Another Own Goal?

Given the country's resources and available engineers, it is difficult for the US to thwart Chinese ambitions in high-tech in general.

But these policies risk accelerating Chinese efforts to become more independent of US suppliers and technology, which are already underway.

Hence, the US is putting sand in the wheels of the expansion of important Chinese companies like ZTE and Huawei.

Much of the US focus is on Chinese efforts to expand in high-tech industries in general and optical networking industries in particular.

The trade tensions between the US and China are heating up.

The Department of Commerce determined on Monday that ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF), a Chinese network equipment company, was in breach of a settlement agreement by giving false statements and failing to enact disciplinary actions to parties identified as responsible for exporting telecommunications equipment to North Korea and Iran.

The original penalty for this had been an $892 million fine and ZTE forfeiting its export privileges for seven years (and paying another $300 million of the original $1.19 billion fine in case of a breach).

While these penalties are ostensibly for the original breach (selling telecom equipment to North Korea and Iran) and then violating the terms of the settlement, there is a broader narrative at work here. That narrative, which could very well have helped inform US authorities imposing these restrictions on a Chinese competitor, is the rising trade tensions between China and the US in general.

More in particular, what the US seems particularly worried about is the Chinese "China 2025" plan, a series of ambitions and industrial policies aimed at lifting China into the industry 4.0 area by supporting a host of relevant industries. China 2025 specifically targets 10 sectors that are supposed to form part of the so-called fourth industrial revolution: information technology, high-end machinery and robotics, aerospace, marine equipment and ships, advanced rail transport, new energy vehicles, electric power, agricultural machinery, new materials, and biomedical.

In addition, China has more recently also made plans for getting ahead in machine learning and artificial intelligence. These plans have generated considerable alarm within the US administration, which is both natural and surprising. Naturally, China is looked upon as a considerable threat in high-tech industries, given its track record in industries of the second industrial revolution (steel, cars, etc.) and the way it can quickly scale industries when these are a national priority, like alternative energy.

It is surprising because the ambitions of China 2025 are really not remarkable. These are the same ambitions that many other countries have expressed, and having an industrial policy to execute them is also common.

The US administration argues that China 2025 is an agenda to dominate high-tech industries. Here is Peter Navarro on the perceived Chinese threat (from Bloomberg):

“China in my view brazenly has released this China 2025 plan that basically told the rest of the world, ‘We’re going to dominate every single emerging industry of the future, and therefore your economies aren’t going to have a future,”’ Navarro said.

This seems a bit over the top. The US itself is supporting a host of sectors (like agriculture, housing, private equity, etc.), and it has explicitly expressed its ambition for energy dominance, an expression which hasn't met with a threat of a trade war by other countries.

One can even debate the effectiveness of industrial policies, but there is no question that most countries embark on these at least to some degree. They are common.

5G

The telecommunications sector is set to embark on what many see is one of the most transformative network upgrades, the move from 4G to 5G. The latter holds a host of advantages.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) CEO Steve Mollenkopf argued that it is a revolution that is on a par with the arrival of electricity. He said during last year's CES:

Think of it this way: If 3G ushered in the picture era and 4G was about video, 5G will be about tying our entire world together. What will we get? Live-streaming VR, autonomous cars that respond to real-time conditions, and connected cities where everything from the houses to the street lamps talk to each other.



"5G will be a new kind of network, supporting a vast diversity of devices with unprecedented scale, speed and complexity," Mollenkopf said at the packed keynote. "5G will have an impact similar to the introduction of electricity or the automobile, affecting entire economies and benefiting entire societies."

There is concern in the US that Chinese companies could make significant inroads into the industry, thereby bolstering its high-tech position in general and gaining potential leverage in the future through stuff like setting standards. That concern isn't bogus - China indeed seems to be ahead. From the ComSoc Technology Blog:

China has moved slightly ahead of both South Korea and the U.S. in the race to deploy 5G, according to a new report by Analysys Mason. The countries were ranked based on nations’ respective 5G spectrum and infrastructure policies as well as commercial plans by their respective wireless sectors. China leads the world in 5G readiness, followed by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in that order, according to the report, which was commissioned by CTIA - the U.S. based trade organization for the wireless industry.

ZTE isn't the only communications equipment company facing the wrath of US authorities. Earlier in the year, Huawei's ambitions to enter the US market were rendered a considerable blow (from Global News):

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s planned deal with U.S. carrier AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) to sell its smartphones in the United States has collapsed at the 11th hour because of security concerns, people with knowledge of the matter said, in a blow to the Chinese firm’s global ambitions. AT&T was pressured to drop the deal after members of the U.S. Senate and House intelligence committees sent a letter on Dec. 20 to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) citing concerns about Huawei‘s plans to launch consumer products through a major U.S. telecom carrier. The letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, which was signed by 18 lawmakers, noted concerns about Chinese companies in the U.S. telecommunications industry.

