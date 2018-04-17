Netflix: Rally To Continue?

Netflix (NFLX) came out with a yet another explosive earnings report after market close yesterday. It exceeded the Street's revenue, EPS, and subscriber-related estimates, proving all the naysayers wrong once again. Granted that the streaming giant still has a few risks and challenges ahead of it, but there is reason to believe that its shares could continue to head higher over the next few months at least. Let's evaluate the company's Q1 earnings report on a granular level to have a better understanding of its growth story.

Robust Growth Continues

Let me start by giving credit where it's due. Netflix has over 125 million streaming subscribers and it generated over $3.6 billion in streaming revenue in the last quarter. In spite of its sheer size and contrary to what the bears have been predicting, the internet giant's growth momentum hasn't slowed down over the recent quarters. In fact, as the chart attached below would indicate, the streaming company managed to grow its overall revenue in Q1 FY18 at the fastest pace in 6 years.

(Source: Business Quant)

This is a truly impressive growth rate for a large-cap company. Its financials have already been covered by fellow Seeking Alpha contributors, so we won't be discussing the same topics again. But just to rehash a bit here, Netflix's total Q1 revenue of $3.7 billion topped the Street's estimates by $10 million. Its EPS also grew to reach $0.64 per share, ahead of the analyst consensus by $0.01. While the beats weren't spectacularly huge, I think the outperformance goes to show that Netflix is far from slowing down.

I'd like to also emphasize on the fact that the recent spurt in Netflix's sales growth isn't a one-time thing. It's not like its sales were driven by a temporary surge in memberships that will eventually fade away. Rather its growth is largely a function of healthy subscriber adds and ASP increases. We'll discuss the contribution of rising average selling prices later in the article, but for now, I want to shift reader's attention to the chart attached below. It illustrates how Netflix's revenues continued to grow in tandem with its paying subscriber base.

Netflix quite clearly passed a crossover point last quarter, where its international subscriber count surpassed the domestic count. The rapid growth in its international subscriber base was largely expected as Netflix rigorously expanded its presence to 190 countries over the past 2 years. Bears were predicting that the streaming giant would experience a slowdown in its home territory, as the U.S market saturates. But that didn't happen and the bears were proven wrong once again.

I gathered Netflix's historical subscriber-related data points to come up with the chart attached below. It's evident that the streaming giant added international paying subscribers at a much faster pace compared to its domestic operations - no surprises there. But there's a silver lining. Notice how its domestic subscriber base grew at the fastest pace in the past 7 quarters. Its international operations followed a similar trend, with subscriber growth coming in at the second fastest pace over the aforementioned period.

The point that I'm trying to make here is that Netflix has managed to grow at healthy rates - both domestically and internationally - in spite of its growing subscriber base. We normally see fancy growth rates tapering off, as base figures start to become huge. But contrary to what the bears were forecasting, Netflix's subscriber growth rates have only accelerated over time. This should come across as a particularly encouraging sign for long-side investors' participation in my opinion.

More room for growth

With that said, I'd like to note that Netflix hasn't necessarily hit a growth ceiling yet. First, the company hasn't shown any signs of its growth rate slowing down, at least not yet. But besides that, as fellow Seeking Alpha contributors have already pointed out, there are a few catalysts that can further drive the streaming giant's growth (such as new deals with Comcast and Sky, along with introducing more original programming). But I suppose there's another growth avenue - more ASP hikes.

Fact of the matter is that Netflix has hiked its ASPs across different regions over the course of the past year. This factor has also meaningfully contributed to streaming giant's surging sales and profitability figures. I've attached a chart below for your reference - do note that I arrived at the ASP figures by dividing international and domestic revenues, with paying subscriber counts from the respective regions, and then annualised the figures.

(Source: Business Quant)

Note that Netflix has continued to grow its subscriber base at a healthy rate over the past 2 years in spite of all the ASP hikes. This suggests that the company hasn't faced any massive pushback from its customers when it comes to rising subscription prices. I mean, if the broad swath of its subscriber base had revolted and terminated their subscriptions in response to subscription prices becoming unaffordable, its churn would have dampened subscriber growth rates. But clearly, that scenario hasn't played out yet.

I suspect that Netflix may still have some room (~15% domestic) to further hike its prices before its customers finally start to push back. But I believe that a greater scope of ASP hikes lies in its international operations. Notice that there's a substantial spread of around 18% between domestic and international ASPs. Merely closing in on this disparity, without touching domestic pricing, can also potentially drive the streaming giant's growth going forward. I estimate that a 10% hike in its international ASPs would shrink the disparity between domestic vs. international ASPs to 7.5% while boosting its overall streaming revenue by 4.9%.

Bear Arguments

With that said, I'd like to shift readers attention to a few risk factors, or popular bearish arguments.

One, many have argued that Netflix is entering an overbought territory with its rich valuations. That might have been the case if Netflix was going through a phase of slowdown, but we haven't reached that stage yet. Factoring in variable growth rates of large media/internet companies reveals that Netflix is valued more or less in-line with the below-mentioned companies. So, I wouldn't be worried about Netflix's current valuations, at least not at this stage of its growth cycle.

(Source: Data from YCharts, Compiled by Business Quant)

However, that doesn't necessarily imply that all bear arguments exist without basis. Fact of the matter is that Netflix's total debt has been piling up for quite some time now. Its management noted in their Q1 conference call that they would be looking to raise more debt going forward.

We have about $2.6 billion in cash and we will continue to raise debt as needed to fund our increase in original content. Our debt levels are quite modest as a percentage of our enterprise value, and we believe the debt is lower cost of capital compared to equity. - Netflix press release.

Now, this isn't necessarily a call for alarm and the company may actually be able to comfortably furnish all its financial obligations thanks to its growing business. But if things don't go as plan and its subscriber growth slows down for any unforeseen reason, then Netflix might face difficulty in dealing with its mountain of debt. So, long-side investors should be cautious about this risk factor.

(Source: Data from MarketXLS, compiled by Business Quant)

And perhaps the most commonly used bear argument of all - Netflix will slow down and its stock price will crash. I agree that every business reaches a phase of consolidation after growing rapidly for an extended period of time. But that phase of consolidation isn't here yet. Until there's some evidence that would actually advocate an impending slowdown in its growth story, I wouldn't worry about this bearish argument. For now, though, I'd like to remind readers that the streaming giant beat the Street's estimates for subscriber adds and managed to grow its overall revenue by a healthy 40.4% in Q1 compared to the comparable 2017 quarter.

Your Takeaway

Granted that there are certain risks and challenges ahead of Netflix, but I guess that can be said for every business operating in today's time. Besides, a few risk factors don't necessarily make it a bad stock to own or suggest that its shares are overvalued. Rather, I'm of the opinion that the streaming giant's sustained growth rates and available opportunities greatly outweigh its risk factors, which can potentially catapult its shares higher. I believe it's a good time to be bullish on Netflix!

