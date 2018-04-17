Merck Posts Another Advance In The Lucrative Lung Cancer Market

Recently, Merck (MRK) presented results for its phase 3 lung cancer study. It noted that patients in the front-line lung cancer setting on a Keytruda/chemo combo could reduce the risk of disease progression or death compared to chemo alone. These results give Merck an upper hand for the lung cancer market, where Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) has been struggling to find its footing in. That's why as soon as the results were announced, Merck closed the day higher by 2.59%, while Bristol-Myers Squibb closed lower by 7.79% on the news.

Phase 3 Data

The late-stage study, coined KEYNOTE-189 treating first-line patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed that those in the Keytruda arm (Keytruda plus chemo) had seen an improvement for overall survival compared to chemotherapy alone. More specifically, the combo of Keytruda/chemo was statistically significant over chemo alone. The Keytruda arm was able to show a reduction of the risk of disease progression or death (progression-free survival) by as much as 51% compared to Chemo. These results were outstanding. This now gives newly diagnosed patients with advanced non-squamous NSCLC the ability to potentially obtain a more favorable treatment option to treat their cancer. The best part of all is that while Merck noted that the Keytruda arm beat placebo in overall survival, no numbers were given. That's because Merck expects to update survival numbers at a later conference as soon as the final event has been reached for the study. Another item to note is that all groups in the study treated with Keytruda performed better than chemo, regardless of the PD-1 expression.

Competitor

Merck has been making itself known in the lung cancer space. However, there is only one company that comes close to matching it, and that is Bristol-Myers Squibb. There are a few reasons why Merck traded higher than Bristol-Myers Squibb the day that the results were announced. The first reason is because Bristol-Myers Squibb released data from its NSCLC study. For its study, it noted that patients who took the combo of Opdivo and Yervoy obtained a 42% rate reduction of cancer progression or death compared to chemo alone. I will start out by saying that the Keynote-189 study above can't be compared too much with this Bristol-Myers Squibb's Checkmate-227. That's because the Checkmate-227 study was looking for first-line NSCLC patients with tumor mutation burden (TMB). What the heck is tumor mutation burden? It is a type of biomarker that Bristol-Myers Squibb has noted in its cancer studies that may be able to be more proactive in treating patients with a specific mutation of cancer. Tumor mutation burden is a measurement of mutations that are carried across tumor cells. So if Bristol-Myers Squibb was testing a different population in first-line NSCLC (those with tumor mutation burdens), then why did it trade lower? This brings me to the second reason why its stock fell, which is that those NSCLC patients in the study with TMB account for 45% of all first-line NSCLC patients. In other words, the data from Checkmate-227 was impressive but it only goes after less than half of the total NSCLC population. Which brings me to the final reason why Merck traded higher. That's because Merck's combo of Keytruda along with Pemetrexed and Carboplatin has already been approved by the FDA to treat first-line patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), regardless of PD-L1 expression. That means Merck already has a somewhat upper hand in the first-line lung cancer setting. That doesn't mean that it is all over for Bristol-Myers Squibb in this space. It now all depends upon the final data for Checkmate-227. If that study can somehow post a major improvement in overall survival as a combo treatment in this patient population, then Bristol-Myers Squibb can stage a comeback. For now though, Merck is definitely in the lead in the first-line lung cancer space.

Conclusion

Merck's positive results have greatly overshadowed Bristol-Myers Squibb's at the AACR 2018 conference. Merck has the upper hand because of its Keytruda and chemo combo already being FDA approved to treat first-line patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer regardless of PD-1 expression. The risk that remains is that should Bristol-Myers Squibb's Checkmate-227 study could eventually post improved overall survival data comparable or better than Merck's combo study, then it can possibly stage a comeback. That remains a mystery for now though. Merck continues to remain a strong competitor with the data that it has achieved with Keytruda thus far in the first-line lung cancer population, and that makes it a force to be reckoned with.

