Midwest Energy Emissions' (MEEC) CEO Richard MacPherson on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions. [Operator Instructions] This conference is being recorded today, April 17, 2018 and the earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued at the close of market today. On our call today is ME2C's President and CEO, Richard MacPherson; and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Gross.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Richard MacPherson, the Company's President and CEO.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you, Kevin, and thank you everyone for joining us today. 2017 was the year of strategic positioning as we prepared to penetrate several key international markets. In the year, we expanded into Canada and subsequently signed an exclusive licensing agreement for our technology in the European market with the Cabot Corporation. This is not only symbolic regarding technology reaffirmation, but we expected to be very materially positive as a tailwind to our business from a financial perspective as we expand into the European market and beyond.

In February of this year, we were honored for our work throughout 2017 and earlier by the Vistra Energy Group. We received their Nexus Small Business Award and it was presented to us due to our excellent service, strong and positive commitment to our community and utilization of a diverse workforce and supply chain. Vistra has been an excellent partner to us over the years and we view this award as a testament to our strong working relationship. It is estimated that our technologies have saved Vistra close to $15 million in operating costs over the past three years and we’re looking forward to continuing that trend as we work together with them on their expanding operations going forward.

Before going any further, I’d like to give a brief overview of our company for those of you who may be new to our story. Midwest Energy captures mercury emissions from coal fired plants across North America and now with our licensing partnership with Cabot Corporation, Europe. We have four facilities throughout the U.S., two manufacturing facilities and R&D facility and a corporate headquarters. We help capture mercury emissions using our patented SEA technology, which is short for Sorbent Enhancing Additive technology. The SEA technology enables plan to achieve and maintain compliance with mercury mission regulation effectively and at a low cost.

The SEA technology consists of a piece of low cost proprietary equipment, which we install for each boiler as well as an ongoing supply of our special blend of Sorbent Enhancing Additive and Sorbent materials. Another important component in addition to our SEA technology is the consulting services we provide by leveraging our team of tenured highly trained mercury control experts. I’ll walk you through a typical customer engagement. First, our team evaluates the core fired plant to determine exactly what’s needed based on a type of boiler as well as the coal being used. This includes field analysis, optimizing the design of injection, services and stack emission testing amongst others.

Our technological knowhow is a significant competitive advantage for us and we’ve retained some of the brightest coal experts in the country, who can determine exactly what’s needed based on the specific situation. We then come in and install a piece of our patented equipment in the front end, which cost the customer on average and depending on the need approximately $250,000. From there we supply our customers a proprietary blend of product on an ongoing basis. The equipment is a one-time fee, but the supply is ongoing, which provides an element of recurring revenue to our model. Having a technical team in place in conjunction with the only technology driven solution in the mercury control market gives us a significant competitive advantage.

The technologies pedigree that we have is significant. All of this technology is protected by a robust patent portfolio, which now consists of 61 issued and pending patents covered in the U.S., Canada, most of Europe and Asia. Our technology is coming from one of the oldest research facilities for coal in the country called the Energy Environment Research Center or the EERC with a 200 person of strong engineering and scientific team. Together we developed the best technologies for mercury control today. The technology now has over 20 years and over $65 million invested into its development. Several of the core individuals, specifically John Pavlish, who is primarily responsible for this technology, have since joined our team on a full time basis.

In 2009, we formalized a license agreement to utilize that patent portfolio and fully commercialize the control technology suite, which back at that time cost the company $25,000 a month plus annual royalties. In April of 2017, we announced that we had completed the acquisition of all listed patents and the patents pending both domestic and foreign from the EERC foundation for 2.5 million and 925,000 shares of common stock. This is significant and that now we can confidently say we own the best available market control technology in this space which will significantly help us secure new contracts and generate revenue through license agreements such as the one we recently announced with Cabot Corporation on multibillion dollar company with global reach in this industry.

In addition, since acquiring the patents we’ve eliminated an excess of $1 million a year in ongoing royalty licensing fees that we no longer need to pay. Our current customer base and future business has been demonstrated in over the last ten years and commercially operational here in the U.S. for the past seven. For our customers we’ve guaranteed to get any boiler into compliance under reasonable conditions and for boilers that can’t get into compliance without berating. We’re able to provide a system that will most likely allow them to run at full capacity.

