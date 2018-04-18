Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) did not surprise us with any directional change. The benchmark continues its range trading and finished the week at $108.47.

The recent panic in the stock market has been overcome and during the last week, we have not observed a shift in investors' behavior. As you know, the market participants prefers fixed income instruments when there is fear.

I will compare the municipal sector to U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them the risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The chart below proves the strong correlation between these major indices. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in Municipal Bonds is popular because it has the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, M/T ratio, as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net-worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

The News

On Tuesday, Federated Premier Muni Income (FMN) has declared a dividend of $0.061 per common share. With this announcement, they keep the distribution rate unchanged from the current levels. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Above are the closed-end funds sorted by their lowest Z-score. The purpose of the indicator is to show us which of the funds are statistically undervalued at the moment. BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) is leading the table for a second consecutive week. My attention was also caught by Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Income (NAZ), the fund which is taking the second place and the previous time it was not even in the top ten ranking.

2. Highest Z-Score:

The Z-score measures how many times the Discount/Premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. When the metric is between 0 and 1, we do not have any statistical reason to sell any of these funds.

Managed Duration InvGrade Muni (MZF) is the only one closed-end fund which is above that border and provides with an edge. Anyway, to discuss potential "Shorts" we would like to combine a reasonable Premium with a statistical advantage. In our case Managed Duration InvGrade Muni (MZF) does not provide us both criteria because it is still trading at Discount.

3. Biggest Discount:

Most of the funds increased their Discount in comparison to last week. Again, a leader of the table is EV NJ Municipal Income (NYSEMKT:EVJ), followed by EV NJ Municipal Bond (EMJ).

The current market environment is favorable for finding "Buy" opportunities. All of the funds above have the needed fundamental and statistical quality to be reviewed as potential "Longs". It may worth it to spend some time for a deeper analysis of them and to consider if they deserve to be part of your portfolio.

4. Highest Premium:

The funds plotted above trading above their net asset value, which is a sign that we can find potential "Short" candidates. Ideally, our "Sells" should have a Z-score as high as possible. Here, from this observation, we have several closed-end funds with a Premium which satisfy my requirements, but none of them has the statistical edge that I am looking for. Therefore, I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in them.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the Munis with the higher yields based on the Net Asset Value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

EV Municipal Income (EVN) is taking again the first place and I will definitely include it in my review. Another interesting opportunity is Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ). It got my attention with Z-score of -2.80 points which is one of the lowest in the sector.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

When we were observing Muni CEFs with the highest returns, you probably noticed the domination of funds sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). Yes, they offer one of the best payout ratios and this is the reason why market participants are willing to pay a Premium for them.

On the other side of the coin are the closed-end funds with the lowest return on net asset value for the past five years. A quick comparison between the leaders of the two charts will try to explain us the difference between the returns.

The 29.4% of the assets of EV Municipal Income (EVN) are below "A" rating or "Not rated". On the other hand, Nuveen CT Quality Muni Income (NTC) has only 1.38% of its investments which with quality lower than "A" or "Not rated".

So, do not ignore the funds with the lower returns. The main concept "higher the risk higher the reward" is true even for that sector and your portfolio allocation depends on that how risk-averse you are.

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF is still range-bound and we have not seen any directional change over the past week. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean reversion trade in these products.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, deeper analysis of potential trades can be found in my previous marketplace article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.