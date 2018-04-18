Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs

Introduction

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approaching them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as this one.

The Benchmark

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

The main index for high yield closed-end funds is the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond (HYG). After extremely positive performance during the week, it was able to break the resistance of the trading range. The benchmark finished the week at $86.29 and the levels might be a good foundation of a potential upward trend. Of course, this will be confirmed or rejected in the next several weeks.

High yield bonds are generally considered to offer a middle ground between stocks and bonds. While they are fixed income securities, high yield bonds also have higher volatility than most segments of the bond market, and over time their performance tends to track much closer to the stock market than it does investment grade bonds. Additionally, high yield bonds may provide us with benefits in terms of portfolio diversification.

Below you can find a statistical comparison between iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond (HYG) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT):

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Even though the week did not bring any interesting news in the sector, two of the funds which declared their regular distributions.

Barings Global Short Dur High (BGH) and KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) announced their monthly dividends, respectively of $0.1482 and $0.125 per common share. These payout rates are fully in line with the current levels.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Barings Global Short Dur High:(BGH)

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample represents the most statistically undervalued closed-end funds in the sector. First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt (FSD) is again our undisputed leader with Z-score of -2.60 points. Something that caught my eye is the performance of Neuberger Berman High Yield St (NHS). Only for two weeks, this CEF has taken its place among top ten and is sitting in the third position of the table.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman High Yield St:(NHS)

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Z-score is an indicator of how many times the Discount/Premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. The purpose of the above observation is to provide us with potential "Sells", but as we can see it is a challenge to find statistical edge among the participants of the ranking.

Last time Putnam High Income Securities (PCF) surprised us with a Z-score of 2.40 points. Over the week its Discount percentage has increased even more pushed down the Z-score indicator. Usually, for a good potential "Shorts", it seems more reasonable to looking for funds which are traded at Premium.

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

This week, Prudential Global Short Dur Hi (GHY) continues to keep the position of a chart leader.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Prudential Global Short Dur Hi:(GHY)

If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, probably you may find it reasonable to start from this table. The current market environment has opened up many opportunities in this sector. A Z-score less than -2 combined with Discount more than 12% sounds like a strong foundation of a deeper research. Of course, before taking some position you will need to go further with your analysis of the fund's characteristics.

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Considering the middle term performance of the main index iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond (HYG), the above ranking does not surprise me at all. Yes, we still have two funds trading at a Premium, but we do not have statistical reason to think that the timing is good for discussing them as potential "Sells".

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the table above you can see the funds from the sector sorted by their highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The interesting candidates for me are these ones which provide us with a satisfying return, an attractive Discount and a statistical edge. The finding of bargains is a difficult task, but trying to incorporate the available fundamental and statistical information is one step ahead. Based on the criteria above, I may review EAD, HYT and HYB as potential "Buys".

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison & Potential Trades

We have already discussed the market conditions and we saw that it is a challenge to find interesting "Shorts" in the sector. For this reason, in my today's article, I am going to keep my focus only on potential "Buy" candidates.

With these characteristics, Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp:(EAD) deserves to be included in my review. Not only because it is among the funds with the highest return on net asset value, but also its Z-score of -1.90 points is giving us a hint about a statistical reason, as well. The parameters which I found make me think that I may have an edge here.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp:(EAD)



Source: CEFConnect.com, Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp:(EAD)

The fund's portfolio is diversified in nine sectors. The one with the biggest weight is the Energy sector, which is 22.80% of the assets. The whole part of the investments is from issuers located in the United States.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp:(EAD)

The second closed-end fund is BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT). This CEF has the characteristics that I am usually looking for a potential "Long". The fund's assets are well diversified in nine sectors and 21.74% are invested in Communications.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corp High Yield (NYSE:HYT)

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT)

Source: Author's software

Above is the statistical comparison of the main index HYG and HYT for the last 200 days. As it is stated, the correlation between them is 0.89 points.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable short candidates. The recent sell-off in the market has played its role by pushing the sector further down.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, EAD and HYT can be potential additions to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EAB, HYT, HYB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.