Market opportunity in Europe and the North America is massive, many of which have already installed an expensive backend system for us to utilize here in the U.S. U.S. coal fleet provides approximately 30% of the power production for the country. We can optimize the majority of those units and give them in most cases at least the 30% operational improvement over where they are now with our patented process. We believe our low-hanging fruit is at least 15% to 20% of those units which fall in our sweet spot as they exchange challenges from the traditional back-end only approach due mainly to the type of coal they burn.

Now before handling the call over to Rich to review the financials, I like to review some of our key progress and initiatives in the last quarter of last year and 2017 overall. First and foremost, any EGUs that have a challenge to begin to either federal or state were free emissions compliance or are experiencing extra costs or difficulties there and directing boilers staying compliance or others can use our technology to accomplish their goals and maintain compliance at peak performance. This has been an area that we made significant progress as clients are extremely happy with the operational efficiencies we bring them. There are still a significant number of EGUs throughout the U.S. that we believe can benefit from our technology-driven approach.

As a strong reaffirmation of our technology in the third quarter of 2017, we secured a multi-year renewal with our largest customer. That customer has since completed a huge fleet acquisition and we are now moving forward rapidly to demonstrate our proven technologies to optimize their newly found systems and this has the potential to more than offset some of the recent closures with their previous fleet.

Secondly, we’re very focused on geographic expansion globally, 140 nations signed the Minimata Convention in October of 2013, which is a global treaty to eradicate mercury emissions from the air and water worldwide. And now the regulation has been put forth across Europe that can be referred to as the EU IED documented in a document known as the BREF, B R E F. Put simply, the IED has set emission limits and/or BAT requirements that they have outlined in this graph.

We expect Europe to become a significant commercial opportunity by 2020 with testing for compliance with these new standards underway now. Europe’s core market is substantial, it includes almost 1,400 coal fired EGUs. We expect our new partner Cabot to be a major player while including our technologies in their offerings as these regulations are – come to fruition and installed country by country across the European Union. We’ll be addressing the European markets through our license agreement with Cabot.

Our capital-lite arrangement leverages our patented SEA and scrubber additive technologies. Our partner European REACH, an immense sales network, presents a massive opportunity for our technology to see widespread European adoption. We’re actively moving toward a number of different opportunities throughout Europe in partnership with Cabot as we speak. We’re excited to partner with a corporate leader such as Cabot and offer alternative technologies to reduce cost, increase profits for EGUs which will contribute meaningfully to our future growth starting in 2019 and ramping up over the long-term.

In addition to this we’re in different stages of negotiation for similar agreements in several other key markets such as Asia. We look forward to providing further updates on these initiatives as appropriate once completed throughout the rest of this year. This is an area of significant growth potential and enterprise value development as we continue to expand our proven technologies package and know-how as a leading technology company in this space worldwide.

Speaking of geographic expansion, earlier in 2017 we secured our first client in Canada which was a significant milestone for the company to showcase the value of our total solution approach to mercury capture both in U.S. and abroad. We’re now expanding further into Canada with new installations to demonstrate better capture economics and several other boilers with our client there as we speak. In addition to our business development efforts we’ve also made some notable operation enhancements with upgrades to our manufacturing and distribution facilities in the southwest, particularly in the area of specially product storage which we expect to be completed in the near term. These investments over the last year and a half will allow us to be more competitive in the marketplace while increasing our profitability.

We remain very bullish on our outlook and have all of the necessary ingredients in place to succeed over the long-term. Now we’ve adjusted our past cost base and support significant new wins in 2018.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Rich to go over some of the financial details for the quarter and year end before I wrap up the call with some closing statements and open it up for question and answer. Rich?

Rich Gross

Thanks Rick. As Rick touched upon earlier we generate revenues from three primary sources demonstration and consulting services, equipment sales and finally product sales, which is typically recurring in nature and recognize as we provide an ongoing supply of our proprietary SEA material in sorbent.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017 98% of our revenues were from products sales that compares to 99% from product sales in Q4 2016, going forward this will continue in most of our sales which come from the product sales.

Total revenue in fourth quarter 2017 decreased 27% to $5.7 million compared to $7.8 million in the same year ago quarter. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $27.5 million, a decrease of 15% when compared to revenue of $32.3 million in 2016. Decrease from the prior year is primarily due to a decrease in equipment sales and the optimization efforts undertaken by ME2C at our customer sites, as well as some lower capacity factors seen at some of those sites which results in a decreased product needed to keep customers in MATS compliance.

