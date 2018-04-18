If You Liked Brixmor Then, You'll Love This REIT Now

I consider this REIT to be one of the most unpolished gems on my Strong Buy List.

Keep in mind, a Strong Buy does not necessarily suggest that shares in these REITs will immediately rebound.

In case you missed it, I recently wrote on four of my Strong Buy picks and in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor I will reveal all of eleven. In that article I explained,

Strong Buy means that I am recommending a high-quality REIT that is trading at a wider margin of safety. Recognizing principal preservation is critical, my recommendation is telegraphing readers that the company is a blue chip on sale.”

One of the key valuation differences between a regular Buy and a Strong Buy is that the company must have enhanced price appreciation catalysts that support annual total returns of 25% or higher (over the next two years).

Keep in mind, a Strong Buy does not necessarily suggest that shares in these REITs will immediately rebound. Sometimes catalysts could be driven by macro-economic forces (such as tax reform) or headwinds that could take quarters to play out.

Regardless, my “stepped-up” Buy recommendation is based on fundamental analysis in which I believe there is a good chance that the particular stock will outperform the regular Buy basket.

Yesterday I wrote on one of the Strong Buys, Kimco Realty (KIM), in which I summed up the recommendation,

I am standing by my Strong Buy recommendation for KIM, and I believe that patient investors will eventually be rewarded. I have been a KIM bull for over six years, and I have witnessed, first hand, its transformation from a “conglomerate” into a leading pure-play shopping center REIT. The company’s balance sheet is in the best shape ever, and most all of the assets are trophies (no more “junk in the trunk”).”

A few readers asked me to put together my thoughts on Brixmor Property Group (BRX), a direct peer to KIM, and a company that I promoted to Strong Buy around a year ago (May 18, 2017). As you can see (above), shares in BRX have declined by over 21% since my last article, which inspired me to write this follow-up article, “If You Liked Brixmor Then, You’ll Love This REIT Now.”

Source

The Brixmor Basics

While there are other shopping center REITs that focus on grocery-anchored assets (i.e., Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI)), Brixmor's differentiated platform is based upon its wide footprint of 486 centers that span coast to coast.

This portfolio, with gross leasable square footage of 83 million square feet, makes Brixmor one of the largest "pure play" wholly owned grocery-anchored platforms in the U.S. (average shopping center size is 170,000 sf). Around 70% of Brixmor’s shopping centers are grocery-anchored and ~76% have an additional anchor.

Brixmor enjoys a strong tenant profile with no significant concentration. Ten of the company's largest tenants account for only 17.6% of ABR (average base rent) and the largest tenant, TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX), accounts for only 3.2%. Accordingly, Brixmor's scale and footprint provide superior access to retailers nationwide.

Brixmor focuses on non-discretionary and value-oriented retail tenants with a strong service component, well-suited for today’s consumer environment.

Brixmor covers 200+ national and regional open-air retailers with plans to open ~13,000 net new stores. The company has added 50+ new national and regional retailers to the portfolio since May 2016. New leases are focused on these thriving categories (by ABR):

Although there are weak tenants on the roster, BRX insists that they are “points of opportunity.” Brixmor continues to have strong results backfilling the recaptured space with rent spreads approaching 30%. Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) has dropped out of the top 20 tenant list as the company has reduced locations from 21 at the beginning of 2017 to 13 and total ABR from Sears and Kmart is below 60 bps.

As it relates to the impact of Toys "R" Us, Brixmor had 12 locations at December 31, with one location disposed of subsequent to quarter-end. The remaining 11 locations have an in-place rent per square foot of only $9.40, which is well below market.

Brixmor continues to have strong results backfilling the recaptured space with rent spreads approaching 30%. During Q4-17, Brixmor added 15 projects to its in-process pipeline which now totals $295 million, at an average incremental yield of 9%. The company delivered $62 million of projects from that pipeline during the quarter at an 11% incremental return ahead of schedule and under budget, creating over $40 million of incremental value without adjusting cap rate.

Brixmor has an attractive redevelopment pipeline that drives significant value creation and growth potential at lower risk. The future pipeline is > $1B, with 45+ centers targeted (with 250+ outparcel opportunities). The company expects an annual spend run rate of $150–200M by Q4-18 with expected incremental NOI yields of 9-11%.

