Digital Power's (DPW) CEO Milton Todd Ault III on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Review Conference - Earnings Call Transcript

Milton Todd Ault III

Hello, everybody. I know that 10-K was filed with about eight minutes to spare. I hope you all enjoyed that as much as I did. Clearly, there have been a lot of changes in 2017. But one of the things about being a small public company that you get into this gap of filings and when you file in April for what ended in December, you then have a Q too, so you get in this kind of dead zone where you file a K, but you saw of a Q coming, so keep in mind that in about thirty days or so, we'll be doing this again.

But some of the things that I'm very pleased with is that we've converted to being a diversified holding company. We were following a multi strategy approach. It's an evolution of the company's growth. By the way everything I'm talking about will be in a slide presentation that will be presented to everybody later in the day it will be available along with an annual letter that I'm writing about the company, so you will be able to read the annual letter later on today or early tomorrow and you'll see a nice slide presentation about what we’re talking about today, but I will cover some highlights with you and we’ll take some questions.

So right now this is a company as you saw earlier has broken into three categories. Now, there's Coolisys Technologies, Digital Power Lending and Super Crypto Mining. Those are the three core subsidiaries that we're going to talk about now. Now, many of you know that there are subsidiaries beneath the subsidiaries like in the case of Coolisys Technologies on ingression power of Microphase and other commercial and aerospace businesses that have been around the long time. But I'm going to continue on with a – and we’ll categorize each one of them as we talk about them.

So as I said earlier, there are three main subsidiaries now. This Digital Power Holding is the parent company. And as we report forward we will be reporting about the three main subsidiaries and then from there we have three main investments. So, Coolisys Technologies, we owned a 100% of, Digital Power Lending we owned a 100% of that, Super Crypto Mining we owned a 100% of that. If you go to the right side, you'll see that we own 74% on a convertible basis beneficial ownership of MTIX International, which is on the OTC accessible AVLP that owns MTIX Limited, the company that gave us the purchase order many years ago. We have made a substantial investment in that company, which we will cover later in the presentation.

The hope is there and I want to cover the OTC company a little bit is the hope is there is that that will be current sometime by June or so and that we will apply to list a company that intend to try to uplist to the NASDAQ or New York American. There is no assurance that the New York American or the NASDAQ will accept them, but we are confident with the business model that's growing at the textile business that that will be a substantial part of the company going forward.

One of the other positions we have is we still have a 9% position in WSI, which is WSIC, WSI mean on the NASDAQ and then we own 4.5% position in Sandstone Diagnostics along with some other minor positions an employer placing firm and things like that. The smart positions I am not going to talk about today, but we will – as they grow, we’ll make more clear as we move forward. So I'm going to cover the financial highlights real quickly and then skip to a couple of direct things about the company and then we’ll wrap up the call.

So sales increased over last year 33.95% to $10,175,000, $175,000 of that was affiliated revenue from the MTIX $50 million contract. What’s misleading about that I have to be careful here is how production accounting. So what you'll see in the first quarter and the second quarter is a dramatic I mean a pretty big move in the revenue recognition of the machine deliveries taking place in the first quarter, second quarter and into later in the year. So that contract is well underway. We're very pleased about that and that's something that I want to emphasize on the call is going to be part of our dramatic revenue growth from 10,175,000. So what we hope will be 44 million to 49 million for 2018. I can’t emphasis that as a holding company there's a lot of opportunities when you report like for example this is – we're not doing this as of right now, but for example since some of the subsidiaries are smaller, you can report them 90 days behind.

So you'll see a revenue mix into 2018 to ramp that revenue up pretty dramatically. Comprehensive income, this is a very important part of the company and one that can be a little confusing to people if they don't know accounting and that is the company lost in 2016 $362,000 on comprehensive income, but had a gain of over $5 million, $5,323,000 for 2017. That gain is significant because the way that the financials report this, the way the financials were reported, they don’t include it. Comprehensive income is not revenue, but it’s a gain in the value of our securities portfolio. Now that's on something that's held for resell. One of the changes that are taking place in 2018 and you can read about this on Berkshire Hathaway’s annual letter. Warren Buffett talks about the fact that his securities portfolio now has to flow through its income statement.

