ITEX: Arithmetic And Logic Reveal 40% Undervaluation

ITEX is under the radar of Wall Street professionals, and the company's largest shareholders have strong incentives not to promote the stock.

If its largest shareholders believed ITEX stock was worth more than $4 based on 1/31/15 financial statements, recent developments justify a valuation exceeding $6/share, well above its 4/16/18 close ($3.94).

Corporate tax reductions not anticipated in April 2015 further enhance ITEX’s value, though its deferred tax and goodwill assets have declined significantly since then.

Since 1/31/15, shares outstanding have been reduced 26%, while trailing 12-month pretax income has grown 36%.

ITEX repurchased nearly 30% of its common stock in April 2015 at $4/share. ITEX’s three largest shareholders tendered only 6.5% of their own stock.

Following a brief description of ITEX’s (OTCPK:ITEX) business, this report will calculate a “fair” (albeit conservative) valuation for the company’s stock. The starting point for this calculation will be the company’s $4 tender offer in 2015, an offer spurned by holders of more than two-thirds of ITEX’s outstanding shares. Inasmuch as I’m assuming $4 was a fair value at the time, shareholders’ reluctance to tender their shares is strong evidence that a truly fair price would have been considerably higher.

The estimate of today’s value is based upon:

The reduction in shares outstanding since 1/31/15,

The growth in pretax income that occurred between the trailing 12-month periods immediately preceding 1/31/18 and 1/31/15,

An assumption that growth prospects have remained constant since 1/31/15,

The recent reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate, and

The reduction in ITEX’s stockholders’ equity between 1/31/15 and 1/31/18.

Business Description

ITEX Corp. runs a members-only marketplace in which member businesses barter goods and services with each other via use of a virtual currency issued by ITEX ("ITEX dollars"). The IRS considers ITEX dollar sales to be equivalent to USD sales and ITEX dollar expenses to be equivalent to USD expenses.

The benefits of membership include:

*A non-cash means of buying a wide variety of goods and services from fellow members,

*An effective online venue for attracting new customers (i.e. from among other members),

*A way to monetize unproductive assets, excessive inventory, or idle capacity, and

*Support from a network of independent brokers and franchisees throughout the U.S. (with lesser coverage in Canada).

ITEX membership is particularly valuable to businesses whose products and services entail low variable cost and/or involve wasting assets. Hotel capacity, for example, is a wasting asset in that failure to fully utilize it when available results in a permanent loss of revenue - as opposed to items that can be stored for however long it takes to sell them.

ITEX's primary revenue sources are:

* Association fees - up to $30 per four-week period ($390 per year, partially in ITEX dollars), and

* Transaction fees - typically 6% of each member's purchases and sales (a total of 12% per transaction).

Regarding ITEX's April 2015 Self-Tender Offer

One might think that a $4 tender offer would be hugely oversubscribed if the stock in question were worth much less than $4. Especially if its closing price on the trading day prior to the offer were only $2.71, as ITEX was.

In fact, the 885,741 shares tendered (of which 750,032 were accepted) represented just 31.1% of the 2,847,000 shares outstanding, meaning that more than two-thirds of ITEX's stock (68.9%) was not tendered. Except for those owners who weren't paying attention, those who didn't tender presumably felt their shares to be worth more than $4.

Significantly, Steven White, ITEX's CEO, tendered only 75,000 of the 627,184 shares he owned prior to the tender offer. The other beneficial owners of over 5% of ITEX were The Lion Fund, L.P. and Pagidipati Family, L.P. Their pre- and post- tender offer share holdings were:

* The Lion Fund, L.P. - 340,840 before - 340,840 after

* Pagidipati Family, L.P. - 183,478 before - 183,478 after

These three parties accounted for 1,151,502 pre-tender shares, of which they tendered 75,000 (6.5%).

Odds are that they were better informed regarding ITEX's prospects than was the case for smaller shareholders, who tendered 810,741 of their 1,695,000 shares (47.8%).

Another way to look at the situation is to consider that after conclusion of the tender offer only 136,000 shares were owned by people who would rather have gotten $4 apiece for them - just 6.5% of the 2,097,000 that remained outstanding. The other 93.5% of the stock was owned by those who had turned down $4 a share.

ITEX Repurchase Strategy and Capacity

When I saw ITEX stock fall to $3.25 earlier this month, I went looking for the cause. A bad earnings report was a likely suspect, but the company’s Seeking Alpha News hadn’t linked to any 10-Qs or 10-Ks since last June. I did some more digging, though, and found my way to the company’s 1/31/18 quarterly report (which wasn’t a 10-Q, since ITEX had stopped filing with the SEC).

It turned out that ITEX had a very good quarter, with pretax income of $304,000 (i.e., $.15 per share). Unlike so many other companies (companies that tend to be bad investments), ITEX does virtually nothing to promote its stock. In fact, its long-term investors have reason to welcome a low stock price – the better to allow for repurchases at bargain prices.

At 6 pm EST on November 30, 2017, ITEX undertook a 1-for-100 reverse stock split that was immediately followed by a 100-for-1 forward split. A notable result of these machinations was the repurchase of all fractional shares created by the reverse split. In this manner, approximately 20,000 shares were repurchased at $4 per share, a figure significantly higher than the 11/30/17 closing price of $3.35. This buyback represented roughly 1% of all shares outstanding.

So it’s safe to say that ITEX has a healthy appetite for its own stock. Let’s now consider its capacity for buying more.

As of 1/31/18, ITEX’s current assets exceeded its total liabilities by $4.065 million, with a cash/cash equivalents balance of $4.354 million. Given that the company is generating roughly $1 million in cash per year, it is well-positioned to implement a significant stock buyback.

