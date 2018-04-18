There's More To Mall REITs Than Sales Per Square Foot

Despite having the highest performing assets based on sales per square foot, Taubman has struggled to raise FFO or dividends.

Thesis

The narrative being thrown around is that retail brick and mortar is facing mortal danger from Amazon (AMZN) and e-commerce, and malls will be the first to go. The consistent contrarian stance would be to invest in shares of high-quality “A malls” which appear to face less such danger (A malls are those with tenant sales psf > $500). While I have indeed invested in such positions, the most significant being that of Simon Property Group (SPG), it is important to realize that trophy assets are not bulletproof against Amazon. Poor management may cause trophy assets to underperform in relation with traditional A mall peers. Taubman (TCO) is a case in point. While TCO does indeed boast the higher sales per square foot portfolio numbers in the sector, this is a stock I am advising readers to avoid due to a management with a history of underperformance.

Business

TCO is known to have the “cream of the crop” mall properties among peers in the mall REIT sector. They own properties located in highly populated areas in the USA and Asia:

(2017 Investor Presentation)

On average, TCO’s properties fall between A and A+ malls (meaning they don’t just own high-quality malls, they own very high-quality malls):

On a portfolio basis, TCO boasts the highest sales psf in the sector by a wide margin:

(Note: GGP’s sales psf is NOI weighted):

(Chart by Author, data from SPG, MAC, GGP, TCO 2017 Q4 supplementals)

Everybody likes trophy assets

I understand the bullish thesis for TCO. There’s just something comfortable about knowing you own very highly performing assets. It “feels” like this must have the most value. It “feels” like this should lead to the best returns moving forward. But is this the case?

Share price underperformance

When examining the stock returns, where we would have expected best of breed assets to yield best of breed returns, we instead see underperformance:

(Land and Buildings)

It has been no secret that TCO has possessed the best assets for some time, so this underperformance isn’t due to a stupid Wall Street. Why exactly have shares underperformed?

Operational history

I believe the underperformance has to do with management's difficulties in realizing the true potential of their assets. In comparison with SPG, which I believe to be the true best of breed in the sector, the results are staggering.

FFO has gone nowhere the past ten years:

(Chart by Author, data from TCO 10-K)

This is in stark comparison with the tremendous growth SPG has been putting out:

(Chart by Author, data from SPG 10-K)

Dividends growth also has not been impressive at all, though I should note that they didn’t cut their dividend during the 2008 recession:

(Chart by Author, data from TCO 10-K)

Meanwhile, SPG has grown their dividends like they didn’t know how not to:

(Chart by Author, data from SPG 10-K)

The comparison of dividends does make one wonder if dividend cuts are as bad as they are made out to be. I would rather have a dividend cut if it means it would grow so much more by such a large margin.

TCO has seemingly instead emphasized growing sales psf:

(2017 Investor Presentation)

SPG, on the other hand, has “only” grown sales psf from $470 in 2008 to $628 in 2017, as this 33.6% increase is slightly less than TCO’s 48.6% increase. Would I rather have seen increases in FFO or sales psf? I think definitely the former. The greater sales psf certainly means a longer runway for rent growth, but does not necessarily mean that they can raise rents more aggressively per annum. The fact that FFO has run in circles for the past decade despite having “best of breed” assets makes me doubt that they will be able to grow FFO more aggressively or even keep up with SPG moving forward. This looks to be more of an operational issue rather than asset issue. (Note: if the reader feels that the data is potentially skewed due to ten years ago being the recession, they can test other data points such as 5- and 8-year time frames. Based on my investigation they should see similar results.)

How have they performed as of late, and what is their guidance for 2018? As we can see below, TCO is somehow still not quite keeping up with A mall peers:

(PREIT Investor Presentation)

High Leverage

TCO is currently running with higher leverage than their target levels, with debt to EBITDA around the high 8s and expected to go down eventually in the next few years:

(2017 Investor Presentation)

I am concerned that in this rising interest rate environment, higher leveraged REITs will face greater struggles than those with pristine balance sheets, like SPG does.

Valuation

At recent prices, TCO trades at an implied cap rate of 5.9% versus 6.3% at SPG. Recall that cap rate is basically EBITDA/ EV for REITs. This premium appears to be due to the underlying value of their assets, but what good are trophies if they are not being used to their full potential? I have already written about why it is extremely unlikely for TCO to be taken out, so those counting on such a measure for returns need to take note.

The discount to NAV at TCO may be very difficult to narrow when the management team in charge does not seem to be in a hurry to take advantage of it. If their properties are as strong as they say they are, then why aren’t they able to generate strong growth? Why aren’t they selling as many JVs and properties as possible and buying back stock? I am concerned that management seems more focused on building a portfolio of trophy assets, with less of a priority on shareholder gains. If they do start aggressively trying to narrow the NAV discount, then I will withdraw my pessimism. But I need to see to believe.

Conclusion

When I see the striking difference in financial performance and dividend policies between the two companies, I understand why some activists might think that the best way to realize value is to swap out the management. From the viewpoint of a small individual investor, I do not need to worry about such monumental tasks. I’ll just stick with SPG and wait for the retail apocalypse to subside.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. If you didn't, then leave a comment below saying why not, and follow me anyways.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.