Costs and expenses were $6.3 million and $7.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively. Costs and expenses were $27.5 million and $30.3 million during the full year 2017 and 2016, respectively. And these decreases are primarily associated with decrease in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Our operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $0.6 million, compared to operating income of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter 2016. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $11,000, compared to operating income of $2.1 million in 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled a negative $0.2 million compared to a positive $0.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. And adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.9 million for fiscal year 2017, compared to $4.1 million in 2016.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $2.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a restated net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2016. Net loss for the full year of 2017 was $2.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a restated net loss of $15.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in 2016. The decrease in net loss for the full year 2017 was primarily due to the lack of a noncash loss on debt restructuring, which totaled $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Finally, on December 31, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of $2.4 million compared to $7.8 million on December 31, 2016.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back over to Rick for comments.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you, Rich. Folks, overall I’m very pleased with the progress we’ve made investing in our future over the past year between operational equipment and infrastructure. And patent acquisition we’ve invested in excess of $4 million. And we’ve put ourselves with that in a very strong competitive position here in North America operationally, as well as our licensing activities as what has been seen today with Cabot should pay off nicely in the long-term overseas.

I'd like to open up the lines now to questions and answer

Steven Ralston

Good afternoon.

Richard MacPherson

Yes, Steven.

Steven Ralston

It seems like your focus is now you’re having an increased focus on your international market and the opportunities there. First, could you talk about the domestic U.S. market and what you think is causing the hurdle for some of these stressed EGUs not pursuing your process, is it something entrenched in your sales system there’s the long sales cycle or is it something else?

Richard MacPherson

No, Kevin I think the biggest hurdle that we faced in 2017 was repositioning ourselves as a very competitive technology to an industry that saw the cost of basic materials dropped dramatically. And so some of the incumbents were able – the large chemical suppliers were able to keep servicing accounts based on price only. We’ve been spending a great deal of time and resources addressing that over the past year and with the infrastructure changes we’ve made and the cost base of our componentry restated and new deals in place we’re very competitive at this time to go forward in a profitable fashion. And I expect that will change our domestic win rate, an announcement schedule going forward nicely.

But your first part of your question with regard to Europe and other markets, yes, the European opportunity is huge we see it as being double the size of the North American opportunity and the ability for us as a small company to be recognized and partner up with a major multi-billion dollar international firm like Cabot, it can’t be understated and we’re very excited about that and the prospects that holds for us going forward.

Steven Ralston

I noticed that the demonstration revenues popped up a little more than normal in the fourth quarter. I would just suppose that it might be obliged to the Canadian contract, but is it something else?

Richard MacPherson

No, and it’s not really the Canadian contract, what it is, we’re now at a maturity point where we’re able to charge fully for our test procedures and that’s not normal in the industry but we now get fully paid for all of the demonstration work that we do and have margin in there as well to cover our time in it and efforts, that’s the reason for the change.

Steven Ralston

Yes, I noticed that there was actually a decent margin in that equipment business in the fourth quarter. I really don’t want to get into the details of the accounting, but could you just give a broad overview of what happened with this when you’re changing everything from – changing the value of the warrant liability to the loss of the debt restructuring and how you restated 2016 earnings? Could you just give a high level explanation for that?

Richard MacPherson

I’ll turn it over to the CFO who’s more depth in that area. Rich, can you condense that down into it, assure the accurate response?

Rich Gross

Yes. Steven that is outlined in the 10-K filing that hit just prior to the call, so you’ll be able to find detail there. But the high level of it is it – we were marking the market certain outstanding warrants with our lender quarter by quarter that we reversed all of those entries but that most of the dollars that were going in that mark-to-market change then ended up being recaptured in the debt restructuring entry. So it was pretty much a wash. It just shifted when it hit.

Steven Ralston

Thank you.

Rich Gross

The warrants – instead of being valued quarter by quarter were just valued at the time of the debt restructuring transaction.

Steven Ralston

And just one more question about this relationship with Cabot. Are your expectations that it will basically go into effect like it did here in the United States that you’ll line up the contracts, the companies will basically delay implementation to the last moment, and then you’ll have a big ramp up?

Rich Gross

I’d refer to Cabot to the specific answer, but our anticipation at this point is between now with testing underway in Europe and the time that the regulations become in full effect across the European Union on which is due in midyear 2020. People will be carrying on all full of the testing that’s required to get them into compliance according to the country levels of compliance. And installing the equipment choosing the method of capture and being ready for full commercialize capture in 2020, most of those if not all of the utilities would do full testing and compliance testing right up to the point of having to capture. I don’t anticipate any benefit to them from going live prior to them. So I would expect that we would have share demonstration revenue as available between now and then and full commercialize rev share or revenues as Cabot most formed with their market penetration in 2020.

