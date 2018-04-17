CCA Industries' (CAW) CEO Lance Funston on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CCA Industries Inc. (NYSEMKT:CAW) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2018 2:30 PM ET

Stephen Heit - CFO

Lance Funston - CEO

Eric Lederer - BMO Capital

Lenny Dunn - Mutual Trust Company

Michael Melby - Gate City Capital Management

At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to CCA Industries, Inc. 2018 First Quarter Investor Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Heit, Chief Financial Officer.

Stephen Heit

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the conference call for the first quarter ended February 28, 2018. Before I begin, I just want to read our Safe Harbor statement, the statements that will be made today that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and certainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

And now I would like to start by reviewing our financials that we field for the quarter ending February 28, 2018. And there were a number of large factors that affected us this quarter. Starting with the balance sheet to begin with the -- there was a change in accounting principles that went into effect for us for this quarter that require that all deferred tax assets would be shown as non-current. So as of November 30, 2017, we had shown $2,79,988 of current deferred tax assets, which were reclassified as non-current and shown as part of the balance as of November 30, 2017.

You’ll also note on the balance sheet, that under liabilities are line of credit that we had which was with former lenders CNH was paid-off in full and that we now have a no payable, which is our term loan for $1.5 million of which $375,000 was the current portion and $1.125 million was the non-current portion of the term loan.

I also wanted to point out that our additional paid in capital went up and that was primarily due to the exercise of a portion of the warrant held by Capital Solutions, which is controlled by the CEO of our company, Lance Funston and that exercise for 450,000 shares gave proceeds to the company of 1,426,500 hours and that was recorded not only in cash, but in additional paid in capital.

Turning to the income statement, we had reported a loss for the quarter before tax of $107,189 there were a number of factors that affected for us for the quarter that were not the usual transactions for us. We moved from our offices that we had in Richfield Park, New Jersey to smaller quarters because we didn’t need all the space from the downsizing that we did two years ago in sub-letting out that space, we had a write-off sub-let cost of $94,992, plus we also incurred commissions of $24,420 for sub-letting out the space on a net-net basis it saves the company cash and expense on -- for the balance for the lease, so it’s beneficial for the company.

In addition, we also refinanced our debt with PNC Bank, previously we were with CNH and now that we’re with PNC Bank where we are back with mainstream banking, but that resulted in our writing off deferred financing fees of $112,277 plus termination fees on our old facility with CNH of $55,000. So altogether those four items I just mentioned totaled about $287,000 of expenses that we incurred in the first quarter that we will not be incurring for future quarters hopefully.

In addition to that, we had two other events, we -- number one moved our sales representation from Emerson to the Advantage Group and we also moved our warehouse in conjunction with that from Indianapolis to Scranton Pennsylvania. Because of that move which took place in the month of January unfortunately we had some issues with fulfillment. We had orders coming in, but we were unable to fulfill because the orders were been sent to the old warehouse and not being sent to the new warehouse.

And it took a little while to straighten that out. And now it was straightened out and everything returned to normal by March 1. But unfortunately that costs us in terms of net sales, which is why you see the net sales for the first quarter of this year being down by about $270,000 as compared to the net sales last year.

And in addition to that, we also incurred moving expenses, in moving all the inventory from Indianapolis to Scranton Pennsylvania, which is an additional expense. So that was -- those were the factors that -- primary factors that caused the loss for the quarter. We don't expect that what we will be seeing that again, but it definitely had impact for the first quarter.

And then, the single largest impact in terms of net income for the quarter of course was the change in the tax law, lowering the tax rates for corporations. Our previous tax rate was 34%, the new tax rate is estimated at 21%. When the tax rate got lowered that required us to also revalue the tax assets that we had, the deferred tax on our balance sheet valuing them at the lower tax rate, which is why we had a large tax expense of $3.113 million for the quarter.

And in fact, the effect we had calculated out the effect of the rate change on taxes compared to our old rate to the new effective rate for 2018 and the tax -- the amount that actually hit us on the provision was $3.150 million. So that was additional tax expense. But that is a non-cash item. So if you look at our cash flow, you'll actually see that the net cash, there was net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter of $229,950 versus net cash used in the first quarter of last year of $527,734.

And a couple of the other expenses that I mentioned also like the writing-off of the deferred financing fees that I mentioned earlier of $112,000 and the sub-lease expenses of $94,992 those were also non-cash items for the first quarter.

