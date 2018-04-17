Crocs: Overvalued At The Current Price

For one of my weekend reads last Saturday, I picked up the Little Book series on Sideways markets (picked it to find methods to pick stocks in the ongoing sideways market). The book overall did not seem very impressive (personal opinion). But I did find a very interesting statement that seemed to explain the persistent pricing valuation discrepancy on one of the stocks on my watchlist.

Research shows that it takes at least three negative events to persuade people that things have changed. (Source)

The market cap of Crocs (CROX) has soared by more than 250% in the last twelve months. The company missed estimates in the last two quarters. But the correction post-earnings were followed by higher highs. Could the stock break if it reports a third consecutive miss in the next earnings release? The quoted statement seems to suggest that but generalizations fail many times and I can't speak for my crystal ball manufacturer. But one thing is certain - the stock at its current price assumes some aggressive estimates to value the company.

Valuation

Table by author

To understand whether Crocs is fairly priced, I reverse-engineered the stock's CMP to project the company's cash flows. To justify the CMP, the company needs to generate around $65-92 million in free cash flows over the next five years at an 8% cost of capital. While the firm's free cash flows were within this range last year, the projections assume very low variability. Ideally, this variability should mean a higher discount rate to account for risks but even without the higher discount rate, the back-calculated operating margins and sales projections seemed overly optimistic. I, therefore, persisted with the 8% rate. Note that capex and change in working capital were both assumed at 2% of sales based on average historicals for this back calculation.

Data Source: Morningstar; Chart by Author; Figures from 2018 are projections

Source

On the margin front, the company seems defiant about its ability to return to double-digit operating margins.

As it relates to our midterm objectives, let me reiterate my continued belief that a return to double-digit EBIT margins is achievable. Based on our current level of depreciation and amortization, a 10% EBIT margin translates into a 13% adjusted EBITDA margin. (Source)

This is a tough sell considering that the operating margin last year was just 2.2%. Double-digit operating margins were posted in the years between 2010 and 2012 (inclusive). The dynamics of the footwear market have changed since then and the company also lost a patent battle last year. Without the patent, competitors will keep dragging margins in a sales vs. margin fight. Clogs, which are responsible for more than half of the company's sales are relatively commoditized. The company will have to rely on the unlikely ability of the brand to gain a pricing power. Therefore, achieving a 10% EBIT margin on a sustainable basis seems difficult. At the CMP, the market already assumes EBIT margin expansion to 6.8% over a sales growth taper of 5% - 3% by 2023. This is a substantially rich consideration for a company like Crocs.

An important point to note is that companies with narrow outcomes for future earnings are inherently more investable. For instance, you'd hardly see a 780 basis point variability in the operating margins of Nike (NKE). There is also a wide range of free cash flow outcomes for Crocs which makes it a difficult company to accumulate even at fair valuations.

Conclusion

A long case on Crocs at the CMP seems more of a speculative gamble rather than a fundamentals-based bet at this stage. I, therefore, have a sell rating on the firm until further updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.