Steven Ralston

Thank you.

Jeff Feinberg

Thank you very much. I’m sorry I was late for the call. I apologize if this was already covered. First of all, congratulations on this fantastic announcement. Can you provide us and it seems like a big opportunity, I see the press release with twice full level of installed base. Can you please give us some perspective looking out over this two or three horizon, the revenue profit possibility here for the corporation? Thank you.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you, Jeff. No, it hasn’t been covered yet and it was somewhat of an unknown of course to us at this point. We’re only working from industry knowledge at this point from an overview perspective. There’s a couple of factors that will impact the actual revenue base; I can state that both Cabot and us feel it’s a very big opportunity and that the number of units in Europe are actually two to three times more in number than what we have here in North America. However, it will be in a large part dependent upon the level of capture rate that the regulations are finalizing that as to what the actual cost per unit will be.

So suffice to say in just a general estimate at this point, we would expect it would be a hundreds of millions of dollar opportunity. The biggest piece of strength that I think we can put forth at this point is our belief in Cabot’s expertise base and know-how to be able to claim a majority of that market. They have been a terrific partner of ours over the years as one of our main suppliers and their knowledge and presence in Europe is very large. I expect that they will attain a majority of this per share of market over there and we would then very nicely.

Once we get further into the year and get some demonstrations under our belt over there, I’ll have a better sense of the dollar value and be able to comment much more specifically. But the best I would say at this point with respect to Cabot and not overstating the opportunity is that it is a very large opportunity better than U.S. opportunity. And we are fortunate to be a partner of what we consider to be the best player in the industry in that market.

Jeff Feinberg

So just to make sure I understand correctly the company has done roughly $30 million in revenue we took last year. This specific opportunity in Europe would be materially larger than that in terms of revenue potential.

Richard MacPherson

I would say that Cabot will do a tremendous amount more than that once things are up and running. Our revenue share deal with them will generate a significant amount of EBITDA for the company. I would expect that there’s a very strong chance that our net return on this deal in Europe could be set substantially better than our present EBITDA level as we’re declaring.

Jeff Feinberg

Okay. Final question, just I have some correct perspective, it seems like in the past, obviously we’re looking at this year with $27.5 million and EBITDA being $3 million or so, obviously the margins were lower. Now it’s more of a wealthy range and they should be higher. Just so we’re thinking about this correctly as we all understand this opportunity. Is this situation on its own can present $10 million plus of EBITDA potential for us as we look over that planning horizon?

Richard MacPherson

Jeff, I’d love to be able to give you a firm answer, so that we could all crunch some numbers. I just can’t go there yet. We’ve just announced the deal today. We have very strong expectations for that part of the world. And I would respectfully request to come back with some projections at a later date once we get better tone of water over there and really see what’s happening. We know the potential on paper is huge. We just don’t know at this point and move for the next few months until we start get the feedback, what the cost of compliance are going to be to be able to generate some expected revenue numbers.

I respectfully would want to get to that point. But at this point, we’ve got a great deal with Cabot. They’re very strong. I expect they’ll take a majority percentage of the business over there. There’s two to three times as many boilers over there. It all comes down to what the compliance regulations are going to settle in on and what the competitive pricing is going to be to be able to generate some projections.

Jeff Feinberg

Okay, very good. Thank you very much.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you, Jeff.

Jim Gentrup

Yes, good afternoon, gentlemen. How are you?

Richard MacPherson

Good, thanks.

Jim Gentrup

I just want to a quick follow-up on the Cabot question. By the way congratulations on that win. Is the – I would think it would be pretty easy to assume that the margins though will be much higher on that business coming through. Is that – would that be a safe assumption?

Richard MacPherson

How are you quantifying margins at this point? Because we will not be selling any product directly to the market in Europe ourselves that they Cabot – that totally Cabot will be moving forward 100% on this deal. What we have in place is a revenue share situation with them. So we will be sharing in the revenue and they’ll be determining the margins, but we very much expect they have a reasonable return on the market overall.

Jim Gentrup

Yes. I was referring mainly to your EBITDA margin decline.