So that is the highlights of the first quarter and I think explains why we incurred the loss. We will have to show for the rest of the quarters of this year that large provision for income tax. But -- so it will affect our numbers for the balance of the year, but again it's important to note this is the non-cash item and is strictly a result of the change in the tax law.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to Lance Funston, our Chief Executive Officer, who will talk about far more interesting subjects I'm sure.

Lance Funston

Thanks, Steve. My general survey over the past year as a heavy quarterly cause it seems like there is a direct correlation for the length time, I'm on the phone call and the ability of the stock to move a new low. Apparently, the longer I am on the call, the more likely it is to the price to go down.

So on that basis, I think I should quickly review, some issues that maybe helpful in terms of your investment decision, I think it's very clear from my filing that where my interest is. And certainly the recent decision to put exercise another $1 million plus in warrants would indicate where I think we're going, but obviously driven for you to make your change.

Certainly I can be called on the decision to move to advantage given the impact that we occurred, but I think this is what if we take two steps back and take a number of step forward down the road because I think advantage has a much stronger penetration in the grocery sectors we used to do about $3 million in that sector and the Emerson Group was not strong and in fact the $3 million came close to evaporating over the past two years.

As I mentioned in the previous calls, one of the challenges we had when we assumed responsibility for this company was that in the process of cleaning up the losses came back on expenses. There really was not much cash flow to devote to new products. So even though we had some decent R&D I don’t think we could do much about it until this past year when we started the redevelopment efforts. [indiscernible] very strong franchise of the company, probably one of the keys on being one of strongest gross margins that we have.

We’ve developed four new products, two of which we've already placed in retail and I think you’d have to say sales today have been very promising on those two products. So we're hoping the initial accounts that we opened this year on the new products should be helpful.

Nutra Nail used to be a good product center for the company, but was kind of abused a couple -- the attempts to move into different categories, one we helped to the Wal-Mart, the other the -- and the appeal of the product, and here which did well, the core brand though is always a solid brand to bring back the basic core six SKUs on that product and hopefully can revive that franchise. I almost forgot to mention new product I am looking on my desk, which is an entry that we may or may not find successful we fell like we are tempted and that's to move our Bikini Zone, deviatory [ph] and shaving products into the mega sector as many of our retailers are beginning to notice that that is a venom with younger males.

So we are taking on our formulas which have been successful in shaving gel, pro-shave treatment and any type of shave get and basically putting them under a new trademark, man escape grooming, which will then be taking into that space to test this year. Palmolive will not be cut in by the retailers until the spring of 2019.

And one of the things I would note for those who are not familiar with our space, most of the new products that we get favorable decisions on today, you don’t see on the shelf for another six to nine months simply because the major retailers make their decisions well in advance as they are moving hundreds and hundreds out of it had to do it in orderly fashion.

Porcelana is a very strong brand for us we don't own it, but have bought it through another company years ago and it’s one of the shining stars in our portfolio now under a royalty agreement we have between CCA and Alteron [ph] Products, a company that owned that property.

For years when bought it always marketed a product, Porcelana for day and Porcelana for night. When asked I could never find anybody to understood why they had a day and why they had a night. No store clerk could tell me, no customer could tell me, created confusion. So we worked the past year developing one formula with a sun filter that protects the skin during the day and the moisturizers that we typically have had in our night products.

So now we have one new 24-hour Porcelana product. And I think it makes a much easier decision for consumer, it will. And I also think that it gives us a much better report card. We do if we get at retail probably $1 million plus with the two SKUs at Wal-Mart and would be likely in my judgment that we will replace that with one SKUs and then 24 hours. So when it comes to determining for the buyer, which products are hot and which are not should they looking at data that will be relates that one SKU affect that will held par which in turn helps us as we look for now in distribution.

It seems likely to me that Porcelana as a 45 year old brand in the skin lightening space will be a logical candidate from trademark to taking the hand cream. Many women spent I like a fortune looking for solutions for their facial and professions where they have or not they may foresee they do, but they have very little opportunity to fix the hand because as they go through their day, they are washing it and they're exposing it. And basically the aging spots and wrinkles tend to be very telling in terms of what woman's actual age is. So my wife always said at a party you did see so and so how old do you think she is. And I think a guest's face had gorgeous looks my wife would then inform me I was 10 years light and she looked at her hands and they tell all.

