GBTC: Arbitrage Opportunities And Threats

While the arbitrage comes with its own risks and is not for everyone, the risks are minuscule compared to the potential benefits.

The potential for GBTC premium to drop is very high and will probably happen sooner rather than later.

Bitcoin Investment Trust (GBTC) is trading at an abnormally high 50%+ premium over its Net Asset Value (NAV) which presents an exceptional arbitrage opportunity.

I have been monitoring and reviewing Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) over the last two years and have been always intrigued by GBTC's behaviour and its market value premium over its Net Asset Value (NAV). This premium was sustained at over 50% and has been fluctuating to over 100% in that period. Having a 50% premium is abnormal, given that most similar asset-holding-funds have a much lower premium. In addition, any fluctuation in this premium is usually small and very short lived through arbitrage activities. This gives rise to interesting arbitrage opportunities via shorting GBTC while concurrently longing Bitcoin.

This article is different as it provides a new comprehensive study of the GBTC market value premium over its NAV and how investors can benefit from it through arbitration.

The article starts with explaining how the basic ETF arbitrage works, attempts to explain the premium of GBTC and how we can create the GBTC arbitrage transactions. In addition, the article explains the risks associated with entering into this arbitrage and how the arbitrage risks can be mitigated.

How does ETF arbitrage work?

If you are familiar with how ETF arbitrage works, please skip to the next section.

ETF arbitrage happens when the NAV differs from the market value of an ETF. Kristina Zucchi, CFA provided a very good article in Investopedia explaining how ETF Arbitrage Works. At a very high level, the arbitrage opportunity happens when demand for the ETF increases or decreases the market price compared to the NAV causing a premium or a discount mispricing. This mispricing tends to correct itself through arbitrage, normally within minutes.

In case of a premium (Market Price higher than the NAV), investors would enter into arbitrage by buying the underlying security and shorting the ETF; this will increase the demand/price of the underlying security and reduce the demand/price on the ETF.

In case of a discount (Market Price lower than the NAV), investors would enter into arbitrage by shorting the underlying security and buying the ETF; this will increase the demand/price of the ETF and reduce the demand/price of the underlying security.

The arbitrage is closed, and the profit is realized when the price correction takes place rendering the Market Price to match the NAV.

By matching, I do not mean 100% matching; sometimes, the ETF trades at a permanent premium. The permanent premium happens under many circumstances, including:

when the underlying security has very high transactions fees (for example, real estate brokerage fees) or,

when the underlying security has a high price that many investors cannot afford (for example, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) which trades at approximately $300,000).

In such a situation, the arbitrage will take this permanent premium into consideration, and we will have no price mismatch until the difference between the market value and the NAV significantly exceeds or significantly drops below this permanent premium amount.

I believe that GBTC falls into this category of ETFs; the article will next show that GBTC's Market Price should be trading at a premium compared to its NAV and what this premium should be.

What is the premium for GBTC?

You can confirm through GBTC financial statements that the only assets held by GBTC are Bitcoins, and the company has no liabilities. In other words, it is operating as a "stock-market representation of Bitcoins" or a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

Please note that GBTC is not a real ETF; it is a "grantor trust" that receives "private placements" from investors and these investments are priced at the NAV of the trust. After one year of holding the shares, the investors can sell them over-the-counter market at a market value, which is potentially different from its NAV. Within this article, we will assume that GBTC is an ETF.

Further studying GBTC, we see from the next chart that its price is closely matching the bitcoin price on a percentage basis; this is expected from GBTC as a Bitcoin ETF and as the easiest way of getting exposed to Bitcoin through the stock market. The December 18th spike was when GBTC announced that its price will undergo a 91-for-1 stock split; this split made the price of GBTC much lower and accessible to many more investors. This spike corrected itself in the next few days, and the price continued to closely match the Bitcoin prices on a percentage basis.

Source: Yahoo Finance Charts

However, the close matching of GBTC and the Bitcoin prices on a percentage basis does not tell the whole story. Digging further into the details of GBTC from the Grayscale site, we find that the fund holds approximately a total of 183,403 Bitcoins and 182,680,300 shares outstanding, for a total of 0.00100396 Bitcoins per share.

As of the closing of trading on Friday, April 13th, the bitcoin price was $8,099.72 while the GBTC last trade was $13.52. This gives rise to a capitalization for GBTC of 2.47B ($13.52 * 182,680,300).