We’ll have the same effect on securities that are not held for resell of better trading securities. So you’re going to see a pretty wide fluctuation in the value of the portfolio we own relative to a flowing through our income statement. That's a pretty big dramatic change and we'll point that out as best we can every quarter, but effectively if we maintain investments on our balance sheet and I want to give an example of this is really important.

Let's say we owned 100,000 shares of Pepsi Cola, and Pepsi Cola went up $5 that was put $500,000 on our top line revenue. That doesn’t used to be like that for holding companies, but now because of the new SAS B rules. It changes the way that we report our revenues. So, you'll see different lines now. You'll see our revenue line be one place right, which is trading revenue and total revenues of the businesses and you will see comprehensive income, which is securities we have a large position in that we have to recognize comprehensive income.

Now this may be affected by what takes place at the lender because Digital Power Lending is very active now. Billy Corbett is out there counting the pavement, getting loans done. And is he a presenter on the call today?

Will Horne

That’s Shane.

Milton Todd Ault III

Is there any way we can change that? Anyway we can change that and see if we can get Billy on the call.

Will Horne

He’s probably listening in. Hey Billy if you could let's get you on the call, good luck for you have been put here.

Milton Todd Ault III

Will if Billy is out there commenting the payment to Digital Power Lending, that'll show up in comprehensive income because when he lends the certain companies if he gets warrants or any kind of [indiscernible] anticipation that will hit the comprehensive income line.

I'm going to move on to gross margins. There was a gross margin improvement to 37.8% versus 35.6%. I expect the gross margins to improve because there is some service software revenue not – it's a little misleading but there's service revenue that takes place with those machines and so that's really kind of a higher margin revenue. So they're creeping up a little bit in terms of gross margins. This is a really important number here and that is our total value means full assets improved from we ended 2016 with $5,472,000 worth of assets totally. And we increased our asset base to $30,510,000, it's about – it’s a big increase of about 457%. That asset base is what will be earning off of going forward so this will be driving some revenue opportunities as we try to get good return on assets.

This is an important measurement for me. I know there's a lot of people talking, I hear a lot of questions about dilution. To some degree it's done in a way that, I think that if a person really studies accounting and that is issuing more shares can be a very negative thing, unless you're getting a good rate of return on that deployed capital. And you go to the next slide you'll see that our book value increased 34.13%. This is the first time we've had a book value increase in six years. And it's the most significant increase in over ten years. This means we deployed the capital and we got a rate of return on that capital which was accretive to the company. And we're really proud of that part.

This will be a measurement that we publish every single year and we will track the book value because if you have an asset base of $30,510,000 and you increase your book value off that, you'll be looking for that number to grow and ultimately over time the stock performance should improve as long as you're building that book value. DPW had a comprehensive loss of $5,931,000 versus a loss last year $1,484,000. And our total non-cash charges were $633,000. So you can clearly do the math yourself regarding comprehensive loss versus noncash charge. You'll see what that that number is.

We don't report on a non-GAAP basis at this time. So I'm not going to give any one guidance on a non-GAAP basis or an EBITDA basis, but someone on this call some that’s smart will have maybe a little bit experience in how non-GAAP works will be able to take the$633,000 and the $5,931,000 and do the math and figure out where you are on a non-GAAP basis. Company raised $13,391,000 versus raising $1,279,000 for 2016. The company used $8.6 million of that money to make investments versus 2016 of $1,029,000.

And the last part I want to cover when it comes to financial highlights is that our capital cost is severely reduced for 2018 and that will really help the rate of return. If you look at the balance sheet for last year, we did counter financings, there were a lot of issuances that were difficult to keep up with for the average person. And I would say that it was when you're a small company coming off a low base you're really not eligible for great financing so you kind of pay through the nose so to speak. I mean I consider it to be downright usury if you ask me, but that's not really the term but I'm trying to be candid here.

2017’s financings was really expensive but we did that for the sake of making sure the company grew this critical mass because when you look at our 10-K you need $6.0 million for eligibility on the NYSE American. We now have over $18.7 million. So we have three times the required capital to be listed on the exchange. That's a really, really important component and something that I am proud for the company, because as you all know when I took over the company in September of 2016 the company was on the verge of [indiscernible].

So we accomplished a big goal for that year of making sure that not only we were – we maintained our listing, but that we had enough assets to go forward in 2018 and start delivering on some of our promises for revenue growth helping the businesses grow. Next slide please.