Richard MacPherson

Yes. Where we will be and as I’ve mentioned in the press release capitalize partnership arrangement, we will not be deploying any hardware or resources of any amount in Europe. Once Cabot is up to speed on the technology any – the installation operation of our technologies, they will be moving forward. So any and all revenue we receive from the Cabot deal will be straight bottom line revenue, which makes the arrangement for us very attractive.

Jim Gentrup

Very good, thank you. And then also I know you’ve been working on expansion in the Canada. Could you give us a little update there, how things are going there?

Richard MacPherson

Sure. Actually things are going very well. As I indicated in our last earnings call, we had penetrated a fleet in Canada with our technology. The technology has proven to be exceptional for them. They reduced their overall material cost dramatically during in the operation at that plant. And we’re actually installing equipment now as we speak in their second plant one – another of their plants and we expect to have that up and running and report on that sometime in the next 60 days to 90 days.

So the things are moving ahead nicely there. We suggestion back in the day that we were going to open our operations there with a new client and start on four boilers, and then if proven successful, we would move into another plant with three boilers. And I happy to tell you that it is well underway right now when we do get the final sales contract with that second plant. We’ll go ahead and then I’ve gotten.

Jim Gentrup

Okay, thank you. And then just talk about that the cash balances is declined a little bit here. Are you going to need to go to the capital markets? Are you going to need to raise any time soon?

Richard MacPherson

With regard to the cash as I mentioned earlier in the call, we made a conscious decision to spend in excess of $4 million over the last year to enhance our competitive position here at home and secure those patents. So that we could do things like we did today with this Cabot announcement.

And also do away with the royalty payments that would be at least a $1 million year going forward. So that’s were, why we consciously depleted some of the cash. To answer your question, we have options available to us that are non-equity based options. Should we require additional capital? And this will be evaluating those as we go forward. And it’s again, just a balance between, how much we want to expand and invest versus capital requirements. There’s no equity raise as such envision that this time and it’s definitely something that we would like to avoid, if at all possible. But again, we don’t see that as necessity going forward.

Jim Gentrup

All right. Thank you. That’s all I have for now. Thank you.

Anthony Marchese

Hi, Rick. Congratulations on the Cabot deal. But specifically, on the Cabot deal, the reason, you did this deal was because they evaluated down just to me like your patent portfolio. So could you just spend a few minutes? I’m trying to understand in the United States, might sense both from things that you have stated in the past, you have people in essence violating your patent. I’m just trying to understand, is it the utilities, is it your competitors? Just – if you could just talk about your patent portfolio and how you monetizing that or enforcing your patent portfolio here in the United States, clearly, Cabot chose to license and so if you can just spend a little time. Thank.

Richard MacPherson

Sure. Thank you for the question, Anthony. With regards to Europe, the Know-How in ability that we have tied to the technology is probably as if not more important to Cabot and the development of their business there then the patent protection as such, both in two part technology process that we engage plus our scrubber additive program are new options for them to move forward in that market to be able to not only gain a beachhead.

But expand dramatically over the next few years. Both they end us it as a huge opportunity and it just made sense given the relationship we’ve developed between the two of us over the last number of years to use that as the footing to expand into Europe. They have the boots on the ground. They have the resources. They have the history, the experience, the relationships. So using our technology and our Know-How just made sense.

Back here in North America, one thing is for sure that this technology that we brought to market years and years ago is the disruptive technology that we profess it to be, because the majority of sorbent utilities that use sorbent approach to collecting mercury are now using a two part process. Our acquisition of the patent of recent times puts us in a very great position, with regards to options going forward in both a competitive and other approaches that could be taken to the market here.

Anthony, at this point in time, I just like to say that all of that is under full consideration and we are moving forward accordingly to take advantage of our position here in North America and look forward to benefiting from both the Know-How of how they operate the technology and the patent position we’ve got and thinks that that will lead to a number of new wins and significant enterprise enhancement, in particular, as we go through the rest of this year and into 2019.

Anthony Marchese

Okay. And this final question with respect to Cabot. This is for Europe. Cabot, I guess, doesn’t Cabot also have business in the United States with it makes sense for you guys to work together in the United States as well.

Richard MacPherson

Cabot is a major supplier of activated carbon here in the U.S. We looked at all opportunities and decided that the European opportunity made more sense to both Cabot and ourselves at this time. The U.S. market is heavily competed for in the activated carbon space. And it just didn’t make sense for us at this point to go further in North America with regards to any kind of a partnership arrangement other than the one that we have which position us one of our significant suppliers. There are other markets of course, and other opportunities worldwide that both Cabot and us are either involved in or looking at and I look forward to coming back to the market with an update on our licensing activities worldwide not just with Europe as we go forward in the coming months.