Looking at the assets of GBTC (strictly Bitcoins), the NAV will be $1.49B ($8,099.72 * 183,403). This gives rise to a 66% premium of the market value over the NAV. The following chart summarizes the above calculations:

Source: Created by the author as of the closing prices on Friday, April 13th, 2018.

Please note that the 0.00100396 Bitcoins per share is expected to continue declining because of selling Bitcoins to pay for the 2% annual fees, approximately, $50M annually; this reduction is not taken into consideration in this analysis because, while very high for an ETF, it is overshadowed by the 66% premium.

ETFs usually trade at very low premiums (less than 1%). These premiums do not last for a long time; Arbitrage clears them very fast (within minutes or even seconds). BlackRock, the world's largest fund manager, provided a good explanation of how the market prices ETFs, and I would recommend reviewing it.

Historically, GBTC market value has consistently traded over 50% and, at times, even higher than 100% of its NAV. The next section explains the reason why GBTC should trade at a premium to its NAV.

Why does GBTC trade at a premium to its NAV?

There are many reasons for why GBTC should trade at a premium, and here are some of them:

GBTC is more of a closed-end fund than an ETF ; an ETF can increase the number of outstanding shares by "creating" new units through its normal course of business, and these new units are immediately tradable. On the other hand, GBTC can only create new shares through private placements to accredited investors, and they are not tradable until one year after they are created. This structure creates a high demand for a limited number of shares (182M) which drives the premium higher.

; an ETF can increase the number of outstanding shares by "creating" new units through its normal course of business, and these new units are immediately tradable. On the other hand, GBTC can only create new shares through private placements to accredited investors, and they are not tradable until one year after they are created. This structure creates a high demand for a limited number of shares (182M) which drives the premium higher. GBTC is the only game in town ; there are no other ETFs that can give the retail investors an exposure to Bitcoin, and this would increase the demand for GBTC. In other words, this high demand emanates from the fact that GBTC is currently the only US-based investment vehicle that provides retail investors with a direct exposure to Bitcoin through the purchase of a security. We are not discussing Bitcoin futures here as it is mostly available for large institutional investors.

; there are no other ETFs that can give the retail investors an exposure to Bitcoin, and this would increase the demand for GBTC. In other words, this high demand emanates from the fact that GBTC is currently the only US-based investment vehicle that provides retail investors with a direct exposure to Bitcoin through the purchase of a security. We are not discussing Bitcoin futures here as it is mostly available for large institutional investors. Holding Bitcoin is a risky undertaking; if the Bitcoin wallet private key falls into the hands of "the wrong person", the wallet owner will lose all your Bitcoins with no recourse for recovering them. GBTC stores its Bitcoins using multi-signatures and cold storage which provides better security than what most investors can afford.

if the Bitcoin wallet private key falls into the hands of "the wrong person", the wallet owner will lose all your Bitcoins with no recourse for recovering them. GBTC stores its Bitcoins using multi-signatures and cold storage which provides better security than what most investors can afford. GBTC holds a relatively "illiquid security" with "high transaction fees" ; While someone can buy and sell the Bitcoins at any time, they would need to provide a relatively high transaction fee to ensure a faster transaction. Moreover, many Bitcoin exchanges impose limits on the amount of Bitcoin that can be bought or sold at a time. In addition, Bitcoin can be relatively illiquid if the Bitcoin wallets are put in cold storage that is not available 24x7.

; While someone can buy and sell the Bitcoins at any time, they would need to provide a relatively high transaction fee to ensure a faster transaction. Moreover, many Bitcoin exchanges impose limits on the amount of Bitcoin that can be bought or sold at a time. In addition, Bitcoin can be relatively illiquid if the Bitcoin wallets are put in cold storage that is not available 24x7. Bitcoin is not easy to trade for most normal people; trading Bitcoin requires opening an account with one of the many cryptocurrency brokers; most of these brokers and exchanges are not well known to the general public, and the cryptocurrency brokers and exchanges have been marred over the years with hacking scandals and loss of client funds (see The Top 5 Biggest Bitcoin Hacks Ever). Many investors are reluctant to deal with these brokers and exchanges that sometimes do not even provide a phone line for contact.

trading Bitcoin requires opening an account with one of the many cryptocurrency brokers; most of these brokers and exchanges are not well known to the general public, and the cryptocurrency brokers and exchanges have been marred over the years with hacking scandals and loss of client funds (see The Top 5 Biggest Bitcoin Hacks Ever). Many investors are reluctant to deal with these brokers and exchanges that sometimes do not even provide a phone line for contact. GBTC is available for registered retirement accounts; Many IRAs, 401Ks and RRSPs do not allow Bitcoin as part of the portfolio, or at least, the brokers managing the accounts do not allow it. However, all registered accounts would allow holding GBTC, and this will increase the demand and the premium on the stock.