So I would direct you to the 10-K to give you an opportunity to see the breakdown of our top line revenue versus our losses. And first if you notice in there, there was a preferred dividend. I'll generally talk about the fact, is Will on the phone here? He Will are you there? I'd like Will to talk about for a second if he could the reduction is some of our costs now that we were able to refinance out a lot of those preferred. So while we have a moment, you can jump on that would be great. You can go to the next slide.

Will has been working nonstop for the last 60 hours or so. Hopefully he doesn't fall asleep on the call. Got you. So here are some of the things that I want to cover. I thought you will jump in on that.

Will Horne

I am on the call Todd I’m sorry I did have to switch briefly to take a call.

Milton Todd Ault III

Do me a favor Will, I was walking them through the fact that we’ve had some preferred dividends that we've done some financing with and there were some high interest rate debt and stuff like that. So maybe you could just talk about really quickly the reduction of some of those preferred dividends. I know we paid our preferred off and converted it out.

Will Horne

Could you may be just give some general commentary about that financing that took place in the latter quarter of 2017 and how that may be affects the company going forward with there’s a pretty big reduction in our total interest cost.

Milton Todd Ault III

Well and that's true. So we have non-cash charges of [Technical Difficulty] and this is not included in dividends. Now part of that is clearly cash based but there is a big portion of it that is non-cash based. And those really both account to the benefits of conversion features that are [Technical Difficulty] convertible debt that might have warrants heavily. Because that you got to figure out your fair values and intrinsic values [Technical Difficulty].

Ultimately recognize a non-cash charge. For instance [Technical Difficulty] in the second quarter of last June we had to recognize the paid dividend. And this [Technical Difficulty] this is a dividend and a past dividend. But that $319,000 of expense and again it could be solely to a benefit of conversion feature calculated based upon the difference in the fair value of the pursuit that we received relative to the fair value of common stock. [Technical Difficulty] and wouldn’t recognize any expense.

So it’s one of those accounting concept that does certainly encourage [ph] the income statement for companies that are utilizing [Technical Difficulty].

Milton Todd Ault III

And that’s – and the reason why I brought that up to everybody is that you’re looking heavily in the rearview mirror of how we're financing and clearly you can see that the cost structure of our capital cost are going to be a lot lower into 2018 as we accelerate after tax. Really basically after we file the K, right, because you know this is a big important moment to make sure that financing purposes we have the eligibility that we do. So I – that's where it’s really exciting to them.

Well, obviously, I'm going to jump on to Coolisys now. So focusing on some of things are happening, let me talk about Coolisys and that is we’re moving all the assets; Microphase, Power-Plus, Digital Power North America, Gresham Power and ultimately hopefully the closing of Enertec which is suppose to happen I believe by the 27 or the 29. And there's been some talk about what date that's happening, but we needed bank approval in Israel and some other things, we've all agreed everything's signed and everything is buttoned up, the financing is lined up, we're in really good shape for this. But we needed final bank approval and some other things that were somewhat difficult. So we – I think that we picked the closing date of around the 27.

So one of the things you don't see in this quarter's any revenue from Enertec any of the synergies we get from Enertec, but that's going to add and Will if you want to chime in your desk and add around I think $10 million or $11 million in top line and some decent gross margin to the Coolisys Technology Group. But when you look at how we’re categorizing them, all that revenue will go into Coolisys, of course, it will consolidate up into DPW Holdings. But you'll have a nice like $26 million to $30 million commercial defense aerospace business.

One of the things that I'll point out that's really exciting about Coolisys is that its largest customer which is a medical device manufacturer has tripled their order for 2018. And so Coolisys is getting nice pull through in terms of customers, Amos has really done a good job, they’re improving the customer base and can retain customers which is a real important part of the business. So we're hoping to see for the first time ever some organic growth from – in a long time from the subsidiaries of Coolisys. There has not been any organic growth for many years there. In fact, subsidiaries, they have done quite poorly when it comes to top line sells and Amos have the managed expenses in a big way. I think that he believes they'll be a lot of synergies and we're really rooting for Amos and his team to provide the synergies. Let’s go to the next slide.