And there have been other examples beyond telecom where US authorities have taken a dim view on Chinese expansion in the US:

Among the deals killed recently by the multi-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) were Ant Financial’s plan to buy U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the purchase by China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC of a U.S. chip maker and plans by Zhongwang USA, backed by a Chinese aluminum tycoon, to buy a U.S. aluminum maker.

As a result, Chinese investment in the United States fell to $25 billion last year from $50 billion in 2016.

US caution against Chinese acquisitions of US companies in general and expansion of Chinese telecom companies in particular isn't the exclusive domain of the Trump administration, but they certainly have taken up a few notches. For instance, the following is pretty remarkable (from Wired):

But a presentation and memo by the National Security Council disclosed by Axios on Sunday proposes that the government build a nationalized 5G network out of fears of falling behind China both economically and militarily

And the concern is familiar:

"The general concern is that Chinese manufacturers like Huawei will become so dominant in the equipment market that there will be essentially no way to avoid using their equipment in future deployment of 5G networks," says Harold Feld, senior vice president of the open internet advocacy group Public Knowledge. "It's a matter of some considerable concern from the perspective of the security apparatus.”

The chance of a national US 5G network are fairly slim, as these plans have a lot of critics, but it shows the concern in US policy circles for the Chinese inroads in high-tech in general and telecom equipment in particular.

Not every US industry insider is applauding. Here is Mark Lutkowitz, from the consulting firm fibeReality (our emphasis):

Service providers carrying US federal government communications, including submarine networks that are not based in the country, should be allowed to purchase optical systems from the two major Chinese vendors, Huawei Technologies and ZTE. While the official explanation has involved protection, we believe that it has been more about preserving the existence of domestic suppliers than it has about securing state secrets. All of these carriers should not be penalized in lacking the opportunity to purchase lower cost equipment enjoyed by operators in other parts of the world. By removing this kind of market protectionism, it would force companies supplying the US to offer greater differentiation in their product lines to counter the difference in cost, which would benefit the entire world.

The fallout

There is little doubt this is serious stuff for ZTE, shares of which were halted after the news broke. But a host of US telecom equipment makers, many of which have ZTE as an important customer, were caught in the crossfire. Shares fell across the board on Monday:

ACIA -35.9%

FN -9.8%

FNSR -4%

LITE -9.0%

OCLR -15.1%

QCOM -1.7%

ZTE isn't actually China's biggest telecom equipment company, Huawei is much bigger:

(Source: Statista)

While not disputing the ZTE case on legal, or even moral, grounds (after all, the company was found guilty of delivering equipment to Iran and North Korea), we wonder whether this is a wise approach. We give you the following news from China, from Lightwave (our emphasis):

Market research firm Cignal AI reports that a 5-year plan from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) released last month calls for Chinese optical component developers to evolve from a focus on low-end products to high-end products for optical communications systems. Chinese systems houses such as Huawei and ZTE should aid this effort by favoring domestic suppliers, say the plan's authors. The effort could have a significant impact on the revenue streams of Western and Japanese optical component suppliers, says Cignal AI founder and chief analyst Andrew Schmitt. He estimates that incumbent Western component vendors could see their addressable market shrink by as much as 30%.

We fear, in fact we expect, that the prohibition of US suppliers to sell components to ZTE will give these efforts, which are already well underway, a significant impulse and create a real sense of urgency in China to reduce its technological dependence on the US.

We also fear that this could very well lead to more breach of US intellectual property, as this basically gives the likes of ZTE a choice between being crippled or trying to find a way around these problems.

You might also ponder about the following (from JSOnline):

China graduates in excess of three times more engineers - electrical, industrial, bio-chemical, semiconductor, mechanical, even power generation - with bachelor's degrees than the U.S. university system.

And there is also no getting away from this. From The Verge:

Many Asian countries, especially China, have been increasing their investment in scientific research and development at a much faster rate than the United States. That's according to the new Science and Engineering Indicators 2016 report out today from the National Science Board - a group appointed by the president that sets policies for the National Science Foundation. The report details how Southeast, South, and East Asia now account for 40 percent of the world's expenditures in R&D. Asia's advancements are threatening America's leadership in the field, the NSB report argues, as the United States' commitment to science and engineering is wavering.

Conclusion

While serious concerns exist about Chinese telecom companies, like breaching export restraints, spying and gaining leverage through being a supplier of critical infrastructure, we fear that banning US component suppliers to sell to important Chinese telecom companies like ZTE could backfire and only accelerate Chinese efforts to develop its own industry, reducing its dependence on the US to a minimum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LITE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.