Many IRAs, 401Ks and RRSPs do not allow Bitcoin as part of the portfolio, or at least, the brokers managing the accounts do not allow it. However, all registered accounts would allow holding GBTC, and this will increase the demand and the premium on the stock. GBTC cannot be shorted with many brokers; because GBTC is not marginable with many brokers, it cannot be shorted. In addition, borrowing the stock for shorting sometimes comes with a hefty prohibitive borrowing cost or brokers simply cannot borrow the stock for shorting. When a stock cannot be shorted, the market becomes inefficient, and the mispricing can extend for longer periods of time.

The above reasons would justify having a premium for GBTC's market value over its NAV.

What should the GBTC's premium be?

The GBTC premium fluctuates primarily because of market demand fluctuation rather than anything else. Over the last year, the premium has been fluctuating between 50% and over 100%; such a wide range of fluctuation indicates lack of market efficiency and a high level or irrationality associated with GBTC trading.

In an attempt to calculate what the premium should realistically be, the following analysis will look at a low, medium and high premium percentage values for each of the reasons described above. The percentages are then added to give an expected premium for GBTC.

I will use one of three categories for the percentages allocated to every reason: (0%, 1%, 2%), (2%, 4%, 6%), and (4%, 8%, 12%).

Premium Premium Reason Low Medium High Comments GBTC is the only game in town with limited funds 0% 1% 2% Given that this advantage is temporary and unsustainable, and new ETFs might appear at any time, we cannot allocate a high percentage to this one. GBTC holds a relatively "illiquid security" with "high transaction fees" 0% 1% 2% GBTC as well has a problem with its illiquidity as it does not trade 24x7 like Bitcoin. In addition, the hidden fee for GBTC is the 2% management fee, which is relatively high. Again, we cannot allocate a high percentage to this one. Holding Bitcoin is risky, and it is not easy to trade 4% 8% 12% This might be the most valuable reason for holding GBTC versus holding Bitcoin. We will allocate a high percentage to it. GBTC is available for registered retirement accounts while Bitcoin is not 2% 4% 6% This is another important value for GBTC. However, most of GBTC stocks are used for speculative purposes rather than long-term retirement investments, and we cannot allocate a very high percentage to it. GBTC is not marginable and cannot be shorted with many brokers. 2% 4% 6% This is one of the reasons why we have market inefficiencies related to the premium, and it is not expected to go away unless a real ETF becomes available. Because of this, we cannot allocate a very high percentage to it. 8% 18% 28%

Source: Created by the author

While the above analysis provides some "very subjective" numbers that anyone can argue with, its primary purpose is to provide a framework and a reasonable justification of why we should have a premium for GBTC's market value over its NAV.

At the same time, the above calculation shows that the 66% premium for GBTC can be construed as very high. Even if the above calculations are 50% off, the high-end of the premium would be 42%, which is still much lower than the 66%.

Why would the premium drop for GBTC?

This paper suggests that the 50%+ premium will be dropping to a more reasonable premium in the range of 8-28%. Following are the reasons why the premium is bound to be dropping:

The biggest risk for GBTC is the appearance of one or more other competitive Bitcoin ETFs . This would introduce another "easier" arbitrage opportunity related to the premiums of both funds and would result in dropping the premiums of both funds in a very short term. I believe that this is bound to happen sometime within the next 12 months.

. This would introduce another "easier" arbitrage opportunity related to the premiums of both funds and would result in dropping the premiums of both funds in a very short term. I believe that this is bound to happen sometime within the next 12 months. If the Bitcoin prices increase , there would be a higher incentive for investment managers to start their Bitcoin ETFs. Once such funds become available, the impact on GBTC premiums would be massive (as shown in the point above), and the premium would drop significantly.

, there would be a higher incentive for investment managers to start their Bitcoin ETFs. Once such funds become available, the impact on GBTC premiums would be massive (as shown in the point above), and the premium would drop significantly. If the Bitcoin prices drop, unseasoned Bitcoin investors will pull out of their GBTC holdings, while seasoned Bitcoin investors will keep their direct Bitcoin holdings. As this happens, the demand for GBTC will be dropping relative to the demand for Bitcoin, which will help rectify the premium mispricing.