Digital Power Lending; and this is something I'm going to focus pretty hard on and that is we really, really – it was important to us to get this lenders license. I know that it took a long time and it was kind of disappointing that it took so long, but we have it now. Billy, are you on the call now?

Will Horne

I am. I'm here.

Milton Todd Ault III

I welcome you to be on the call. I’m grateful you’re here.

Will Horne

It’s great to be here.

Milton Todd Ault III

Billy, I wanted to talk to them about maybe you could explain to them how with your background 30 years on Wall Street how having this license is different? And the things, the loans that you're preparing for external companies that you'll lend to that will provide real opportunity in terms of warrants and other things for Digital Power Lending.

And before I let you talk about it, do want to say that that this is going to be a really important growing component of the company? And we will be deploying a lot of capital in the lending space and Billy, why don’t you give them a little bit of a background of what you're doing in that space because this is one of the most exciting parts of what's happening in terms of growth.

Will Horne

Yes, it really is. I mean, I spent 30 years as a licensed investment banker, institutional trading member of FINRA. And in this particular situation what we're doing is we're using these relationships that we've had for over 20 years to both syndicate toward us and participate in deals with us, as well as they're allowing me now as somebody who has money to purchase or pay with them. In the past in the investment banking side you put together a transaction and investors would come in and receive warrants and equity or convertible debenture. And now as a person who controls capital I have great leverage in the way I negotiate both on the private companies as well as the pub cos.

So, on the public companies we in essence can do pipes that are severe discounts to our trading. We develop a warrant portfolio and what's really exciting is if we enter these equations right with the securities that ultimately are free trading through registration statements or registered directs, we can see a situation in the coming quarters where we're very profitable on the lending side. What’s exciting is that as a California finance lender, I can get to pay the origination fees, I can also set up an account where I can start bringing in outside capital which is very exciting as far as bringing, let’s say, Main Street investors into institutional like transactions.

So it's pretty compelling side when you really look at the overall picture on what we can do on the lending side. And with the permanent capital that we have in the balance sheet that will continue to grow. With goal rules and the position that we’re in, we can cut significant deals with companies that are very favorable to not only us but ultimately for the shareholders. So it's very exciting, it's across different industries. We can secure these transactions against huge debt – excuse me, collateralized positions on the debt side. So when we give loan we have plenty of coverage on the debt, and we get paid nice rates of return with the equity kickers.

So it's very exciting, I’ve never quite been in this decision where you have so much leverage as you’re negotiating. Everybody always in my experience for the last 25 years to 30 years, companies that are growing always need capital. So we get to cherry pick for the best deals, the relationships that we have for two decades are inviting us into sort of the best deals that I've seen in my career and it's almost like private equity lending inside of a public holding company on the NYSE/American. So it's very exciting.

Milton Todd Ault III

So Billy, you have a new leading platform being rolled out for Digital Power Lending in the second quarter which you’re into now. When do you expect to make that lending platform available or people to see? And do you have any comments on what's going on with the lending portfolio?

Will Horne

Yeah. Sure.

Milton Todd Ault III

I mean, the lending platform, I apologize, the lending platform I mean.

Will Horne

Yes, we’re in the early stages of putting the platform together. I think by the end of the second quarter we will be able to solidify that so to the point where we’re bringing in large amounts of capital from the outside. We certainly have permanent capital. We've done close to $18 million to $19 million worth of loans since inception. We have some great intercompany loans, but more importantly we have few great loans that we spread out to companies that are not under the umbrella of DPW, and they’re current, they’re paying us…

Milton Todd Ault III

Well, Billy, why don’t we talk about – why don’t we talk about one of the ones you did. So let me the give the infra to that. So we had an opportunity to lend to a company called IAM Group which brought Prepkitchen in San Diego and run by a great husband wife team Deb and Dave Krause. And so what Billy did was went in and lent them $1.3 million. They took that money and they bought the three restaurants, they formally – Deb was from Cheesecake Factory and they also were involved in Pure Nightclub. Very good operators of restaurants and they had this goal of what they want to do to expand the restaurant chain and they’ve already expanded to a fort location. USM from DPW lending $1.3 million.

Will Horne

Correct.

Milton Todd Ault III

You got 100% of the equity, they got 50% of the equity and they earn it as they pay the loan back, right. So kind of walk that – configure your thought process, because that's really pretty amazing. And the loan is current and David’s group is paying back the loan and you have the equity at the same time.

