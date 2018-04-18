Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Master Limited Partnerships, or MLPs, have had a couple of rough years, and we have been exposing ourselves to them through the related CEFs every now and then, as avid followers have noticed from our articles. Now this group shall become part of our Weekly Reviews so we can keep an eye on them in a more consistent manner and share our thoughts with you.

The Sector

Source: Barchart.com - AMLP Daily Chart (1 year)

Here it is! Finally a sign of life from the MLP sector. There is still a long way to go before we can consider a shift in sentiment, but after two relatively uneventful weeks this is better than nothing.

Now let us proceed with a brief examination of how the closed-end funds which invest in Master Limited Partnerships ended last week.

1. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here the Z-Score shows us that we have two funds which are statistically overpriced. And certainly, the Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) is the leader in the group, followed by the Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NML).

Judging by the statistics, the CEN is our most overvalued fund, boasting a Z-Score of 4.10 - a relatively large deviation from its 52-week average Premium/Discount. And what is more interesting is that it has been persistent for a month now, which really does not make much sense as there is nothing magical in its portfolio.

Going Short is something we are unlikely to do, but anyone who has CEN in their portfolio might want to consider picking up another, potentially undervalued, fund.

2. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFCconnect.com

We have only one statistically undervalued fund and this is the First Trust MLP and Energy Inc (FEI) with a Z-Score of -2.60. Perhaps it could be a good replacement for the aforementioned CEN in one's portfolio?

Naturally, we would be looking for a value below -2.00 in order to consider the CEF as "undervalued," therefore FEI represents the only product of interest.

3. 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Again I would say here that I do not envy the guys who had invested their savings in funds like these. The numbers are still not pretty but we should mention that this week there is a positive change in our number one in the chart First Trust Energy Inc&Growth (FEN). Which was actually the leader of the ranking in the previous week too.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Almost all of the funds are trading above their Net Asset Value, as we can see in the screenshot. And the one that grabs my attention once again is the Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure (CEN) with a premium of 7.54%. As previously noted, it is also statistically overvalued. It surely represents a good "sell" candidate and under different circumstances (Read: Less volatile market), would have been a potential Short.

5. Biggest Discount:



Source: CEFConnect.com

Our leader three weeks in a row is the Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF). With a current discount of -14.80% it is definitely the most undervalued fund. The change here is that last week its Z-Score was 0.30. The week before it was almost overvalued with a score of 2.10 and today we see that it has turned negative to -1.00. However, statistically it is still not a bargain.

And I would like to say once again that this is definitely not the sector where one should pick his investment based on discount as an absolute value, because there are other, more relevant metrics to look at.

6. Highest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Closed-end funds are no stranger to leverage, and investors interested in this kind of products should be familiar where their holdings stand in this regard.

Higher leverage is great when the portfolio of a fund is blooming, yet things get gloomy once the direction changes.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The difference between the different funds' leverage is not that huge, or rather, there apparently is no MLP CEF that does not use it.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Pair Trades

If there is no content, there is almost no point in having this section of the weekly review. However, we believe it is important to emphasize that pair trades can be a dangerous approach in heightened volatility, such as what we have observed lately - especially in the Master Limited Partnership segment of the market. That being said, there are no deviations meaningful enough to justify active involvement.

Conclusion

The sector is a good representation of a dormant volcano and we believe that there is no reason to be actively involved at this time. Here and there there might be minor opportunities, but that is about it.

Currently MLPs are not following any group in the energy sector, neither are they reacting to changes in the prices of Oil to the upside and so on. That being said, we would not be surprised to see weakness if the rest of the sector crumbles, that is why we are proceeding with extra caution while eyeing these closed-end funds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.