Based on that, I'm hoping the hand cream adds to our Porcelana franchise I believe taking it to the retailer shortly. We have now tip toeing I would say into social media at 75, I'm not sure you could consider me even remotely digitally confident. However I am aware of the two of our products Bikini Zone and Oral Care product Plus+White, both have very attractive millennial following, strong millennial following.

So I'm going to take those products into the social arena, the initial one, Bikini Zone will start next week on Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram. And then followed by a campaign we’re going for Plus+White we think it will be a path or we’re hoping and that in order to find a home for that massive amount of inventory we’re going to get we're revamping the Bikini Zone site now will be revamping the difficult log on that campaign.

In short, I think the company now with a distributor that has a strength in all categories, and knows the products, combined with all of the operational issues I think that does nice has been successful with domain in terms of across the goods. All of the financial controls that Steve put in place. I think we're poised to do something moving forward and now shouldn't anticipate that, but we will hope for right decisions we’re making are all made with the intent of building a strong base. But I think we’re there the signs view the investors should they are beginning on the call to serve demand at this point that we start performing.

On the acquisition side, we continue to look at every product that comes on the market. And the only encouraging news is there is that the prices that I'm seeing in the space continue to be very, very strong. it's a 3x to 3.5x times net sales, net revenue kind of formula we're looking into anything less than that doesn’t seem to attract attention around the sellers. So I just have to say it that in terms of mine investment I feel very comfortable being investing in what amounts to what a one probably we’re more like a 1x in terms of the total cap value of the company versus where the market should be.

Let me address your questions, if you have any at this point, unless you adds up and Steve.

Stephen Heit

So we can go ahead with any questions.

Our first question today comes from Eric Lederer from BMO Capital. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Eric Lederer

Hi, thanks. I don’t know if you have mentioned it or not earlier, but I guess one of the primary motivations for switching to Advantage was skewed into the grocery sector, I was wondering how much success if any they’ve had so far?

Lance Funston

Well they said that they started transitioning two months ago, two and half months ago and grocery was less rigid in their structure in terms of the reviews and factored at a subsequent plans. So little more flexibility, but in reality it’s about the same presentation secrete that is the grocery sector is now receiving presentations in skin care, all care and many of the categories we are in.

But we had not -- and they have gone and get a couple minor accounts with orbit nothing material and I think we’ve been primarily dealing with the operational challenges, this is probably more detail than you have asked for but we did not have a vendor number with any of our accounts because we were all -- we were operating under the Emerson model, which was using Emerson Healthcare as a customer recognized by the retail.

So reestablishing those vendor numbers and getting back into their systems, it require a lot of work. So we are not -- I can’t -- I think it’s probably too early to uncork the champagne, I still think it’s a good decision long-term. But right now I can’t tell you we have any material -- it’s having material impact other than the negative impact Steve pointed out of losing two point.

Stephen Heit

The impact of losing sales because we were unable to fulfill orders in January. I mean, the amount of orders that we lost and we haven’t totaled it up and it had to be at least $800,000 if not more.

And to add on to what Lances Funston was just saying is these things take a little bit of time because what we have to do with any of these accounts including grocery is wait till they are ready for presentations when they are working on changing the plant agreement space, which usually as Lance said is not as rigid as the large chain drug in mass market retailers, but there is timing involve. And then once we make the presentation to them and even if they accept the product it will take a few months before the first orders would be coming in. So it’s not immediate, but it’s in the long range interest -- long-term interest of this company in terms of building sales.

Lance Funston

And I’d just add you'll see most of those grocery accounts at ECRM in July, late June and July in Vegas.

Eric Lederer

So is it reasonable to assume that if you do had success getting into that channel would be sometime in the early fall?

Lance Funston

Yes.

Eric Lederer

Okay. Was there any…

Lance Funston

To make sure you understand, we were in the channel, these products have been very, very successful historically in grocery, the $4.5 million in grocery two years before we moved them as an establishment.

Eric Lederer

And when was that?

Lance Funston

And I guess that was…

Stephen Heit

We moved to Emerson in 2014, so it’s about -- so prior to four years ago we were -- we had a much healthier grocery business.

Eric Lederer

And it was a different management team’s decision to move to Emerson, correct?

Lance Funston

Correct.