Will Horne

Yes, it’s really – Todd, it was a brilliant the way that we put it together with your help. But more importantly, if the deal that works for both of us as well as them and they are phenomenal operators. They are professionals. They’ve both in the restaurant business for a long time. We bought these restaurants in essence at just about one time EBITDA, which is unheard of, the companies are growing. They are kind of forms – let’s say forms a table, which is very attractive out here in California, especially in Southern Cal is moving toward that special movement of being healthier, eating healthier.

So they’ve got three restaurants. They’re doing extremely well. They’re well run. I rent them $1.3 million, got a nice coupon, and then upon and they pay me back every quarter as a percentage of EBITDA. And once that’s paid off, it’ll end up being 50/50 split, but only after I’ve made a nice return, for the investors under DPL. So it’s really actually quite compelling. They’re opening up like you said Todd as fourth restaurant looks like they’re going to be opening fifth. But they have a formula of the works, he is very organized in the way he runs it, he’s disciplined on the financial side.

Milton Todd Ault III

Let’s see this. One thing that maybe we put it out there for the public, but I don’t think and went put this in a numbers in that. We get to start consolidating their revenue and their cash flow in the second quarter. So you’re going to see a jump in total revenue. I think Dave is forecasting like around $10 million for 2018. So without getting exactly technical, you’re going to have about $1 million to $1.5 – $1.5 million to $1.750 a quarter in total topline sales for DPW Holdings, because of the consolidation of IAM and what will be now four restaurants. And I know Dave is eyeing a fifth and talking to him about his plans.

I know that he hopes to open about 35 in Southern California kind of each town, because it is forms a table. So I’m encouraging shareholders that that are everybody most of joke about me eating. I haven’t missed a meal in the long time. I’ve eaten there myself a couple times. You probably want to go there and check up – because it’s really a pretty amazing place and we’re super proud of you business with Dave and his wife a truly proven operators. And that’s a testament to Billy to what we put together with Digital Power Lending.

Billy I don’t want to – obviously we’re on the call, we only have about another half hour, but we got to get to a lot of other stuff. But you stay on the call Billy, because I may jump back to you for a little bit, okay.

Will Horne

Perfect. Thank, Todd. Appreciate it.

Milton Todd Ault III

Okay. Let’s go to next. So I’m going to jump to Super Crypto Mining. This is a stressful business. We started off selling power supplies. Everyone knows late in the year, we started mining at our own facility then eventually we had collocations. And then as we got collocations, we decided to get bigger in the space, because we sort of be in the power business. Obviously when you have an underlying asset that has volatility from 8,000 to 20,000 back to 6,000, it’s really kind of hard to forecast revenue here. It’s a very stressful business. But we override that with the following information that as we’re building a form in the Midwest for 25 megawatts. We have machines up and operational. That form has the capability of having about 20,000 machines. We have about 2,500 plus deployed or being installed as we speak.

It changes, because we’re moving some from Southern California to the Midwest. But there’s about 2,500 plus machines at this time. And I would say to use it towards the end of April and about two weeks or so, we’ll actually give the first official report of how much we’re mining on a monthly basis. It’s not hard, it’s not difficult to add that up. But we want to be fairly consistent. Now there were some changes here. We decided to go with the top three coins. We dropped a lot of the alternative coins. We were frustrated with some of the later it was done and we decided to focus on Bitcoin itself.

So I think Joe and Marsh, we sold our Bitcoin Cash, right and we select all into Bitcoin itself. And so now we have the portfolios primary about 80% Bitcoin about 10% Ethereum, 10% Litecoin. And we’re pretty solid there. And we’re focusing really on Bitcoin, it is a long-term value proposition. But there’s the slides we’ll talk to you about some other things in terms of securing the 25 megawatt agreement. Darren is doing a lot of business with Coolysis and they’re offering of the power supply. We are in development and this is important I think people heard about this we are in development of our own A6 miner.

I think once we get to around 5,000 miners, we’re going to attempt to install our own miners that we’re in development with Coolysis Technologies. I know we’re attempting kind of 20 terra hash machine. There’s a lot of technology behind that. And I would leave it to later if probably in the first quarter call will give you an update as to where the miners progressing. It’s not as simple as everyone thinks, A6 gives or not, that easy to combine, but Amos has a lot of great relationships in South Korea and China and I know Darren is pretty excited about coming out with their own server. We’ll use our own server first and then if we’re comfortable with that server will then make it available to the public later on early next year, maybe first quarter.

