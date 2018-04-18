XLF: Will Bank Stocks Become A Safe Haven?

Image Source

By many accounts, the markets have had a difficult start to 2018. Most of the problems for investors have stemmed from the fact that a high level of financial complacency has characterized the mindset for years now - and this has left many without a strategy to navigate this more difficult terrain we are seeing currently. But a supportive macro environment suggests that bank stocks could actually benefit from safe haven buying if the outlook for tighter interest rate conditions in the U.S. leads to analyst forecasts for better margins throughout the industry. We are already starting to see evidence of this in the latest round of earnings reports, and we are viewing this as a catalyst to expand exposure to the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) at current levels. Our view is that the banking sector is already firing on all cylinders - and any hawkish changes to the U.S. interest rate outlook will only strengthen these trends. We are long XLF, and will continue to view dips as new buying opportunities in the ETF.

So far this year, stock performance in the banking sector has been unimpressive (to say the least). XLF has lost 1.18%, and this has acted in total defiance to the longer-term trends that have been present throughout the sector. If we look at XLF over the last few years, a very different picture emerges as the ETF has gained almost 85%. Most of the gains have been posted since 2016 - and this is a strong indicator that markets are viewing the macro landscape as favorable for lending institutions.

US Interest Rate Chart: Trading Economics

Recent turmoil over tech stocks and possible trade wars has diverted the market’s attention from the earlier concern that the Federal Reserve would initiate a more aggressive stance on interest rate normalization. Of course, this is a negative factor for instruments like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), and the PowerShares NASDAQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) as it suggests reductions in consumer spending. One of the few beneficiaries of a growing interest rate environment would be the banking sector, and this is why we believe that the ETF could achieve more of a “safe haven” status during the latter portions of this year.

Consumer Price Index Chart: Trading Economics

When most people think of rising interest rates, one of the primary factors discussed in the rate of consumer inflation. The financial news media tends to focus on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which does provide a fairly accurate measure of the trends in these areas. In the chart above, we can see that CPI levels have risen sharply since July 2017 and, if this continues, we could easily see another interest rate hike priced into the current trading cycle.

Personal Consumption Expenditure Chart: Trading Economics

Some might argue that the CPI is not as closely-watched by the Fed, and that is the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) reading that really matters for the central bank. This would be a fair point. But in the chart above, we can see that the upside trends in the PCE reading have been even more stark. All of this points to the idea that markets are not appropriately prepared for what could be one additional rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

XLF Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

But while macro factors remain supportive, earnings reports are likely to start influencing markets to a greater degree. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and PNC Bank (NYSE:PNC) have already reported, and the results bode well for the banking sector outlook during the remainder of this year. These four stocks make up almost 25.5% of the ETF, and we believe that this will be enough to force XLF back above the 2007 highs. If you have been following the sector in light of the Dodd-Frank developments that have been seen during this period, you know this is is not an insignificant event. This likely suggests a new era in terms of what the market will be willing to pay for banking stocks.

Of course, this does not mean that XLF will be without its share of volatility. The investor reaction to the first round of earnings releases has been lackluster, with many of these individual stocks actually falling after reporting very impressive numbers last week. Once that dust settles, XLF should start to look undervalued by most of the market - and we believe this will generate significant rallies in the second half of this year. Buy (or add) on dips in this instrument while valuations are still trading on the weak side of the ledger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.