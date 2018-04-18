Your Daily Pharma Scoop: GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex, Alnylam Data, Johnson & Johnson's Q1 Results

Analysis focus: GW Pharmaceuticals

Today, we will discuss GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), which is up more than 10% after the FDA released briefing documents ahead of the Ad Com meeting to review GWPH's NDA for Epidiolex for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome (DS) in patients 2 years or older.

The briefing documents cite the strong efficacy results observed in three placebo-controlled studies. The document notes that the design and endpoints of the three studies are in line with prior studies that have supported the approval of treatments for epilepsy indications. Furthermore, the documents note that, on the safety front, the risks seem to be acceptable. The briefing documents sum up that Epidiolex's risk-benefit profile support a potential approval.

We first covered GWPH in September noting that GWPH's lead candidate has shown a great deal of promise on the efficacy front in pivotal trials. Furthermore, we also noted that this means there is a strong chance of approval. This was the reason we have been bullish on GWPH.

The question is what would an approval mean for GWPH in terms of commercial prospects. The consensus forecast on the Street is for peak sales of $800 million. Following the rally today, GWPH is now trading at 4.5x sales. This is still below the average price-to-sales multiple for the biotechnology sector, which currently averages around 7X sales. Based on just the commercial potential of Epidiolex, we believe there is further upside in GWPH. Post the PDUFA, there is another important catalyst coming up for the company. In the second half of the year, the company is expected to report data from a phase 3 study in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) with Epidiolex. While the recent pullback in GWPH offered a good entry point, we believe that for long-term investors, GWPH still offers upside from current levels.

Stocks in News: Analysis of ALNY, DVAX, JNJ, NVCR

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced new data from its open-label extension studies of RNAi therapeutic givosiran in patients with acute hepatic porphyrias (AHPs).

Analysis: The results, which were presented at the International Liver Congress in Paris, showed that treatment with givosiran lowered aminolevulinic acid (ALA), the primary toxin in AFPs, and a compound called porphobilinogen (PBG) which led to an 83% decrease in annualized attack rate (AAR) compared to placebo. ALNY reported that the average reduction in AAR was 93% in patients who had been treated in the phase 1 study and who continued treatment in the extension portion of the study.

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) announced positive data from early-stage studies with its SD-101 in combination with KEYTRUDA. The data were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Analysis: Dynavax reported that preliminary results from the phase 1b/2 in patients with advanced head-and-neck squamous cell carcinoma showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 33% (n=6/18) with no dose-limiting toxicities. In advanced melanoma, preliminary data from the phase 1b/2 study showed that 86% of the initial responses were sustained after a median of 18 months (n=6/7) in patients not previously treated with a PD-1 inhibitor. Of the patients who progressed on prior PD-1 therapy, 17% achieved partial or stable disease for at least 10.5 months.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced its first quarter results, with revenue showing an increase of 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysis: JNJ reported first quarter revenue of $20.09 billion, up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pharmaceutical revenue rose 19.4% to $9.84 billion. Net income for the quarter was $4.36 billion, down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter were $2.06 per share. REMICADE sales for the quarter were $1.39 billion, down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. STELARA revenue for the quarter rose nearly 29% on a year-over-year basis to $1.06 billion. DARZALEX revenue rose nearly 70% to $432 million. XARELTO revenue rose 12.7% on a year-over-year basis to $578 million. ZYTIGA revenue rose 61.6% to $845 million. For 2018, the company expects revenue to be between $81 billion and $81.8 billion. Non-GAAP earnings for the full year are expected to be between $8 and $8.20 per share.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced top-line results from a phase 2 study, STELLAR, evaluating its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) plus chemo in patients with mesothelioma.

Analysis: The results from the 80-subject study showed that the combination treatment had a positive effect compared to chemo alone. Treatment with TTFields produced clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS). Preliminary data on 42 subjects with an average of 11.5 months of follow-up showed a one-year survival rate of 80% compared to 50% for historical control. Median PFS was 7.3 months versus 5.7 months for historical control. Median OS had not been reached.

In other news

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) has commenced a worldwide phase 2 study evaluating PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab in patients with relapsed/refractory mature T- and natural killer (NK)-cell lymphomas.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) announced preliminary results from the dose-escalation portion of a study evaluating its DKN-01 in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced esophagogastric cancer. In evaluable patients (n=4), there was a partial response in one patient, who experienced a 66% reduction in target tumor volume. Two other patients had stable disease.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced that the FDA has approved its combination of Opdivo and Yervoy as a first-line treatment of patients with intermediate-and poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The approval was based on data from the phase 3 CheckMate-214 study.

Separately, Bristol-Myers announced that it will collaborate with Janssen Pharmaceuticals (JNJ) to develop and commercialize its Factor XIa inhibitor BMS-986177, an anticoagulant for the potential treatment of major thrombotic (blood clot-forming) conditions.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) announced promising preclinical data that supported the efficacy of its off-the-shelf CAR-T candidates. Specifically, data showed CAR-T cells targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) generated with CRISPR/Cas9 as a potential approach to treating multiple myeloma (MM) selectively killed BCMA+ cells in-vitro and eradicated MM cells in in-vitro and in-vivo models.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) announced an offering of 7 million shares. Underwriters to the offering are expected to be granted a 30-day option to acquire an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the offering price.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is currently in talks with Zentiva European generics drugs to private equity firm Advent International for EUR 1.9 billion.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced that the pricing of public offering of common stock and convertible notes due 2025. The company has priced 1,837,898 common shares at $54.41 per share. Underwriters have been given an option to acquire an additional 275,684 shares to cover for over-allotment if any. Convertible notes have been priced at 1.25% at par. The initial conversion rate is 13.1278 common shares per $1,000 principal amount ($76.17/share). Underwriters have been granted an option to acquire an additional $54 million worth of the notes.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that the FDA has granted its Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of hemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) announced that it has signed a license agreement with Basilea Pharmaceuticals, a Switzerland-based biotechnology company, to develop and commercialize erazantinib worldwide except China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan (Sinovant Sciences has rights). As per the terms of the agreement, ArQule will receive $10 million in upfront payment, up to $326 million in milestone payments and triggered single-digit to double-digit royalties on net sales. Basilea will be responsible for all development, manufacturing, and commercialization costs and expenses.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) announced that the Therapeutics Development Network (TDN), which is the drug development arm of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, endorsed its phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CFTR amplifier PTI-428.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) announced that the FDA has approved VONVENDI [von Willebrand factor (recombinant)] for the perioperative management of bleeding in adults with von Willebrand disease (VWD).

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) reported that sub-analysis of phase 2 LOWR-2 study evaluating lonafarnib + ritonavir in patients with hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection demonstrated high response rates in those with low baseline viral loads. After 24 weeks of treatment, 100% of patients with baseline viral loads no greater than 4 log experienced reductions in viral loads to below the limit of quantitation.