So that’s something that here and still working on. That we completed our first round of cloud mining services. We do offer cloud mining, which launches very shortly. I think in May of 2018 that we’re about offering went really well. And then Darren is very interested in how blockchains affecting real estate specifically, real estate in finance and on the next call we’ll have Darren haven’t reach you as to what he’s doing in the real estate space when it comes to blockchain. And for now, we’ve got over 2,500 miners are on our way to our goal of 10,000 for 2018. And we continue to execute their Darren’s team along with – now into this crypto Joe and some of the people that are on Darren’s team are doing really well. We’re pleased with that.

We’re starting to ramp in terms of now that the number of machines are increasing in terms of insulation. So we’re starting to accumulate Bitcoin. This is something important that I want to day to the market and that is – we had a lot of debate internally about whether we would sell Bitcoin. We would finance operations to that. And as of right now, the plans are to stay long all of our Bitcoin. We have never sold a single Bitcoin. And if we do, I’ll let the market know at the next call. If we decided to do that as of right now and I’m recommended Darren and the board, we stay along Bitcoin. I believe its stored value. And we see it as an investment in the future. So we use our cloud mining services. But for the Bitcoin, we mind – we’re keeping it, we’re staying along Bitcoin. That’s really important. We’re not selling.

Let’s go to the next call – the next slide. MTIX I think that – I really suggest you go to MTIX International and watch the 8 minute video. I promise you, it will not be a waste of time. This is probably the largest potential opportunity for the company longer-term in terms of these machines rolled out. There are presently four machines of which one is now being delivered in Italy. There’s a second one being delivered – there’s two machines that were budgeted for the first half of 2018, you’ll see that in revenue we expect a significant increase in revenue because of the delivery of these machines.

I think we cover the story before, this is something that’s a concurrently green process, it’s a dry process, significantly reducing environmental impact. I would direct you since they are a public company, trading under a symbol AVLP. And I said earlier they’re going to try to uplift the NASDAQ or American as their goal. I would suggest that I will pass on to you any releases that they do.

This is a significant investment of ours, I think on the balance sheet, we've invested over $5 million in the company, we have a large potential conversion in the company of beneficial ownership of about 74% and we do own approximately 10% that company in the open market is something we're very excited about being part of – I sit on the board well since the CFO and this is an integral holding for DPW Holdings. There is a lot more to come with this company and we will continue to make sure that the information is available to shareholders.

There's a new acquisition opportunities. Yes, when you read my annual letter, which I'm publishing later today, you'll see that we're going to be active in the activist space. This is something I've done for more than 20 years. I've been involved in companies that have been where we've taken a position, we've tried to influence management, sometimes they agree with us and we try to value together, other times they don't agree with us and we – it becomes little hostile and the third way that things take place here is that the companies are ultimately sold. There's nobody in this space where in, I mean, there's – I am not aware of very – many activism that are down here in the $25 million to $50 million range looking for opportunities here.

But we're going to be active in this space for the active – shareholder activism in DPW Holdings is going to take positions and people know that we've had conversations with WSI Industries. They make a lot of metal components that are used with Coolisys. They make their – effectively a large machine shop with some real estate. Management vary in entrench there, we visited with them. They made of a bunch of nonsense, we are 9% of the company where the largest shareholder. Ironically, they rejected our $6 offer yet the CEO and the CFO were willing to sell at $6. So I think that they have to answer the shareholders and I don't think the stories played itself out here. I can assure you that we're not going away with WSI Industries. And we think there's good value there and we're going to hold on for that.

So there's a decision we expect to keep. We have other positions that are not reporting. So we do carry a – there are several other public companies that we have below 5% positions and that when we are required to by law, we will report, if we go over 5%, or if we go over 10%. The way rules work is very simple and that is that if we go over 4.99%, they have 10 days to report. If we go over 10%, we have two days to update our positions and we still hold tight with WSI. That story has to play itself out. And looking on to where we are in terms of active space, we’re in active negotiation in commercial, defense companies, hospitality, we're looking at other crypto mining opportunities. The acquisition of Enertec and Flexisphere are currently pending. And we continue to looking at undervalue companies.