Calculating a “Fair” Value

Our first step is to adjust the $4 repurchase price for the reduction in shares outstanding since 1/31/15. In the following three years, the number of shares outstanding declined from 2.645 million to 1.947 million. Other things being equal, this would cause a $4 stock to be worth $5.43 ($4 x 2.645/1.947).

Other things were not equal, though.

Pretax income grew 36% between the trailing 12-month periods immediately preceding 1/31/18 and 1/31/15. Reflecting this growth causes our $5.43 price to become $7.37 ($5.43 x 1157/853).

I’m using pretax income rather than net income in this calculation because of an unusual spike in tax expense that occurred in 4Q17. I was unable to track down the reason why ITEX’s reduction in its deferred asset account rose to 57% of pretax income in that quarter from its usual 34% to 37%, though non-recurring items such as interest and/or penalties may well be to blame. The 34-37% range would have been more in line with the federal corporate income tax bracket of 34% that applied to ITEX at the time.

Declines in Deferred Tax Asset Balances ($000s) 2017-18 2014-15 Change as % of Change as % of Quarter End Quarter End Pretax Inc Pretax Inc 1/31/18 2Q18 103 1/31/15 2Q15 56 34% 34% 10/31/17 1Q18 85 10/31/14 1Q15 79 34% 34% 7/31/17 4Q17 185 7/31/14 4Q14 77 57% 34% 4/30/17 3Q17 102 4/30/14 3Q14 80 37% 35% Totals 475 292 41% 34%

Pretax Income ($000s) Quarter End Quarter End Growth 1/31/18 2Q18 304 1/31/15 2Q15 163 87% 10/31/17 1Q18 250 10/31/14 1Q15 234 7% 7/31/17 4Q17 327 7/31/14 4Q14 226 45% 4/30/17 3Q17 276 4/30/14 3Q14 230 20% Totals 1157 853 36%

We’re not done yet, though.

Corporate tax reductions not anticipated in April 2015 further enhance ITEX’s value, though we also must account for the sizeable deferred tax asset that has declined since then.

Again, ITEX has typically been recognizing taxes of 34% on its pretax income – though its tax expense has been offset by deferred tax credits, rather than being settled with cash payments.

This 34% figure will be lowered to 21% in the future. Therefore, we need to adjust our valuation estimate to $8.82 ($7.37 x 79/66).

And additional adjustments are necessary to reflect changes in balance sheet items. In the interest of conservatism, I’m going to assume that the shareholders’ equity figures at 1/31/15 and 1/31/18 exactly reflected the economic value of the underlying assets and liabilities.

This assumption significantly reduces my estimate of ITEX’s value, since the company’s deferred tax asset declined from $3.899 million to $1.970 million during the three years in question. In ITEX’s case, this asset is converted to cash over a multi-year period of uncertain length. But rather than quibble over discount rates and benefit realization timetables, I’ll just assume that it’s as good as cash (though we know full well that it isn’t).

Nor will I quibble over the “true” value of ITEX’s goodwill, whose balance sheet value dropped from $3.191 million to $1.441 million during this period.

Overall, shareholders' equity declined from $12.094 million to $7.917 million (i.e. $4.177 million). Dividing this figure by 1.947 million shares outstanding gives us $2.15.

Subtracting $2.15 from $8.82 leaves us with a final (and highly conservative) valuation of $6.67.

Valuation Metrics Implied By $6.67 (and $4) Stock Prices

The following figures are based on ITEX’s 1/31/18 quarterly report and trailing 12-month results, except as otherwise noted. Dollar amounts are in millions.

At $6.67 Stock Price At $4.00 Stock Price Market Cap $13 $7.80 Enterprise Value $8.70 $3.50 P/E 20.2x 12.1x Market Cap/Pretax Income 11.2x 6.7x Dividend Yield 3% 5% Trailing 12-Month Growth Between 1/31/15 and 1/31/18 Net Income 10% Pretax Income 36% Net Income – Compound Annual Growth Rate 3% Pretax Income – Compound Annual Growth Rate 11%

Prospects for Future Profitability Growth (now vs. 1/31/15)

As noted previously, this analysis assumes that prospects for future growth have remained constant since early 2015.

One indication that this assumption might be overly conservative is that the 1/31/18 quarter was very strong, especially when compared with the 1/31/15 quarter. Its $304,000 in pretax income was over 20% greater than the $250,000 posted during the 10/31/17 quarter.

The 1/31/15 quarter, however, was quite weak. Its $163,000 in pretax income was 30% less than the $234,000 achieved during the 10/31/14 quarter.

Thus, the current trend in ITEX’s profitability appears to be much stronger now than it was in early 2015.

There are, however, a variety of negative factors and risks faced by the company. The potential loss of its deferred tax asset may tend to discourage potential suitors from acquiring ITEX. The size of this asset will be reduced over time, however, as it is used to offset tax expense. It will disappear from ITEX’s balance sheet altogether in roughly five years, assuming continuation of current profitability levels.

In addition, ITEX’s diminutive size renders it vulnerable to the risk of much larger businesses entering the barter industry. This is particularly problematic because the larger a barter network becomes, the more attractive it will become to potential members. A large company willing to commit significant resources to barter or barter alternatives could siphon away members from the ITEX network.

It is also possible that superior technologies and payment methods will evolve in ways that prove too costly or otherwise difficult for ITEX to adopt or compete with.

Note, though, that all of these risks were present in early 2015. Moreover, the deferred tax asset was roughly twice as large and, therefore, represented a bigger negative then than is currently the case.

Finally, bear in mind that ITEX stock is extremely illiquid. Zero volume days are not unusual. Moreover, relatively small trades often move its price by 5% or more. Anyone needing to sell a large ITEX position in a hurry should plan on incurring sizeable losses.