Eric Lederer

Okay. So that kind answers, my next question, which was what gives you the confidence that switching over would be successful. So I guess you just answer that. Let me move on to just one more, Lance when you are out looking at these acquisition targets, could you give me an idea of sort of the range of size, are these the same size brands as what you have today or are they much larger, smaller, how big are these brands that are getting 3, 3.5 times revenue?

Lance Funston

When we looked at brands, we looked at acquisition ranging from $2 million to $103 million. And the -- and it does not seem -- there is no price elasticity at all in terms of the size, meaning, you think when you go down to the $2 million level there would be very few companies that would be interested. And we just submitted a bid on one, in which I guess feedback is we didn't have an adequate offer.

And again, that was just a $2 million, $3 million top-line company. So it's, and on the $120 million we changed last year, we weren't even in the zip code our offer $120 million was about $12 million of the price they trade at, which went up being 3.4x top-line. And I don't think it's in the shareholders' best interest for us to make an acquisition and it's not accretive. And so, we're just continuing to chase. It does again -- it makes me feel little better about my investment when I know one of the guys are getting for their properties.

Eric Lederer

Yes, I just want to be clear that it's brands that are along the same size as what you have that are fetching this as the multiple.

Lance Funston

Yes and larger. It doesn't seem to be discriminating against that. And I think probably what we have in our company I think we'll eventually be recognized as a value is the fact that we've got 10-15 in some cases as much as 45 years' worth of consistent selling. So skin care product called Sudden Change and I was curious the other day I noticed that that product has been generating $3 million to $5 million in sale of annually for the past 12 years.

It seem to have resilience, my hats off to the product owners in terms of the marketing activity. Because I think that they really did tap into some very strong trademarks. And I'm just the out inherent that strength and I hope I'm doing the job we'll try. Certainly I've not seen organic growth that seem to have any impact at all on learning on the value of the stock fetches in the marketplace. The only correlation I have noticed is the long rest out in phone the lower the price goes.

Eric Lederer

Okay. Last question these targets that you're looking at to have the same margin profile roughly as CCA?

Lance Funston

Yes.

Eric Lederer

Thank you.

Lance Funston

You bet.

Our next question comes from Lenny Dunn from Mutual Trust Company. Please go ahead.

Lenny Dunn

Yes. Good afternoon. It looks like we've cleared the desk. And in your press release, you believe that everything is going to be strengthen in the future. And I see no reason not to, but at the same time you sound more cautious on the call. But there would be no reason to expect that this won't execute in the reasonable manner going forward. And we certainly need acquisitions and we certainly don't want to do them unless they were at the right price, so no argument on that.

But you have the right people in place with Advantage, and you have the right costs basis, but downsizing to the point you have and I'm going to assume that you even save some money with the new CPA firm. But all that being said though, we should start doing -- seeing decent quarters going forward and we should resume our growth again.

The one thing that I've observed is that last week, we've had decent volumes, I mean, some of it's been up some of it's been down. But it's where we'd become far more liquid. So somebody is paying attention. Clearly, there are sellers, but I think the sellers are selling to stronger hands, and because there is clearly buyers too. So we just -- we have little more attention, but maybe we're going to get it now with the volumes where I've noticed.

Lance Funston

Lenny is there a question here as I'm missing.

Lenny Dunn

No, no. I'm just giving you a complex -- but it's not really a question, I just…

Lance Funston

If you raise your question it was a question – tell me I am going to answer something.

Lenny Dunn

No, no, just I would hope if you kind of agree with my assessment that you observe the same things as I have?

Lance Funston

Yes, no in fact I said earlier if you were on the call that in fact I think we can no longer ask our investors to be patient in terms of infrastructure that we put in place, no longer high volume effect or inadequate case low kept us from introducing new products, we no longer have any excuse not to grow and we did has speak up with Advantage in that transition and everybody said would happen.

But I sort of hoping this might be the one exception. Well, if it does you don’t mind me jumping into it, I don’t mind put a little bit of a fine point on that lost -- I don’t want to say lost sales, but let’s just put retiming of some sales it came in and didn’t get fulfilled. They really set around our second largest customer which was Walgreens, whom took almost 8 to 10 weeks to get us up and running in their systems.