So I'm going to conclude with a couple comments and then will wrap it up and then close. I look for the – I've already said is a couple times, Amos and his team to close the acquisition of Enertec, if everything goes well there. Look for – there is still active in the space and trying to make the miners, defense, aerospace industries endeavors, medical field, as I said that, they've got an order there. They're doing well, where they're trying to leverage efficiencies with the company who already talked about Bill corporate and what he's doing and going out as lending platform and Darren is well on his way with his team getting the 10,000 miners. All of those are subject to change.

There are opportunities by miners at a better price now. So that's really helping us. If you believe in our thesis of being wrong Bitcoin, we're mining, we're staying along, we're consistent in our path. I read a lot of nonsense on the web. I read a lot of – what I consider to be absolute total crap. But what people will say what they want, I've never sold a share, my wife never sold a share, I continue to buy, our board of support of – you should look at the people we put on the board. Bob Smith was the original CEO, when the company went public. We were lucky enough to invite him to be back on the board. Jeff Bentz has a stellar record in the business out of Alaska, running a very big company up there. We're lucky to have Will Horne. I really encourage everyone to read our – then the annual letter that I'm publishing later today, it’s in the next slide.

I have kind of sum it up already. So you guys look for the slides. I’m going to answer a couple questions and then we're going to call the day. Why weren’t the Presidents of other subsidiaries on the call? Well I believe some of them were and believe it or not, I could not tell you were Amos is, that guy flies to more countries and he's in more places than anyone I've ever met my whole life, I've never seen a person work more days away from home in my life. Amos is the former military vet, trained in military is one of the hardest workers you'll ever meet your life.

Is DPW stock still tied to Bitcoin? When I overlay the chart for DPW Holdings, if they coin they look alike. I won't lie, I'm not happy if that’s case, because I think we're building a lot of assets here. But one of the assets we're building is Bitcoin. So it is what it is, we would buy the sort we've got by the sort, right. I'm not going to comment how many coins we mine. We will report how many coins we’re mining in the first quarter on our next call. But I will tell you that as I said we've deployed approximately 2,500, 2,600 miners and will report that when the time is appropriate. It is not difficult for people to figure out what we could potentially be mining. The goal for 10,000 miners is not been increased. We're sticking to that goal. I have a board that has some mild concerns about how much we're deploying in the space and right now, we've stuck with a goal of 10,000. I think if we continue to roll out the 10,000 miners as planned and things calm down the Bitcoin arena, we make – we mean, I make him dense time to say, hey, let’s increase the budget there. But right now, we're on plan and on budget for that.

Do we have any other questions? Will check if we have any other questions and then we're going to. All right, we have check it for – do you have any other questions? Okay. I apologizes guys, we just checking on the question you have here. I would to answer many as I can. We have deployed over $8 million in the mining space as of today. So I'm stepping into the first quarter little bit we've deployed over $8 million in the mining space. That's one question. I have already talked over and cover the number of machines that are in production or in drilling.

Audio quality will bad for Will, apologize for that. Let me address the ATM, I get a lot of questions about the ATM. ATM is a tool, I get a lot of people saying stop diluting I get all kinds of actually some threatening e-mails, actually in some threatening messages. If it would be – it would be like, how I explain this, it would be against my fiduciary give me to not look for the best capital cost. But we’re very concerned about dilution. We’re very concerned about how we put shares in the marketplace.

We’re always a very small portion of the market. We try to keep it to a minimal. We use it sparingly, it’s not a free for all, it’s very – we use it – we use it when we believe we can deploy that money towards accretive that positions to help the balance sheet, and help to book value. So you want us to deploy capital, and we’ve been pretty clear that we want to raise money and deploy capital in the right – then the right places, and grow the business.

So we’re going to bring our capital cost down, the ATM it’s a tool, it’s not the only tool we would use. There have been some other financings that I’m – I’m not – I’m never excited about given out financing, I never excited by given out warrant sometimes you got it. But for the most part, we’re reducing our capital cost. We use the ATM sparingly. We are – and you’ll see in the debt we are looking and doing some loans in the real estate space, we are active in the real estate space a little bit, we’ll have more on that later. And so we use the ATM sparingly. It’s not a free for all or half the concerns that I viewed about or the letters I get from people.