Capital Markets Discipline

Brixmor continues to find strong liquidity for assets that don’t fit with its long-term plan, disposing of 15 assets in Q4-17 for proceeds of $106 million (which included three dark or seemed to be dark Kmart boxes). The current disposition pipeline remains strong and on track.

Brixmor has a strong flexible balance sheet with ample liquidity and flexibility. Because the business plan is funded through internally generated cash flows and opportunistic asset sales, Brixmor’s focus (from a balance sheet perspective) is on continuing to extend its weighted average debt and opportunistically accessing the unsecured markets to drive EBITDA growth.

Brixmor continues to reduce the weighted average cost of leverage and has maximum flexibility to drive value at the asset level. The company has reduced debt-to-EBITDA to 6.8x, with a weighted-average debt tender of over five years with nothing drawn on the $1.2 billion revolving credit facility.

BRX is rated BBB- by S&P (in line with RPAI, DDR, WPG, and KRG). WRI is rated BBB and KIM and REG are rated BBB+. FRT is the only shopping center REIT rated A- (by S&P).

Last year Brixmor launched a $400 million share repurchase program. Because of the limited market window in December the company only completed $6 million of repurchases, but current valuations and successful harvest of NAV through asset sales are expected to significantly ramp that activity in coming quarters.

The Earnings Report Card

In Q4-17, Brixmor’s FFO was $0.52 per and $2.09 per share for the full year. Excluding noncash cap rental adjustments and lease termination fees, FFO per share growth was 3% during 2017, reflecting strong same property NOI growth offset by net disposition activity.

Same property NOI growth was 3.6% for Q4-17 or 2.6% for the full-year which was slightly above the midpoint of the original guidance range (despite additional drag in 2017 from retailer bankruptcies and the expansion of the redevelopment program).

Brixmor’s same property NOI growth in the first half of the year is expected to be below the full-year guidance range of 1% to 1.5% with re-acceleration in the back half of the year.

In 2017, Brixmor has created over $42 million of new rent (or 4.5% of total ABR). The company’s average ABR for new and renewable deals was $15.11 in Q4-17, which continues to demonstrate Brixmor’s below-market in-place rents and the company set a new record, with 28 new anchor leases, in Q4, driving $7.2 million of new ABR, and also set a record in terms of small shop ABR over $22 PSF.

As Brixmor’s CEO James Taylor, remarked on the Q4-17 earnings call,

“Simply put, our proven ability to sign better tenants at better rents and better intrinsic terms, not only stands apart within the open-air sector, it underscores how this platform continues to grow in this environment. We believe strongly that you measure the quality of a real estate investment based on your ability to drive growth, and that all begins with getting better tenants at better rents.”

Here's a snapshot of Brixmor’s FFO/share growth and estimates compared with the peer group:

You’ll Love This REIT Now

Here is Brixmor’s guided FFO/share for 2018:

As you can see, the company’s mid-point FFO guidance is $2.01 per share. Here’s a snapshot:

As you can see, Brixmor’s FFO is expected to decline by around 3.8% in 2018, and analysts are forecasting FFO to grow by 2.5% in 2019 and 4.4% in 2020. Now let’s take a look at the dividend history:

As you can see, Brixmor has generated steady and reliable dividend growth since 2014. Now let’s compare the dividend yield:

As you can see, Brixmor is yielding 7.6% (compared with 8.0% for Kimco). One key difference, however, is Brixmor’s payout ratio:

As you see, Brixmor has the lowest payout ratio in the shopping center REIT sector, and this means the company has plenty of capacity to grow the dividend in the future.

The strength of Brixmor’s balance sheet remains a key priority and the company has substantial liquidity and financial flexibility ($1.25 billion revolving credit facility is undrawn with only $185 million of debt maturities over the next 12 months).

In conclusion: There is no doubt in my mind that Brixmor deserves my Strong Buy rating and I consider this REIT to be one of the most unpolished gems on my Strong Buy List. I know that some of you reading this article may also be Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG) investors, and if so, I want to make this comparison:

In other words, If You Liked Brixmor Then, You’ll Love This REIT Now…

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and BRX Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: WSR, UBA, ROIC, FRT, RPAI, REG, WRI, RPT, DDR, UE, AKR, and KRG.

