent that duration jitters and other concerns were bubbling to surface.

When it comes to FX volatility, I'm not going to sit here and tell you that some kind of dramatic spike is imminent, but I guess what I would gently suggest is that the ongoing trade jitters will eventually show up somewhere besides equities, even if stocks get hit first.

With those concerns in mind, consider that in the latest installment of BofAML's global fund manager survey, "trade war" was identified as the top tail risk for the second month in a row, and in the two months before that, "inflation and bond crash" topped the list. Again, consider that in light of everything I just said about rates volatility, inflation, IG credit, and FX.

On the bright side, Goldman has actually gone through the trouble of estimating the probability of being in different regimes (i.e., low volatility versus high volatility) through logit models using ISM manufacturing, the 6-month change in the unemployment rate, the 12-month change in Fed funds, the 12-month change in economic policy uncertainty, the 1-year volatility of GDP revisions, 10Y rates volatility, commodities volatility, 12-month changes in high yield credit and TED spreads. As the bank writes, "the model indicates a continued high (albeit falling) probability of low volatility but a still low probability of high volatility":

So, what do you think? What's your takeaway?

I'm just kidding. Clearly, making predictions about an imminent regime shift and/or the sustainability of any shift that does occur is a fool's errand and there are myriad other factors to consider here including, just to name one, the volatility-dampening effects of buybacks. And according to everyone you care to consult, the corporate bid is going to be huge this year. For their part, JPMorgan sees more than $800 billion worth of repurchases:

There's an argument to be made that those buybacks just amount to a synthetic short-volatility position (ask Chris Cole over at Artemis, he'll tell you all about it).

Whatever the case, if you're actually interested in managing risk, the considerations outlined above are of paramount concern going forward for all manner of reasons, not the least of which is that in high volatility regimes, the tails are fatter for S&P returns.

Finally, allow me to remind you that if you fancy yourself someone who is truly interested in macro or in otherwise immersing yourself in the issues, this is the kind of analysis that people are conducting. Adjust your research habits accordingly.

