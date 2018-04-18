Tobacco Companies Might Be The Only Worthwhile Staples

Today every major global economy is growing and interest rates are rising. This seems like it could reduce the appeal of dividend paying “bond alternative”, “safe” stocks like consumer staples. Earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to grow 17% to 18% this quarter yet staples stocks are only expected to post EPS growth of 8% and revenue growth of 4%. Yet, despite being one of the slowest growing sectors, the staples sector has one of the highest valuations. The S&P 500 is currently valued at about 16.4 times forward earnings while the consumer staples sector trades at 17.1. We think continued interest rate increases and slow growth will mean continued underperformance for the staples sector, except for perhaps tobacco stocks such as Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), and British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), for the foreseeable future.

Why Tobacco May Outperform

To see why tobacco stocks may outperform, take a look at the table below which shows the past five years revenue growth, operating income growth, forward P/E, and analysts' consensus of next five years growth. The table shows the three major US listed tobacco companies along with a dozen of the top US listed consumer staples stocks (we’ve excluded retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) which are usually included in the consumer staples sector).

(Source: Morningstar.com, Y! Finance, author’s calculations)

Since most CPG companies make frequent acquisitions, we’ve attempted to take those into account and adjust the previous time periods we used to calculate growth rates to exclude major acquisitions.

We can see from the table that as a whole, tobacco companies have shown stronger past revenue growth while operating income growth has been weaker. However, it’s worth noting that the tobacco average is dragged down by Philip Morris, and a strengthening dollar over the past five years has been the cause of much of Philip Morris’ woes.

But perhaps more importantly than past performance is that tobacco companies are trading at an average of under 16 times forward earnings, which is below both the S&P 500 as a whole and also below the top dozen staples companies shown in the table. Not only that the expected earnings growth rate of the tobacco sector is several percentage points higher than that of the rest of the staples companies shown in the table.

Looking Ahead

We think that the estimates for some of the rest of the staples companies shown, particular those in the packaged foods industry, may be too generous. While the recent tax bill will certainly help drive some earnings growth via lower taxes, the outlook for top line revenue growth is still muted.

Most of the growth in the CPG sector is expected to come from emerging markets with the global middle class growing from just 28% of the population in 2009 to a projected 66% by 2030. However, US based companies are not in the strongest position to capture this growth as they tend to lag behind international peers such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Unilever (NYSE:UL) (included in our table since it has a sponsored ADR that trades on the NYSE), which have industry leading market share internationally.

In developed markets, decade(s) of stagnant wages and changing in consumer shopping habits have led to disruption of the traditional packaged foods model. Income inequality has split the market into two. Low priced private label goods, which cater to retirees or recent college graduates saddled with student debt, occupy the low end of the market. At the high end, luxury or perceived (or real) higher quality brands have captured market share. The vast middle class, which was previously targeted by traditional CPG companies, is disappearing. The distribution channel has also fragmented. Previously, CPG companies just had to focus on winning share in the grocery channel but now brands need to manage multi channels across both physically retail and e-commerce. As a result smaller, nimbler new entrants have been taking market share from the traditional CPG giants.

Tobacco Has Avoided the CPG Industries Challenges

All of these challenges are something the tobacco sector has largely avoided. Due to regulations, it’s virtually impossible to start a new combustible tobacco brand. The product is also addictive and shifting income demographics has a much more muted effect in the tobacco sector versus the CPG sector. While there are certainly some challenges such as possible new regulations from the FDA and new start-ups in the smokeless tobacco sector, the incumbent big three (or four if you include Imperial Brands Group) still maintain their traditionally strong stranglehold on the sector. It’s also not to say some other staples companies won’t do well in the future. For instance, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has been on a hot streak that shows no signs of slowing down. However, overall we think the tobacco sector has many advantages over the traditional CPG, including better business prospects and more attractive valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO, IMBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

