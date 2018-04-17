What Drives AMD Stock Price?

One week ahead its Q1 earnings releases, this is not a post to predict what Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) fair value will be. This is to estimate AMD's actual near-term price trajectory.

It must have been frustrating for AMD shareholders to watch their stock not responding to improving fundamentals. It also took more guts for new shareholders to buy in while AMD failed to break out of the $10-11 level in 2017, while its arch-enemies Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) soared more than 30% and 200%, respectively, over the same time period. At this stagnant level, even the most vivid AMD critic should acknowledge the potential upside and downside if certain situations arise. To this end, I devised a process to explain how AMD stock has actually moved over the last five years. I then used this process to predict AMD price moves in the near term.

What Has Driven AMD Sock Price?

1. Revenue vs. Earnings Surprises

There has been an extensive debate whether AMD shareholders have paid more attention on revenue or earnings. Share prices are very sensitive to how a company delivers in the short-term financials relative to the Street's expectations. On this front, AMD has beat 7 of its last 13 quarters' revenue estimates and exceeded analysts' revenue forecasts by, on average, $3.3 million a quarter. More importantly, AMD's prices tend to move up 3% for every $10 million revenue surprise. On the other hand, AMD has a depressing record of regularly missing the earnings estimates. EPS missed estimates 10 of the last 13 quarters. On average, the quarterly earnings surprise was -12 cents. Though AMD's stock prices have been insensitive to earnings misses, the company has not been profitable for the last 13 quarters and will not be meaningfully profitable until late 2018. For all practical purposes, the evidence suggests that shareholders pay more attention to revenue growth than earnings growth. In the forthcoming Q1 ER, the market looks for any color for AMD's EPYC and AMD's revenue impact from the most recent cryptocurrency slowdown.

While AMD's revenue increases from the crypto demand, the correlation has deteriorated over time. This is because AMD stock prices have been already "discounted" by the expected volatility of the crypto-based revenue. This is why AMD stock prices did not respond to recent revenue beats. Based on the "close to zero beta" between AMD return and Bitcoin return, AMD stock returns have not been related to Bitcoin returns (Figure 4). It appears that the recent street fascination on AMD's crypto risk is excessive and misdirected.

3. Tariffs Risk

At first glance, given more than 42% cost exposures from Asian tech imports, AMD potentially has a lot to lose with Trump's 25% tariffs. If Trump's tariffs target to tech goods "made in China," AMD may increase its net cost by 1.3%. If Trump's tariffs target to tech goods "made by China," AMD may increase its cost by 0.64%. For all practical purposes, China retaliation tariffs should have negligible impact on AMD's Asian revenue.

AMD short sellers have placed their shorts in response to revenue misses and stock overvaluation. Short sellers tried to game the post-ER selloffs by shorting AMD shares three days before and five days after each ER.

When looking at short sale, one cannot ignore the likely consequence of short squeeze. As AMD routinely has one of the highest levels of short interest outstanding, it is reasonable to expect that near-term stock price reversals may be in sight. To examine this possibility, I first identified 36 large short volume days, i.e., any days with more than 30 million short shares. Then, I followed AMD stock prices in the 30-day period after those large short volume days. Mainly due to large shorting (selling) pressure, AMD stock prices continued to lose another 2% in the following four days. However, the likely short squeeze kicked in to reverse the stock prices +6% in the following six days. For AMD, the short squeeze started from a week after a large short volume day and lasted for another week. The bottom line is that AMD short sellers have produced significant market impacts (Figure 3).

Put All of Them Together

There is enough evidence that daily AMD stock prices have been affected by each of the above factors. However, it also makes sense that the impact of each factor is inter-related. For example, cryptocurrency impact may have already been factored into prices through revenue surprise, and short sale typically increased around ER surprises. In order to draw a road map for AMD stock price movement, it is logical to the net effect by considering all these factors simultaneously.

To this end, I correlated the future one-month AMD returns with all the current metrics simultaneously. I used revenue (earnings) surprise as the difference between actual revenue (earnings) and revenue (earnings) estimate. The gross margin surprise is computed by the difference between the actual GM and the estimated GM. Bitcoin daily return is used as a proxy for the crypto effect on AMD stock return. Daily short volume and total option contract volume are used to measure traders' impact. I also included mispricing as a control variable to measure the market's self-correction tendency to the fair value of the stock. Stock mispricing is measured by the percentage difference between actual stock price and analyst's median price target. All data was obtained from either Bloomberg or company's 10Qs. The information used is available for verification upon request.

Table 1 summarizes the net impact of each factor on future stock price movements. The fundamental measures such as revenue surprise, earnings surprise, and gross margin surprise all produce expected and a significant positive impact, while the return on Bitcoin has no impact on AMD's return. Whenever there was a high short volume, the resulting short squeeze generated positive stock returns.

AMD Stock Prices One Month Ahead

The above is not just an academic exercise to verify how AMD stock prices were determined. Using these relationships (Table 1), I was able to forecast AMD future price trajectory. In Figure 3 below, the predicted AMD prices are computed and compared to the analysts' target prices, which are often used as measures of stock fair values. As street analysts are notoriously slow to react, the prediction power is obviously lower, and the resulting error is much larger than the daily adjusted procedure in Table 1.

AMD Around $12 Before Q1 ER Date

As a practical measure, I calculated AMD future daily price moves only to the day of AMD's Q1 earnings release, i.e., 4/25/2018, since the ER outcome is not yet available. It is interesting to note that, similar to previous quarters, AMD stock price is about to rise prior to the ER date to the level around $12.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.