Although we had done everything probably correctly three months prior when it came time backs to hit the button, you hit the button and nothing happens. And then it's a matter of trying to fix what’s wrong in computer systems and EDI transmissions and all those scoring details and we did that over the Christmas Holidays through the month of January. So you would imagine you don’t have everybody’s great attention. But the good news is it really was one key customer and we did get it fixed did a whole root cause analysis so good news that we haven’t decided to do it again we are smarter we are well educate but…

Stephen Heit

Let’s not do it again.

Lance Funston

Let’s not do it again. So…

Stephen Heit

Where there any -- Lenny did you have any questions that you wanted to ask?

Lance Funston

No, pretty much answered I just I can to affirm that I also maybe do something some more people are aware of us because sometimes you do it well, but nobody is paying attention.

Stephen Heit

Right. Okay. Thank you.

Lenny Dunn

Okay.

Our next comes from Michael Melby from Gate City Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Michael Melby

Good afternoon, gentlemen,. Thanks for taking my question, could you comment on what your sales expectations are for Nutra Nail? Thanks.

Stephen Heit

I mean, I don't think we have a dollar amount that we want to discuss on this call, in terms of sales expectation. But we are looking to reintroduce the product this year and we're working on new packaging and product. And we do have an active plan to sell it into specific accounts. And working on presentations to those accounts. So, I don't think right now we can put a dollar number on it until we are done with the presentations and see where we are with the accounts.

Lance Funston

The first of which is schedule for the 26 of this month's will be presenting the Wal-Mart. I will tell -- this is Lance once again we did a little bit of research these core six products we are bringing back which are the now strengthening our topical and quick dry and classic cuticle remover, these standard products, core products. we are doing about $3.5 million as recently as five years ago. The brand is a strong brand, but frankly was just in my judgment management at time made some misguidance guidance decisions to trying to take it all up in categories that the consumer didn't respond to.

Helping was trying to make sense, is they had enough money to promote it to a point where people could understand that had diabetes that there was a particular nail property would help cracking nails. But frankly unusual Thanks Giving test which is you take 12 family members that come to Thanks Giving Day you want to make sure at least half of them had the same problem or you don’t have very broad market base for your product in this case how many diabetics come to you at Thanks Giving Day.

So the point is that we all could do is just go back and define basis for reintroduction and the -- I don’t know if you are aware of this but Nutra Nail is not a brand we own, we pay a trademark that we pay.

Stephen Heit

License fee,

Lance Funston

A license fee to the company, who owns it.

Stephen Heit

Inspired beauty.

Lance Funston

Inspired Beauty owns it, we have a 10% royalty to those folks. We stopped entering into a long-term agreement with an option to buy include any agreement which I think would indicate they think we’ve got a good direction on in the core products. And hopefully it is the right direction, and in all cases you have to be able to wait a little bit longer and hopefully it will. And it’s tied to the Hair Off.

Stephen Heit

Right, and Nutra Nail, as Lance said it was actually if you go back even 10 years ago it was a brand that was doing substantially more than $3.5 million and what happened was going into 2011, the company at that time had come out with a product called Gel Perfect, which was a gel nail polish that was anything, but perfect.

And unfortunately the prior management had made a decision to take out Nutra Nail in a lot of accounts such as Walgreens where it had been doing very well and performing. And substituted for the Gel Perfect product which only resulted in huge returns to the company and a failed product out there that ended up getting discontinued all over and hurt the Nutra Nail brand at that time. And that’s really was the part of what caused the company to have to go through all the huge losses that had went through in the mass of restructuring. So, we’re at the point now where Lance’s talked about relaunching the brand, it was a very good brand, it was very successful.

Lance Funston

And to put a fine point of it, that was a pretty safe investment, we have invested $120,000 to relaunch the SKUs initially the marketplace is definitely looking for them and it’s encouraging to see the sales that are coming in already before we’ve even got a chance to present them fully to the trade in June. So it was really good move on a good core product and brand that it has a potential making some good top-line and good bottom-line money for the company.

Michael Melby

Thank you.

Lance Funston

Thank you.

And we have no one else in queue at this time, I'll turn the call back over for any closing remarks.

Stephen Heit

This is Steve Heit and I just want to thank everyone for participating in the call. And we will speak again when we have our call for the second quarter that ends on May 31st of this year. And look forward to much better results for that quarter than what we had in the first quarter.

Lance Funston

Thanks a lot guys. Appreciate your time.

Stephen Heit

Thank you.

This concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect.

