Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds, as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The news

There was no major news about this group of the closed-end funds which could have had an impact on their performance.

The Sector

This week our leading benchmark for the sector, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF), started quite promising with a couple of positive days, but in the end it has closed the session in red territory.

Source: Barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart

This move comes without any support from the treasury yields as seen in the chart below. We can conclude that this is simply risk premium narrowing for the preferred stocks in general, or just a technical correction.

Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart

The upward move in TLT is most likely related to the instability in the equity market, but the correlation between the two has been ‘on’ and ‘off’ over the last two months, so it is hard to tell.

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

There have been shifts and there is a new leader in the group - Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income fund (PSF) with a Z-score of -2.30. Another one to take note of is the Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Total Return Fund (FLC) with a score of -1.80. I also want you to pay attention to its discount percentage on the right. But we will discuss this in detail later.

Only one fund is not statistically undervalued and this is the Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term fund (JPT). As we can see, its Z-score is 1.20 which is not significant in any way. Basically, we could not say that this fund is statistically overvalued.

I do not think that we could find a potential ''Sell'' candidate here. Since none of the CEFs is overvalued, it would be hard to construct a meaningful pair trade inside the group.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: CEFConnect.com

What we concluded is that the typical Preferred Stock closed-end fund has an expense ratio in the range of 0.66% to 1.45%. Personally for me, a management fee over 1% is quite high. While building a Fixed Income portfolio does require some knowledge, it definitely is not a task that would justify anything much higher than 1%.

3. 5-year Return on NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

There are no major changes on the chart - almost everything remains the same from last week. The sector has continued to deliver delightful returns to the fixed income investors over this time frame. Of course, this could not be a guarantee of future performance. This should not slip you to be your general reason for a trade pick. Like I say every single time - a deeper research is always needed before we can step in any kind of trade.

4. CEFs' Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

I would like to think that everyone is aware that the distribution rate has no real value for us. Especially when we are trying to pick a trade from between all these delightful preferred funds. It is not in our interest how much one distributes. The criterion that excites us the most is how much one earns.

5. Discount/Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Despite the sell-off on the last day of the session, and generally the negative week, the results are almost the same as the previous time. With a slight change of the numbers but with the same places on the chart, I will stop your attention on the two most undervalued funds.

The leader - two weeks in a row - is the Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund. It is trading far below its net asset value for a second week now and it is statistically undervalued too. Another fund that we can define as undervalued is the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO). It has a discount of -5.62% and it is also with a negative Z-score as we can notice on the right.

Of course, we could not skip the only representative trading at a premium - JH Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). As of this week, it is favored by the market to the extent that it trades 4.55% above its Net Asset Value. However, we should not rush making conclusions that this is a 100% sure "Sell." The fact that it is trading above its NAV at a big percentage is not the only thing you want to analyze.

Conclusion

Depending on market conditions one could argue that the group of funds presented here is undervalued as a whole, some of them being better than others respectively.

Before jumping gun and attempting to be 'the early bird' in any Preferred Stock CEF, we want to see further strength by the related indices, or an upswing in the NAV.

