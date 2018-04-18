Pimco Income Strategy Fund: Be Patient

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) is no longer an attractive investment option at its current market price. While PFL had a strong 2017 and beginning to 2018, the fund is noticeably more expensive than it was a few months ago. Furthermore, the fund's underlying metrics have not continued to improve, as they were doing during my last review, and have started to move in the wrong direction. This is especially true of the fund's net asset value, which is down slightly since the start of the year. Finally, the Fed has signaled it may need to act more aggressively in the future, with regards to interest rates, which may begin to pressure high-yield funds in both the short and long term.

Background

First, a little about PFL. PFL is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. Currently, the fund trades at $11.66/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.09/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.26%. I reviewed PFL back in January and recommended the fund. Since then, the fund has performed well, returning roughly 3.11% in the past three months. While PFL has seen positive returns in both the short-term and longer-term, its valuation is getting a little bit stretched at this point. Therefore, I expect the fund to trend lower over the next few months, and will explain why in detail below.

NAV and Premium Discussion

One of my primary reasons for recommending PFL in the past was its steady gains to its NAV, and also the very reasonable premium the fund traded at. Both of these characteristics have come under pressure lately, which is why I am now cautious about the fund. For example, the last time I reviewed PFL, its year-over-year gain to its NAV was over 4%. Currently, its one-year gain to its NAV is essentially 0%, with only a $.01 move since 4/17/17. Furthermore, PFL's NAV has been steadily dropping since January, by about 2.5%.

This development brings me to my next point, which is that the premium the fund trades at is above its short-term average. Part of this is undoubtedly due to the lack of NAV gains. A growing NAV is essential to a closed-end fund, because it gives investors confidence that the fund's underlying assets are performing well and increasing in value. This helps push the share price higher. While PFL has seen its share price rise, the gains to the underlying assets have not occurred at the same pace, which is why the share price represents a larger premium to its NAV than it has previously. To be fair, in comparison with other Pimco CEFs, PFL is not wildly priced. The fund currently rests right in the middle of the pack in terms of premiums, with eight Pimco CEFs having cheaper valuations, and eleven being more expensive. But what concerns me is the fund's 52-week average for its premium to NAV clocks in at 3.07%. Right now, its premium to NAV is 4.22%. While this may not seem like a big difference, I pride myself in finding cheaper-than average valuations on CEFs, and make a point in investing in funds at those times. PFL is currently more expensive than usual, so it is not inconceivable to think in the near-term the fund will revert back its normal trading range, offering investors a more attractive entry point. Consider that over the previous trading year, there have been 260 trading days. During that time, PFL has traded at a higher premium than it currently has only 68 times, which is about 26% of the trading days. Therefore, past history tells me PFL is likely to see a cheaper valuation, so I believe investors should be patient and wait for that to happen.

UNII Metrics Moving The Wrong Way

Another not so bright spot for PFL is the updated undistributed net investment income (UNII) data that was released by Pimco last week. Similar to the NAV discussion, when I last reviewed PFL these figures showed improvement. Now the opposite is true. Back in January, the fund's distribution coverage ratio stood at 86.67%, which showed about a 10% improvement from the quarter before. Furthermore, the six and three month rolling coverage ratios also showed improvement. This time around, over the last three months PFL has seen its fiscal year-to-date distribution coverage ratio stay flat, clocking in at an unimpressive figure just above 81%. It's three month rolling ratio is also moving in the wrong direction, down about 4% since my last review and standing at 72.85%. This indicates the full year ratio is heading lower short term as well, never a positive sign.

Another concerning point regards the fund's UNII metric. While there has not been much movement, PFL has a negative UNII of $.08/share. A negative UNII is never a good sign, but I can overlook it if the fund is seeing strong gains to its NAV, which is another way for fund managers to return capital to shareholders. Unfortunately, as I have already discussed, that is not currently the case. Furthermore, during my last review, PFL's UNII was slightly smaller, at $.07/share. While its current figure clearly does not represent a large drop, it is still a drop, and is part of the reason why I would caution against initiating positions at an above-average premium - its performance does not warrant it.

Fed Watch

Another important macro development impacting PFL is the Federal Reserve's outlook for interest rates. While PFL performed well in 2017 on the backdrop of increasing rates, if rates continue to move higher that will surely apply pressure to debt funds. And the reality is, rates are heading higher, and possibly at a faster rate. According to the minutes from the Fed's March meeting, released last week, the majority of members agreed, for now, a gradual approach to raising interest rates remains appropriate. However, an important takeaway was that some participants "expect stronger growth and inflation in the next few years" and suggested the path for interest rates "would likely be slightly steeper than they had previously expected." This presents a mixed message, yet it seems clear the Fed is considering becoming more hawkish.

So why is this important for PFL? It is important because rising rates will have an impact on corporate debt, which makes up a large chunk of PFL's portfolio. Specifically, since rates have risen, B and BB rated debt has under-performed riskier assets by a fairly wide margin. Below is a chart illustrating the Total Return from Sept. 30, 2017, to March 31, 2018, for each asset class:

Source: Guggenheim

This is relevant to PFL investors because the fund's holdings consist just over 10% in investment grade debt, and the fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in debt rated CCC or below. Let me point out that this does not mean I am advocating jumping in to CCC-rated debt. It is simply to point out that the new interest rate environment, and outlook, has been pressuring B/BB-rated debt, and that is not good news for PFL.

Bottom Line

PFL is a reliable Pimco CEF, in terms of steady performance and constant distributions. It is also a fund that rarely trades at an aggressive premium, meaning investors can usually initiate positions at a better entry point than they can for many alternative Pimco CEFs. That said, in recent months the fund has come under some pressure. It's NAV has not seen the steady gains we saw throughout 2017, and an increasingly hawkish Fed is putting pressure on below investment grade debt, especially in the rating category that comprises the majority of PFL's holdings. Given that PFL's UNII metrics are getting worse, coupled with the fact that the fund has a larger premium to NAV than normal, it doesn't seem like the best time to invest. For now, I would advocate investors stay patient and wait for a better opportunity to come along. Therefore, I would caution investors away from initiating new positions in PFL at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.