How can we enter into a GBTC arbitrage to benefit from this unrealistic premium?

So, does this mean that we should be shorting GBTC? If the question is asking about strictly shorting GBTC in isolation, then the answer is an emphatic NO. What you would need to do is to short GBTC in conjunction with longing Bitcoin.

Even if you can short GBTC through your full-service broker, and the cost is not very high, you would be directly betting against Bitcoin. I believe that Bitcoin prices will continue being under pressure and will eventually drop in the long term for different reasons that can be the subject of another article. Still, I also believe that Bitcoin trading is very irrational, and I am not entirely sure when the exuberance about it will fade away.

To confirm: I believe that the best way to benefit from this excessive premium is to enter into an arbitrage with directly longing Bitcoin while shorting GBTC.

If you know how to enter into the GBTC arbitrate, please skip to the next section.

To enter into this arbitrage, you may want to take the following steps:

Find a broker that is ready to short GBTC . There are not many brokers who do that, and, most likely, you will be excessively paying for shorting GBTC in terms of commissions and borrowing costs.

. There are not many brokers who do that, and, most likely, you will be excessively paying for shorting GBTC in terms of commissions and borrowing costs. Find a reputable cryptocurrency broker . Ask your friends whom they are using, and make sure that you talk to this broker. I would strongly suggest that you select a broker who has a phone line and a live person that you can talk to, even if you pay a premium on the commissions.

. Ask your friends whom they are using, and make sure that you talk to this broker. I would strongly suggest that you select a broker who has a phone line and a live person that you can talk to, even if you pay a premium on the commissions. Determine the investment you are ready to put into this transaction ; this will primarily depend on your financial position.

; this will primarily depend on your financial position. Knowing your commissions from these two brokers, create a spreadsheet to determine the exit point for your transaction . This is a very important point because if the exit point is very far from where you are starting, you might like to abandon the arbitrage idea altogether.

. This is a very important point because if the exit point is very far from where you are starting, you might like to abandon the arbitrage idea altogether. Short GBTC and long Bitcoin , and try to perform the same transactions at the same time (within a few minutes).

, and try to perform the same transactions at the same time (within a few minutes). Once you reach your exit point, reverse the transaction. The reversal transactions also need to take place at the same time within minutes.

What are the risks of entering into a GBTC arbitrage?

Entering into the GBTC arbitrage is not a transaction without its risks. Following are some risks and how you may be able to mitigate them:

Transactions are not done at the same time and a big lag happens in the timing of the buy and sell orders : To mitigate this risk, you need to be very familiar with both platforms, and I would suggest trying smaller individual transactions first.

: To mitigate this risk, you need to be very familiar with both platforms, and I would suggest trying smaller individual transactions first. The GBTC premium continues growing or remains stagnant while your borrowing costs continue : This is unlikely, but if this happens, you would need to make one of three decisions. First, exit your position and lick your wounds. Second, keep your position for the long haul. Third, increase your position. The decision you will make will depend on your financial position and risk profile, and you have to be prepared for it before you enter into the arbitrage transaction.

: This is unlikely, but if this happens, you would need to make one of three decisions. First, exit your position and lick your wounds. Second, keep your position for the long haul. Third, increase your position. The decision you will make will depend on your financial position and risk profile, and you have to be prepared for it before you enter into the arbitrage transaction. GBTC or Bitcoin trading is halted because of regulatory overhauls: This is more of a black swan event, but you still need to plan for it; to mitigate this risk of not being able to close your arbitrage position, you need to be continuously monitoring the news about GBTC and Bitcoin, and be very familiar with the changes in the regulatory environment in the US.

Conclusion and Summary

GBTC is trading at an abnormally high market value premium over its NAV, and this is mostly driven by the high demand of retail investors/speculators that are looking at exposure to Bitcoin without buying Bitcoins. This premium presents an arbitrage opportunity by longing Bitcoin and shorting GBTC.

While arbitrage might not be for everyone, this article also serves as a warning to GBTC investors about the risks of holding GBTC.

The highest risk for GBTC holders is the appearance of another Bitcoin ETF. Once a competitive Bitcoin ETF becomes available, it would be traded through a regular exchange, and investors would be able to short it. This shorting will provide a better market efficiency and a lower premium for the new ETF. The impact would be a drop in the price of GBTC by at least 25%.

