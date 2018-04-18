Allegiant: Stock Could Hit $100 (Podcast)

A 60 Minutes expose on Allegiant (ALGT) that aired on Sunday night has caused a fairly significant amount of turmoil in the company's stock, not only last week, but also to start the new week this week. The expose detailed ALGT's questionable record of safety and maintenance with its flights as compared to other major U.S. airlines. The expose went into depth, soliciting the opinions of airline industry experts to arrive at a conclusion that ALGT is a significantly riskier way to fly than most other major airlines.



For the veracity of their claims, the stock hasn’t been hit too much. On Monday, after the day after the report aired, shares were only down a couple dollars and bounced off their lows. Investors are trying to figure out whether this is a situation where the worst is already behind the airline or whether this could just be the beginning of more significant turmoil and volatility for the airline and its stock.

ALGT Price data by YCharts

In this podcast, I talk about why I believe ALGT is going to have a long road ahead of it and why this expose could have an effect on the airline's business for a long time to come. I compare ALGT with peers and note that it is overvalued on a P/E basis compared to companies like Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NYSE:UAL), and I also make the case for why ALGT could pull back to $100 per share, simply based on slight multiple contraction and a 10% trimming of earnings estimates, which, to me, seems reasonable given Sunday's report.



I also talk about how the airline industry, in general, is somewhat of a monopoly and how that monopoly is consistently used to put customers at a disadvantage while trying to figure out new ways to cut corners for airlines.

Quoth the Raven #20 - Allegiant, the Hemorrhoid of the Airline Monopoly's Ass, Could See Its Stock Fall to $100

