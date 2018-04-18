Get 8.3% Yield To Maturity With Rent-A-Center 2020 Bonds

Using the company's updated guidance,we can estimate how much debt Rent-A-Center can pay down in 2018 and look beyond.

Rent-A-Center’s (RCII) 2017 financial slide created fear in shareholders and bondholders alike. The company’s financial operating performance slipped notably, and concern mounted as to whether the company can remain solvent. Rent-A-Center’s 2020 bonds, despite a recent rally, are still priced 96 cents on the dollar. After factoring in the coupon rate of 6.625%, the bonds are yielding 8.315% to maturity. These bonds represent a great return for high yield fixed income investors.

Source: FINRA

Rent-A-Center’s difficult year is best displayed in the company’s income statement. Revenues slipped by more than half a billion dollars from their 2015 levels to $2.7 billion. At $1.7 billion, gross profits were $200 million below 2016 and $400 million below 2015. While the operating loss of $63 million may seem encouraging to investors compared to the $1 billion loss of 2015, investors should note that all of 2015’s loss was due to a goodwill impairment charge, a non-cash write-off. Rent-A-Center is going to need to find greater efficiencies in its cost structure or grow revenues to avoid insolvency.

Source: 10-K

Despite the bad year, Rent-A-Center was still able to reduce the balance on its secured debt by $50 million, while its senior notes balance remained flat. Rent-A-Center’s asset value declined $200 million despite zero store closures. The asset decline was offset by an equivalent liability decline thus preserving shareholder equity at the end of the year.

Source: 10-K

Rent-A-Center’s operating cash flow saw a notable decline in 2017. Cash flow from operations was only $110 million in 2017, which was less than one third of $354 million in 2016. Despite the big drop in operating cash flow, the company still had positive free cash flow. After dividends, Rent-A-Center still had cash to pay down over $60 million in debt.

Source: 10-K

Rent-A-Center currently has approximately $672 million in outstanding debt, comprised of $134 million of secured debt and $538 million of senior notes. The entire swath of this debt comes due between 2019 and 2021, which is likely a part of credit agencies anxiety in providing ratings upgrades. This also highlights the importance in Rent-A-Center’s need to generate cash flow quickly to reduce debt.

Source: 10-K

To determine the company’s ability to reduce debt, investors should look at company guidance combined with the company’s future earnings estimates. For Rent-A Center, the company recently raised its free cash flow guidance for 2018 to $170 million. In addition to this, I am assuming that the company is going to increase operating cash flow by $25 million based on the cost savings outlook in the select guidance section of the company’s fourth quarter earnings report. Finally, with earnings estimates increasing by more than $1 per share in 2020, I am assuming cash flow will increase by $50 million and hold for two years after.

Source: NASDAQ

Based on company guidance and projected dividends, Rent-A-Center should be able to pay down debt by $150 million in 2018. From there, the company could pay down all its outstanding debt by maintaining its capital expenditures and dividend payouts in the following four years. The main risks associated with this model are unexpected deterioration in revenue in any of the next few years.

Source: Company guidance, combined with earnings estimates calculated in a spreadsheet

The company’s revised guidance upgrade should make fixed income investors comfortable with Rent-A-Canter’s ability to pay their principal back. Investors should expect the company to refinance some of its near-term maturities this year to make its debt reduction pace further attainable.

CUSIP: 76009NAH3

Price: $96.14

Coupon: 6.625%

Yield to Maturity: 8.315%

Maturity Date: 11/15/2020

Credit Rating (Moody’s/S&P): B3/CCC

Additional disclosure: I am long RCII 2020 maturing bonds.