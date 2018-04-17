Tesla Quits On Producing 5,000 Model 3s A Week (By Producing 5,000 Model 3s A Week)

This has many implications, the most important of which is that the Model 3 will never have as high a margin as Tesla previously expected.

Instead, Tesla will produce the same 5,000 Model 3 per week, sure, but using twice the production hours.

Elon would like to know whether you'd be interested in one of these. Near-mint condition, hardly ever used.

You heard it right. Previously, Tesla (TSLA) had expected that its investments in the first Model 3 production line would be enough to produce 5,000 Model 3/week on a regular production schedule. That expectation is gone.

How do we know? We know because an Elon Musk email to Tesla employees which was leaked to Electrek. In this email, Tesla vows to hit a ~6,000 Model 3s a week production rate come June 2018, which will translate into more like 5,000 a week on a steady basis:

The reason that the burst-build target rate is 6,000 and not 5,000 per week in June is that we cannot have a number with no margin for error across thousands of internally and externally produced parts and processes, amplified by a complex global logistics chain. Actual production will move as fast as the least lucky and least well-executed part of the entire Tesla production/supply chain system. By having a Model 3 subsystem burst-build requirement of 6k by the end of June, we will lay the groundwork for achieving a steady 6k/week across the whole Model 3 system a few months later.

So why is this article titled as if Tesla had quit on what Tesla says it will achieve already in June? The devil is in the details. And the details are ugly. Here’s the paragraph that matters (bold is mine):

As part of the drive towards 6k, all Model 3 production at Fremont will move to 24/7 operations. This means that we will be adding another shift to general assembly, body and paint. Please refer anyone you know who you think meets the Tesla bar for talent, drive and trust. Between Fremont and Giga, Tesla will be adding about 400 people per week for several weeks.

Think about it for a second. Previously, Tesla produced on a five-day, two eight-hour shift basis. That’s 80 production hours per week. The 5,000 Model 3/week objective was set on that basis. Now Tesla is gearing for the same objective, while using 24 x 7 = 168 production hours per week. On the old basis, this means Tesla has found its production line to only be able to produce 2,380 Model 3s a week.

Moreover, to run on three shifts and over the weekend, Tesla will be needing a lot more personnel and likely also overtime. This, for the same production. This means:

Whatever Tesla’s margin expectations were for the Model 3, they have now been significantly degraded.

Given the lower margins across the Model 3 range, the $35,000 base version became even more of a mirage.

And given that the Model 3 $35,000 version is more of a mirage now, the 400,000-500,000 Model 3 deliveries per year also became a mirage.

Why did this happen? There’s a very telling reason:

Too many robots.

This reason was at the core of Bernstein research’s recent thesis that Tesla had no way out of the robot quandary it put itself into. Basically, Bernstein research argued that Tesla was trying too much automation on final assembly and that it would likely fail (since others had tried and failed at the same thing). Bernstein also argued that there was no easy solution, because the lower automation thus required would also require space Tesla didn’t have. The "easy" solution for Tesla? Run more shifts on the same space. But that’s also a costly solution.

We know this also is likely the reason because, well, Elon Musk himself was saying as much a couple of days ago, in an exclusive CBS interview.

Conclusion

What just transpired was a significant negative for Tesla. The stock is reacting favorably in the after-hours session because it seems Tesla is finally “on target” with its production objective and schedule for the Model 3. However, the market hasn’t yet stopped to see how that objective is being attained - now and going forward.

Tesla is achieving the 5,000 Model 3/week objective by structurally increasing the costs to produce it. Tesla has officially quit on trying to make 5,000 Model 3/week on its present production line with the expected two shifts over five days. Tesla has basically admitted producing the Model 3 would be half as efficient as previously expected (more than twice the production hours required for the same production output).

Also, although not stated in the email, Elon Musk would like to know whether you or anyone you know has an interest in a lot of near-mint condition Kuka robots.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.