Dam, we did close on the dam, dam is a one watt – excuse me one megawatt or less facility, it can hold about 600 miners, there’s a two acre space next with that we plan to develop that’s run by an interesting team. But the dam is a small part of us our opportunity to be in the green mining space, it somewhat of an experiment, but we’re excited that we closed on it. Believe it or not the dam sells a small it is it does sell a frisky back in the grid will be directing that grid that electricity back to our own facilities. And where you know that’s something we closed on a while ago. If you had a $30 million balance sheet, I think the dam was $300,000, so is not something that we would normally really talk about except that it is an exciting dream opportunity.

First quarter earnings will be before May – we’ll report them before May 20. That’s a question. When will DPW be profitable? Well, DPW is made up of three subsidiaries we talked about of a bunch of investments. You’ve stated that our targeted goal is to get the company – the asset base solid the business trends on track for the first track of 2018. The Board’s in to look really hard at all the operations. But I think we look – as we go into the fourth quarter, we’re looking to set the stage for the company to be profitable in 2019. I’d like to see it profitable in the fourth quarter that don’t know that’s going to be possible across all the divisions that hospitality group is profitable right now. You could argue, and I will probably make this argument, you could argue that supercritical mining is producing cash because of how many coins it’s mining. But in terms of profitability, actual GAAP profitability, I would look for the first quarter of 2019. But we’ll be talking about that a lot, hold on one second.

Lisa Thompson, is she on the call? But she can’t speak. Hold on Lisa, we’re going to try to activate you, hold on one second. Okay. Hey Will, when we – Lisa’s question is, when we will breakout segment reporting for the three subsidiaries?

Will Horne

Yes, go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Right now we have segments reporting by – [Technical Difficulty] in the North America and the main subsidiaries that are generated the revenue with business right get into defense business and there and type devices. And then if you look at the power they got a big question is defense business [Technical Difficulty]. So and then of course we got power plus, and let’s talk about our rep.

Milton Todd Ault III

You’re basically saying – basically what you’re saying is that, because of – because of the fact that we are affectively not further into 2018 you’re not going to break out segments here, because hospitality is not in there, you don’t have a lot of the other subsidiaries in there. So I kind of get what you’re talking about.

Unidentified Analyst

At this point – it would be, they need to have something significant another threshold right?

Milton Todd Ault III

That’s right.

Unidentified Analyst

And then not close to it.

Milton Todd Ault III

Lisa, I believe you’re active on the call now. Do you have any another questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. [Technical Difficulty]

Milton Todd Ault III

Yeah. First I apologize it is definitely your call is echoing Lisa. Lisa, I’ll address some of your questions directly, unfortunately as we come across the one hour – we’re coming up to the one hour mark, maybe Lisa you could mute your phone – mute your phone. But what we’re saying about the segment reporting is in our 10-K we did break down different regions, Europe and North America. But since we’re trailing in terms of when we’re reporting as you see the average subsidiaries get consolidated and it become more important then you’ll see more segment reporting. For example, we didn’t get a license for Digital Power Lending until I believe we’ve got it in February. So we didn’t really have an opportunity to break it out, and we didn’t break out the internal loans that Digital Power Lending made possible for some of the subsidiaries for example in a good job in helping with getting loans for my Microphase and some other the companies internally. So those would be slowed up in consolidation, and so we’ll have to look at segment reporting Lisa later on in the year as the other subsidiaries coming on board.

Milton Todd Ault III

All right. I’m going to wrap up the call. I appreciate everyone’s patience. It was a lot of work for 2017, Will is a truly a marine, I’ve never seen anyone produce the kind of 10-K that he did, the guy is work nonstop and a special thanks to him and putting up with all the transactions you’ve done there’s a lot more to go. If you have any other direct questions please email us at ir@dpwholdings, I’ll be happy to answer them. Do you have any other questions you can also – you can send to me on Twitter. There will be a Chairman’s letter from me published later on today. I will send out a message to everybody when it’s available. And I encourage you to read the letter it’s very comprehensive and will cover some of the other things that we didn’t cover on this call. Appreciate everyone’s time. We’ll thank Willy, everyone else. Have a good night.