Anthony Marchese

Great. All right. Thanks a lot Rick.

Unidentified Analyst

Rick, thanks for taking my call. I just have a follow-up question on the Cabot transaction in Europe. I guess, the fundamental question is, do you think that the relationship with Cabot as that market starts to develop will allow you to effectively capture your – evaluate your intellectual property, which is sort of alluded you here in the North America. And I guess but that, you’d mention that vast majority of utilities reaching sort of compliance or using a two part process that in fringes on your patent portfolio. How are you assure that that same dynamic is not going to occur in Europe? And as Cabot, the relationship with Cabot allow you to sort of more effectively reinforce that patent position.

Richard MacPherson

Kim, thank you so much for joining us on a question. With regards to Europe, we’ve taken a different approach, and one which basically sees us partner up with who we feel is the strongest operator in the space in Europe, and the one most act enable to both move forward our technologies commercially and compete strongly in order to be able to win the business at the end of the day. There are not only one of the largest suppliers of activated carbon across Europe, but have the breadth and the weight to be able to negotiate and compete very successfully, whether it’s with their own technologies or with ours.

I think it is going to be less of a patent defense challenge for them, and more of a large corporation winning the business with the best of all technologies at their disposal. And so I think the dynamics are very different. We made a conscious decision not to go at a loan over there, and I think with the biggest guy on the block carrying our technologies forward we stand to be able to have our success being a big part of their overall efforts, which I think will be top notch.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Now, I was just you know you’ve obviously last year or so that the activated carbon market here in the U.S. is become effectively commoditized given the excess capacity. And I was just wondering if this – if this relationship in Europe will sort of insulate you from that competitive dynamic that’s clearly impact in North America. And then I guess is a follow-on to that in North America, spent – you spent a lot of time Rick talking about the value of your portfolio, and what you’ve done over the last year or sort of four to five that position, is there an approach or a strategy as you look out over the next couple years to sort of look to monetize and realize that value from most of the utilities in the U.S. that are reaching compliance using it two part process that most likely infringes on your patent portfolio?

Richard MacPherson

Firstly, with regard to Cabot and the European situation, we feel very comfortable that they’ll be able to competitively operate and build the business over there not – we don’t believe that they will have the same kind of pressure that they had here in North America and that they will be able to win business in a much more higher degree over there, so we feel very good about that. Secondly, with regards to our patent position and perceived rights and privileges here in North America, that we do have a strategy that’s still under review. We have many years ahead of us to be able to deploy a strategy and presently are considering how we would go about that. For the meantime we are focused on bringing our form of a two part solution to market until very confident that we’ll be able to come back and report significant new wins with that regard as we go through the rest of 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then finally Rick, can you give us a sense of – I know it’s early on, but to the Vistra Energy transaction is closed. It sounds from your discussion in this call that you’ve got a great relationship with Vistra, I’m assuming they’re going to be sort of the up to lead operator of the assets as you look forward. How big of an opportunity is that and can you just give us a sense of how that the timing of that potentially could play out in terms of the acquired fleet and what actions might need to be taken there to get some of those into compliance?

Richard MacPherson

Sure. So Kim, let me preference my response with the statement that we do not have any commitment from Vistra at this point that we’re going to install our systems in their newly acquired fleet. However, we have been their sole source of mercury capture technology in their present and pastly for the past two to three years. They provided us or awarded us the order we referenced earlier in the call due to how effectively we help them manage their mercury capture program along with other corporate owned features that we provided.

We are looking forward to engaging with them to continue that effort in this newly acquired fleet going forward. And there’s no guarantee that will be successful. However, we have been successful competing against all commerce in the past, and I see no reason to believe that we should not be able to do so going forward. They have 25 coal units, and we’re not clear at this point as to how many they would operate long term, but on I’m sure it’s a significant number, and we’ll be doing everything we can to secure those as new customers as we go forward. And we’ve started that process earlier this month.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Great, thanks Rick. Good luck.

Richard MacPherson

Thank you.

Richard MacPherson

Kevin, thank you so much for your help today. Folks, thank you very much for participating. We very much look forward to reporting our first quarter numbers in the near future. And bringing you up to speed as we go forward with the developments at the company. Once again thank you so much.

