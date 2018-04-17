Zillow: Instant Bargain?

Zillow Group (Z, ZG) plunged following the decision to move forward with Instant Offers that expands the business beyond just an advertising model. The additional risk is being overplayed, but the upside from the venture appears limited.

Source: Zillow website

Expanding TAM

One of the biggest issues with the merger with Trulia a few years back was the shrinking of the growth rate as Zillow acquired future growth vs. taking market share in the home rental market. The stock is down about $10 from the recent highs as revenue was set to dip to historically low rates below 20%.

ZG Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

The latest plan to more aggressively pursue Instant Offers helps expand the total addressable market opportunity. Instant Offers were originally offered starting in May 2017 in Orlando and Las Vegas with home owners submitting data to Zillow and instantly obtaining offers from investors to purchase those homes. Based on that experience, Zillow is entering the marketplace as an investor in Las Vegas and expanding the marketplace to include Phoenix.

Source: Zillow investor presentation

The biggest issue is whether the company is moving into new opportunities similar to how Square (SQ) has expanded the business or completely changing the business model. Square expanded into Square Capital, Square Cash and other associated business lines that expanded the reach of the fintech. The company went from transactions to recurring revenue streams that mostly involved financial transactions. Zillow is going from an advertising model to real estate investments that completely alters the business model.

Zillow is hoping to facilitate transactions in the real estate sector, but the program comes at a huge cost with no guarantee of a profit. The company suggested the TAM expands to $1.8 trillion, but the key figure is the profit margin and not the transaction values.

Worse yet, the company spends entirely too much time discussing these investments as a business and not a tool to facilitate a real estate market lacking in liquidity.

Big Profit Hit

Back along with the Q4'17 earnings report on February 8, Zillow forecast EBITDA of $307.5 million. The company suggests that about $20 million of expenses to support the original testing of Instant Offers were included in that target, but the Q1 and full-year targets were lower than expectations.

The new update forecasts a big hit to EBITDA to the tune of another $35 million. The new forecast highlights the issue with the Homes business. Revenues are surging to $1.5 billion providing $200 million in additional revenues, but profits are down substantially as flipping houses in scale is costly.

Source: Zillow preliminary Q1'18 presentation

Zillow has about $763 million on the balance sheet so the risk of up to 1,000 homes in the flipping process isn't a risk to the long-term story. Even an investment loss of $10,000 per home only amounts to a $10 million hit so financial risk isn't a big problem.

The bigger issue is scaling up the business for the investments vs. building out the platform for real estate agents and investors to stay on the platform. The bigger concern being that the existing business model is under assault by Opendoor and other players in the sector. If the on-demand homebuyers grow market share, the Premier Agents will have less business and reasons to use Zillow as a lead generation platform. According to this Forbes article last October, Opendoor topped $1 billion in annual home purchase volume reaching 3% of market share in some markets. The company has clearly increased share for Zillow to enter the market.

At a market cap of $10 billion, Zillow isn't much of a bargain with EBITDA forecast at $272.5 million for 2018 and the business model under assault.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the move into the home buying sector appears more defensive than a great business opportunity. The story would be more interesting if Zillow wasn't taking such an EBITDA hit to expand this test marketplace offering. For this reason, the stock isn't an instant bargain and we're on the sidelines for this test.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.